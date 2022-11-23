ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HONOLULU — Hannah Jump scored 11 of her 19 points before halftime and No. 2 Stanford eased past Grambling State 87-50 on the second day of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown. The Cardinal never trailed and led the Tigers by as many as 39. Lauren Betts and Elena Bosgana added 11 points apiece for the Cardinal, who grabbed 48 rebounds to Grambling State's 26. Colbi Maples scored 13 points and Tiana Gardner 11 for the Tigers, who were held to 32.1% shooting from the field.
STOCKTON, Calif. — Isaac Jones' 31 points led Idaho past Pacific 84-81 on Friday. Jones had seven rebounds for the Vandals (2-5). Divant'e Moffitt scored 20 points, going 9 of 13 from the field. Nigel Burris was 7-of-9 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) to finish with 18 points.
