3DPrint.com
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Wipro Launches a 3D Printer, Liux Wants to Make more Sustainable Cars
Indian technology and outsourcing giant Wipro has launched its very own FDM 3D printer. Liux is a Spanish startup that wishes to make a much more sustainable car while Meld is being used to train the Navy.
3D Printing News Briefs, November 26, 2022: 3D Printed Coral Reefs & Moon Habitat & More
In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, Carbon’s bioabsorbable elastomer platform is biocompatible in vivo, while researchers in Germany and Australia developed a 3D printing resin and dedicated printer that enable ultrafast 3D microprinting with crossed laser beams. Branch Technology 3D printed a moon habitat, and a tiny 3D printer that runs on a power bank was funded on Kickstarter. Nearly 50 3D printed coral reef units have been installed in Australia, and a Rotterdam research and design studio 3D printed playground equipment using plastic waste.
Concrete Dreams: Let’s 3D Print Money, not Houses
I’m rather unsure about the potential of 3D printing houses. I know that it is the right thing for the press: additively manufacturing (AM) homes and solving the housing crisis make for a perfect story that is sure to resonate with many people. A PR strategy may build a business, without it being the best business. In the long run, it may make sense to 3D print houses, but I think that there is significantly more money to be made in other applications first.
3DPOD Episode 130: Automation with Tim Bell, Siemens Digital Industries USA
Tim Bell started off as a machinist, working a lot of jobs in engineering, program management, and more before going to Siemens Digital Industries, where he is now Additive Manufacturing Business Manager. On the 3DPOD, he speaks to us about digital twins, digital thread, and contextualizes these broader manufacturing trends. Tim also discusses the opportunities in additive and manufacturing going forward. How does Siemens work with companies to help them adopt 3D printing? What are some of the pitfalls and things holding back the industry?
Hypersonic Engine with 3D Printed Parts Achieves Key Milestone in Hypersonic Flight
Hypersonic aircraft startup Hermeus has set a new milestone as Chimera, its flagship turbine-based cycle engine, demonstrated it can successfully transition from turbojet to ramjet. Such a transition allows reusable hypersonic planes to take off from regular runways before accelerating up to high-Mach speeds, one of the essential technological feats to making operational hypersonic flight a reality.
