I’m rather unsure about the potential of 3D printing houses. I know that it is the right thing for the press: additively manufacturing (AM) homes and solving the housing crisis make for a perfect story that is sure to resonate with many people. A PR strategy may build a business, without it being the best business. In the long run, it may make sense to 3D print houses, but I think that there is significantly more money to be made in other applications first.

1 DAY AGO