Simu Liu Fires Back At Quentin Tarantino (And Martin Scorsese) Over Comments About The “Marvel-ization Of Hollywood”

The “Alien” franchise is a collection of bizarre behind-the-scenes stories that nearly saw Sigourney Weaver miss out on the three sequels for various reasons. But James Cameron has revealed that when he originally wrote “Aliens,” with the help of longtime producers Walter Hill and David Giler, he thought the actress was attached to the sequel. While he was assumed 20th Century Fox had an option to bring her back, and they even insisted they did, that actually wasn’t the case. This led to some tough negotiations, given that Weaver was now in a position to ask for more money, a million dollars, to be exact, not a tiny chunk of change in the mid-1980s.

2 DAYS AGO