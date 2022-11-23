Read full article on original website
3D Printing News Briefs, November 26, 2022: 3D Printed Coral Reefs & Moon Habitat & More
In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, Carbon’s bioabsorbable elastomer platform is biocompatible in vivo, while researchers in Germany and Australia developed a 3D printing resin and dedicated printer that enable ultrafast 3D microprinting with crossed laser beams. Branch Technology 3D printed a moon habitat, and a tiny 3D printer that runs on a power bank was funded on Kickstarter. Nearly 50 3D printed coral reef units have been installed in Australia, and a Rotterdam research and design studio 3D printed playground equipment using plastic waste.
3D Printing News Unpeeled: NASA Recycles Packaging and Wants 3D Printed Shuttle Tiles
NASA has given an SBIR award to Gigabot to develop an in space packaging reycling and printing system. Meanwhile Canopy gets another award to make a binder jet production technology for shuttle tiles. These are hard to make and 3D printing them could make them much more widely available. Osaka University finds out how to 3D Print QR codes on cookies and the Obayashi Corporation uses a Yaskawa arm to make building code compliant 3D printed buildings.
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Wipro Launches a 3D Printer, Liux Wants to Make more Sustainable Cars
Indian technology and outsourcing giant Wipro has launched its very own FDM 3D printer. Liux is a Spanish startup that wishes to make a much more sustainable car while Meld is being used to train the Navy.
3DPOD Episode 130: Automation with Tim Bell, Siemens Digital Industries USA
Tim Bell started off as a machinist, working a lot of jobs in engineering, program management, and more before going to Siemens Digital Industries, where he is now Additive Manufacturing Business Manager. On the 3DPOD, he speaks to us about digital twins, digital thread, and contextualizes these broader manufacturing trends. Tim also discusses the opportunities in additive and manufacturing going forward. How does Siemens work with companies to help them adopt 3D printing? What are some of the pitfalls and things holding back the industry?
Hypersonic Engine with 3D Printed Parts Achieves Key Milestone in Hypersonic Flight
Hypersonic aircraft startup Hermeus has set a new milestone as Chimera, its flagship turbine-based cycle engine, demonstrated it can successfully transition from turbojet to ramjet. Such a transition allows reusable hypersonic planes to take off from regular runways before accelerating up to high-Mach speeds, one of the essential technological feats to making operational hypersonic flight a reality.
