Russell Wilson reveals the biggest issue with Broncos offense
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos have had a lot of issues plaguing them throughout what’s been a disappointing season. One glaring issue has been their efforts following the halftime break. The Broncos have been far and away the worst third quarter team in the NFL – and Wilson...
Yardbarker
Can Rams Defense Slow Down 'Alien' Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes?
The hopes of making the playoffs seem to be growing slim for the Los Angeles Rams. LA is 3-7, making them last in the NFC West, as they look to break a four-game losing streak against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The Chiefs (8-2) are playing at a high...
Big Blue View
Odell Beckham rumors: Will he choose the Giants, Cowboys ... or Buffalo Bills?
We have reached Thanksgiving. Not only are the New York Giants facing the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, but that also means the ‘who will he sign with?’ drama surrounding free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. should soon come to an end. We have known for a while that...
Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Rams, Week 12
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday. Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 12 of 2022
Happy Thanksgiving everyone. We have an early edition of picks this week due to the holiday, and I hope this will allow you to look at us and have a much-needed distraction while you’re browsing your phone and desperately searching for a reprieve from your family. I feel like...
Click2Houston.com
Texans elevate Jacobi Francis, Will Redmond
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Texans elevated cornerback Jacobi Francis and safety Will Redmond to the active roster from the practice squad. Texans starting cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is out for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins due to a hamstring injury. Francis (5-foot-11, 193 pounds) is an...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Odell Beckham Jr. Visit with Dallas Cowboys Set
Both the Cowboys and Giants are set to host a visit with Odell Beckham Jr., but we already knew that. Now comes an advancement of the ball: Beckham will visit with the Cowboys on Monday, Dec. 5, according to Jay Glazer. The Giants have yet to nail down a date,...
Bills star Von Miller out with knee injury against Lions
DETROIT (AP) — Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller injured his right knee in the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Detroit Lions. Coach Sean McDermott said he didn’t have any injury updates after the Bills beat the Lions 28-25 Thursday.
Michael Irvin: Cowboys Will Be "Dynasty" With Odell Beckham Jr
Cowboys legend Michael Irvin made an appearance on ESPN's "First Take" this Friday to discuss the team's win over the Giants on Thanksgiving. Irvin is very confident that Dallas can hoist the Lombardi Trophy this season. He believes the Cowboys' chances of accomplishing that goal will be even greater if they sign Odell Beckham Jr. in the near future.
Yardbarker
'Steroid Boy'?! DeAndre Hopkins Responds to Niners Rip; Seahawks in NFC West Fight
The Seattle Seahawks are jousting with both the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals as they try to emerge from the NFC West and to the NFL playoffs. But the Seahawks aren't jousting quite at the same personal level as they other two teams are - with star receiver DeAndre Hopkins as the focal point.
Seahawks QB Geno Smith 'getting stronger as the season goes on'
The Seattle Seahawks are back in action after the bye this week and preparing to face the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday at Lumen Field. Hoping to close out the regular season at the top of the division, quarterback Geno Smith has never felt better. “I feel great, I’ve been in...
Friday Dolphins Mailbag: Assistant Coaches, Tua Runs, Houston Game, and More
Is the offense sometimes too pass-happy? Can the team win the Super Bowl? What assistants could become head coaches in 2023? Those and other questions from Miami Dolphins fans
'Wall Streeters' Thanksgiving Special is an Instant Classic
While everyone else is shaking off a night at the bar where things got weird with people from high school or up early preparing the bad kind of stuffing with raisins, Good Morning Football's chief douchebag correspondents Trent and Jared are both rising and grinding on the streets of Lower Manhattan, previewing a full slate of NFL games because money and content never sleep. So if your family does one of those awkward things where you have to go around counterclockwise and name something you're thankful for, recency bias allows you to now say Kyle Brandt and Peter Schrager refusing to phone it in on this tryptophan-soaked day.
Yardbarker
Report: Cowboys to meet with Odell Beckham Jr. on Dec. 5
The next and most important step in the Dallas Cowboys' pursuit of free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is set to take place early next month. At this point in the NFL season, there are few avenues NFL organizations have to make notable improvements to their rosters. The trade deadline passed several weeks ago, and there are hardly any true impact players on the free agent market. Well, that is except one: Odell Beckham Jr.
Jim Nantz Doubts Announcer's Jinx, Immediately Proven Wrong
Jim Nantz gave us all a peek behind the broadcasting curtain on Thanksgiving Day by openly expressing his disdain for the so-called "announcer's jinx," ahead of a Detroit Lions field goal attempt against the Buffalo Bills. There is a running joke/superstition that whenever an announcer talks about how good a kicker has been before they attempt a field goal, the kicker is assured to miss. Thus, the jinx. On Thursday, Nantz told Tony Romo to not mention that jinx before going on to say that Lions kicker Michael Badgley had not missed a kick all season as he lined up for a 29-yard try, as close to a guaranteed make as one can really get. Badgley, of course, missed the kick, and the Lions were punished for the announcer's doubts. THE ANNOUNCER JINX IS REAL.Michael Badgley misses his first field goal of the season after this jinx call from Jim Nantz ðŸ˜…(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/F266fSrWt6 Do not spit in the face of the football gods, Jim! For the sake of the teams you're broadcasting over!
Mike McDaniel November 25 Takeaways
Checking out the key points of Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's media session at the Baptist Health Training Complex
Roundup: Jessica Chastain on Playing Tammy Wynette; Zach Wilson Benched; Japan Upsets Germany at World Cup
Jessica Chastain talked about playing Tammy Wynette, Zach Wilson benched by the Jets, Japan upset Germany at the World Cup and more in the Roundup.
The Big Lead
