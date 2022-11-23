ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our expert NFL picks for Week 12 of 2022

Happy Thanksgiving everyone. We have an early edition of picks this week due to the holiday, and I hope this will allow you to look at us and have a much-needed distraction while you’re browsing your phone and desperately searching for a reprieve from your family. I feel like...
Texans elevate Jacobi Francis, Will Redmond

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Texans elevated cornerback Jacobi Francis and safety Will Redmond to the active roster from the practice squad. Texans starting cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is out for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins due to a hamstring injury. Francis (5-foot-11, 193 pounds) is an...
Odell Beckham Jr. Visit with Dallas Cowboys Set

Both the Cowboys and Giants are set to host a visit with Odell Beckham Jr., but we already knew that. Now comes an advancement of the ball: Beckham will visit with the Cowboys on Monday, Dec. 5, according to Jay Glazer. The Giants have yet to nail down a date,...
Michael Irvin: Cowboys Will Be "Dynasty" With Odell Beckham Jr

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin made an appearance on ESPN's "First Take" this Friday to discuss the team's win over the Giants on Thanksgiving. Irvin is very confident that Dallas can hoist the Lombardi Trophy this season. He believes the Cowboys' chances of accomplishing that goal will be even greater if they sign Odell Beckham Jr. in the near future.
'Wall Streeters' Thanksgiving Special is an Instant Classic

While everyone else is shaking off a night at the bar where things got weird with people from high school or up early preparing the bad kind of stuffing with raisins, Good Morning Football's chief douchebag correspondents Trent and Jared are both rising and grinding on the streets of Lower Manhattan, previewing a full slate of NFL games because money and content never sleep. So if your family does one of those awkward things where you have to go around counterclockwise and name something you're thankful for, recency bias allows you to now say Kyle Brandt and Peter Schrager refusing to phone it in on this tryptophan-soaked day.
Report: Cowboys to meet with Odell Beckham Jr. on Dec. 5

The next and most important step in the Dallas Cowboys' pursuit of free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is set to take place early next month. At this point in the NFL season, there are few avenues NFL organizations have to make notable improvements to their rosters. The trade deadline passed several weeks ago, and there are hardly any true impact players on the free agent market. Well, that is except one: Odell Beckham Jr.
Jim Nantz Doubts Announcer's Jinx, Immediately Proven Wrong

Jim Nantz gave us all a peek behind the broadcasting curtain on Thanksgiving Day by openly expressing his disdain for the so-called "announcer's jinx," ahead of a Detroit Lions field goal attempt against the Buffalo Bills. There is a running joke/superstition that whenever an announcer talks about how good a kicker has been before they attempt a field goal, the kicker is assured to miss. Thus, the jinx. On Thursday, Nantz told Tony Romo to not mention that jinx before going on to say that Lions kicker Michael Badgley had not missed a kick all season as he lined up for a 29-yard try, as close to a guaranteed make as one can really get. Badgley, of course, missed the kick, and the Lions were punished for the announcer's doubts. THE ANNOUNCER JINX IS REAL.Michael Badgley misses his first field goal of the season after this jinx call from Jim Nantz ðŸ˜…(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/F266fSrWt6 Do not spit in the face of the football gods, Jim! For the sake of the teams you're broadcasting over!
