ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

6 stats and facts to know for Rams vs. Chiefs in Week 12

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lbToQ_0jLNrzAm00

The Rams still have seven games left, but their season may come down to Sunday’s matchup with the Chiefs. At 3-7, they can’t afford to lose another game, and the Cheifs will be a huge test for this injury-riddled roster.

It’s the first time they’re facing the Chiefs since 2018 when Jared Goff and Patrick Mahomes dueled in a 54-51 shootout won by Los Angeles. It’s also the 13th meeting all-time between these teams.

Here are six stats and facts to know for this pivotal matchup.

1

Chiefs lead the NFL in scoring and yards

There isn’t an offense in the NFL that’s been as consistent and impressive as the Chiefs’. They’ve topped 40 points three times already and scored at least 20 points in nine of their 10 games, averaging a league-best 30 points per game. They’re also leading the NFL by averaging 429.3 yards per game.

For comparison, the Rams have just 288 yards this season, averaging almost 150 fewer yards per game than the Chiefs. In fact, the Rams haven’t had more than 360 yards in a game this season, so they haven’t even sniffed the Chiefs’ season average.

2

Chiefs are best third- and fourth-down offense in football

The Rams are just average defensively on third down, ranking 18th in opponent conversion percentage (40.5%). They’re really going to be tested by the Chiefs this weekend. Kansas City ranks first in third-down conversion rate (51.7%) and first in fourth-down conversions (75%).

It’s incredibly difficult to get the Chiefs offense off the field, which allows them to sustain drives and wear down defenses. If the Rams are going to have any shot to win on Sunday, they’ll need to step up defensively on third down.

3

Chiefs have allowed 2nd-most TD passes of any team

With the way the Chiefs offense operates and moves the ball, opponents are forced to throw it often in order to keep up on the scoreboard. It’s not that the Chiefs’ pass defense is terrible, it’s just not one of the better units.

The Chiefs have faced the second-most pass attempts, have given up the seventh-most passing yards and the second-most touchdown passes. They’re 13th in the NFL in net yards per attempt allowed, but teams are having much more success scoring touchdowns through the air compared to on the ground against the Chiefs.

4

Rams are least-penalized team in the league

There haven’t been many positive takeaways from the Rams’ season so far, but at least no one can call this an undisciplined team. The Rams have been called for the fewest penalties in the NFL, getting flagged just 43 times in 10 games. The Chiefs have been very good in that department, too, being called for just 51 penalties, tied for the fourth-fewest.

Even as poorly as the Rams’ offensive line has played, the team has only been called for offensive holding seven times. Their 11 false starts and four delay of game infractions are particularly frustrating, however, because those a pre-snap mistakes.

5

Chiefs have 191 more yards after the catch than any team

The Rams used to be the YAC kings, and they still get a fair amount of yards after the catch, but nothing close to what the Chiefs get from their pass-catchers. In fact, no team gets as much YAC as the Chiefs do.

According to Pro football Reference, the Chiefs have 1,650 yards after the catch. The next-closest team, the Bengals, have 1,459 yards after the catch. The Rams, for comparison, have 1,271 yards after the catch, which ranks 10th.

6

Rams are 5-7 all-time against the Chiefs

The Rams and Chiefs don’t square off often because they’re in different conferences, and the last meeting was way back in 2018 when they played an epic 54-51 shootout at the Coliseum. All-time, they’ve played 12 times and the Chiefs won seven of those games, including six of the last seven.

