Simu Liu Fires Back At Quentin Tarantino (And Martin Scorsese) Over Comments About The “Marvel-ization Of Hollywood”

Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: Angela Bassett Asked Ryan Coogler To Reconsider Her Character’s Fate
*Be warned, major spoilers ahead for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”*. Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is expected to cross $600 million at the global box office this weekend. And it’s really quite the feat that co-writer/director Ryan Coogler was able to pull off, given the heartbreaking development process after losing actor Chadwick Boseman and trying to get the massive film completed while honoring his memory. Of course, Boseman’s death left ample screentime for the collection of Wakandan characters introduced in the original movie.
theplaylist.net
Chris Hemsworth Says ‘Thor 5’ Would Have To Be “Drastically Different” To Keep His Sanity & Isn’t Involved With ‘Star Trek 4’ Anymore
“Thor” star Chris Hemsworth is one of a handful of Phase 1 actors still playing a major superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We’re already seen actors like Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Evans end their tenure as Marvel heroes, and that same thing presumably will happen to Hemsworth at some point. While the actor has previously indicated that he could be looking at his potential final outing as the God of Thunder soon, he certainly has some demands as to what a solo project would have to look like if Marvel comes knocking.
theplaylist.net
‘Furiosa’: Chris Hemsworth Was “Scared Out Of His Mind” & Worried He’d “Derail” The ‘Mad Max’ Saga
You can’t help but be impressed with the work ethic of actor Chris Hemsworth of late. He’s out promoting his new reality series “Limitless” along with wrapping on both “Extraction 2” and the “Mad Max” prequel film “Furiosa.” We don’t often hear about the action star being that frazzled while making his projects, but he has now shared a little bit of nervousness while prepping for his work with director George Miller.
theplaylist.net
James Cameron Secured Sigourney Weaver For ‘Aliens’ By Lying To Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Agent About Retooling It For Him
The “Alien” franchise is a collection of bizarre behind-the-scenes stories that nearly saw Sigourney Weaver miss out on the three sequels for various reasons. But James Cameron has revealed that when he originally wrote “Aliens,” with the help of longtime producers Walter Hill and David Giler, he thought the actress was attached to the sequel. While he was assumed 20th Century Fox had an option to bring her back, and they even insisted they did, that actually wasn’t the case. This led to some tough negotiations, given that Weaver was now in a position to ask for more money, a million dollars, to be exact, not a tiny chunk of change in the mid-1980s.
theplaylist.net
‘Indiana Jones 5’: More Photos Highlight Harrison Ford’s Last Big Adventure As Indy
It’s starting to sink in that Harrison Ford is hanging up his whip with “Indiana Jones 5.” The 80-year-old actor ends his tenure as the beloved tomb raider and part-time archaeology professor next summer. The fifth installment is directed by James Mangold (“Ford Vs. Ferrari“). Steven Spielberg co-wrote the script and was initially set to direct the final Indy installment, but he couldn’t get passionate about the version he was making and decided to hand off the reigns.
theplaylist.net
Hugh Jackman Says He Was Offered ‘Casino Royale’ After ‘X-Men’ Success, But He Didn’t Want To Juggle Bond & Wolverine
Aussie actor Hugh Jackman was best known for musicals like “Oklahoma” when the Wolverine role was offered to him in the early 2000s. At the time, director Bryan Singer and 20th Century Fox had lost their original choice, Dougray Scott, to Tom Cruise’s “Mission: Impossible II.” After “X-Men” became a huge hit, Jackman was briefly considered for the role of James Bond in what would end up being 2006’s “Casino Royale.” He turned down the part paving the way for Daniel Craig to ultimately take the reins from Pierce Brosnan. And now we have a better idea why he didn’t want to suit up as 007.
Comments / 0