Prior to that 54-51 game, the Rams hadn’t scored more than 17 points against the Chiefs in any of their previous four meetings, which dates back to 2002. The Rams won the first three meetings against the Chiefs from 1973-1985.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Former Eagles Pro Bowl RB takes shot at Cowboys, Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott during their Thanksgiving game. The New York Giants are missing their top two cornerbacks for their Thursday night matchup against the Cowboys, but it didn’t matter much in the first half. Two early interceptions of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suggests that either the Giants are playing above their weight, or Prescott is missing the mark.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Buffalo Bills get huge update on Von Miller knee injury

The Buffalo Bills didn’t have to wait long to get somewhat encouraging news on the extent of Von Miller’s knee injury. Thanksgiving didn’t leave Buffalo Bills fans feeling very thankful. Thursday’s matchup in Detroit wasn’t the bounceback game many were expecting to be, rather it was a...
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Packers HC Matt LaFleur drops ‘old school’ truth bomb on Aaron Rodgers’ thumb injury

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed Wednesday that he’s been playing with a broken thumb since Week 5, which is certainly not good news for this team’s aspirations in 2022. Rodgers himself said he never had any thought of sitting out and letting the injury recover and head coach Matt LaFleur isn’t considering it either, citing Rodgers’ “old school toughness” as a big factor.
GREEN BAY, WI
People

NFL BFFs Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce 'Can't Even Put Into Words' Their Love for Each Other

The Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning duo are inseparable, on and off the field: "He's just the life of the party," Mahomes says of Kelce The Kansas City Chiefs had just eked out a narrow win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 10 when tight end Travis Kelce's post-game interview was interrupted by a familiar face: teammate Patrick Mahomes. "I love this dude right here, baby!" the quarterback cried as he ran over and wrapped Kelce in a hug. "This my dawg!" The candid display of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Odell Beckham Jr was furious on Twitter after Von Miller injury

Free agent Odell Beckham Jr went on an anti-turf Twitter rant after Buffalo Bills star Von Miller was carted away on Thanksgiving following a knee injury. Buffalo Bills fans are holding their breath after Von Miller was carted to the locker room following what the team said is a knee injury.
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Jemele Hill Reacts To The Troubling Jerry Jones Photo

The Washington Post shared on Wednesday an old photo of Jerry Jones. The Dallas Cowboys owner was seen on the steps of school during a segregation confrontation in Arkansas. Jones was seen on the steps at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas in 1957. Former ESPN host Jemele Hill...
ARKANSAS STATE
Popculture

Sean Payton Targeting Two NFL Head Coaching Jobs for 2023

Sean Payton is keeping a close eye on two NFL teams for the rest of the season. According to ESPN, the former New Orleans Saints head coach is targeting the Los Angles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals for potential openings for the head coach position. Payton is linked to the two teams because of stability at the quarterback position. The Chargers have Pro Bowler Justin Herbert while the Cardinals have Pro Bowler Kyler Murray.
People

Patrick Mahomes Greeted By Daughter Sterling, 19 Months, on Field Ahead of Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will add a baby boy to the family in early 2023, joining daughter Sterling Skye Brittany Mahomes continues to crush maternity fashion, even as the temperatures drop. On Sunday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared scenes from her day at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where she was rooting on husband Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling Skye, 19 months, as his team took on the Jacksonville Jaguars. In an Instagram carousel, Sterling can be seen posing with her mom in the tunnel leading up...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Parsons punched a Giant? TV record, Jones photo center of attention

Cowboys fans woke up Friday out of a turkey-induced fog to realize that the 28-20 comeback victory over the Giants wasn’t just the tryptophan talking. And just like those mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce, the leftovers the next day are just as good. We’ve got the details on everything you might have missed, from the run defense’s shutdown of Saquon Barkley and the tight ends’ inspired Whac-A-Mole touchdown celebration to the serious injury that didn’t seem to slow down Jayron Kearse and the play that one Giants player says should result in a heavy fine for Micah Parsons.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Odell Beckham Jr. ‘likely’ choosing between three teams

Odell Beckham Jr. is getting closer to signing with a team, and the veteran wide receiver will likely be paying close attention to the Thanksgiving Day games while pondering his future. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Thursday that Beckham’s “likely destination” is playing on Thanksgiving. The Dallas Cowboys, New...
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

176K+
Followers
234K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy