50,000 People Die in Pennsylvania - GettysburgTy D.Gettysburg, PA
This Day in History: November 19William Saint ValGettysburg, PA
If You Love Historic Sites, This Place in Pennsylvania is a Must-SeeMelissa FrostGettysburg, PA
These 2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Offers Award-Winning Wine Along With Locally Sourced Food [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersShippensburg, PA
Christmas 2022 comes to Gettysburg
The Christmas Tree on the Gettysburg Square was lighted this evening and Santa arrived at his shanty on the square. Our photographer Jim Bargas documented the event, which was sponsored by the Gettysburg Area Retail Merchants Association. Children who can’t visit Santa in person are encouraged to drop off their...
Toys for Tots in 75th Year
The Marine Corp League Toys for Tots celebrates its 75th Anniversary this Holiday Season. We continue to put smiles on thousands of children’s faces Christmas morning in the Adams County and Hanover Area. Last year, the Adams-Hanover campaign delivered more than 26,000 toys to 3,600 children. This year requests have increased, and the program is looking to increase donations by 20 to 25 percent, said Christopher Bunty, local coordinator of the Adams-Hanover Program. “Is this from inflation this year? We are not sure, but…we will continue our mission to make sure every child has a Christmas and smiles on their faces,” Bunty said. “Everyone has hard, difficult situations that they are going through.”
Obituary: Zachary T. “Zach” Robertson
Zachary T. “Zach” Robertson, 37, of Littlestown, died Monday, Nov 21, 2022 at UPMC Community Osteopathic Hospital, Harrisburg. …. For the complete obituary, please click here. Tell your friends. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note....
Slideshow: Dedication and Remembrance Day 2022
It's almost the most wonderful time of the year, and the Gettysburg Area Recreational Authority (GARA) is joining in on the holiday cheer!. The Gettysburg Rec Park will be a part of A Gettysburg Christmas Festival being held throughout Gettysburg on Dec. 2 through 4, hosting activities held throughout the weekend for all ages.
Christmas Festivities scheduled at the Gettysburg Rec Park
It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year, and the Gettysburg Area Recreational Authority (GARA) is joining in on the holiday cheer!. The Gettysburg Rec Park will be a part of A Gettysburg Christmas Festival being held throughout Gettysburg on Dec. 2 through 4, hosting activities held throughout the weekend for all ages.
Dedication Day ceremony celebrates 159th anniversary of Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address
A collection of Gettysburg royalty – Park Superintendent Steve Sims, Gettysburg College President Robert Iuliano, Gettysburg Foundation President Wayne Motts, Lincoln Fellowship President The Reverend Steve Herr, and Gettysburg Forum chair Harold Holzer – together with superstar historians John Meacham and Dr. Allen Guelzo, gathered in the National Cemetery today to celebrate the 159th anniversary of Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address.
Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary To Sponsor Holiday Greens Sale
The Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary is happy to announce they are once again able to sponsor the Holiday Greens Sale. This event will take place on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm and Friday, December 2, from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm. The event will be held in Comm. Rooms B&C at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. Please see below and the attached flier for additional details.
Obituary: Jodi Lynn Whistler
Jodi Lynn (Rose) Whistler, age 63 of Newburg, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022 at her residence.Professional Servic…. For the complete obituary, please click here.
Obituary: Margaret M. Eckrich
Margaret M. Eckrich, age 92, of Shippensburg, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Green Ridge Village, Newville, …. For the complete obituary, please click here.
Local nonprofits collaborate to reduce violence
Four community organizations in south-central Pennsylvania are teaming up with the national non-profit Urban Rural Action to launch Uniting to Prevent Targeted Violence, an 18-month program to build new relationships across divides, implement projects that reduce risks of targeted violence, and raise community members’ awareness of targeted violence. The participating organizations are CONTACT Helpline, Just for Today Recovery & Veteran’s Support Services, Mediation Services of Adams County, and Suicide Prevention of York.
Obituary: Larry Franklin Hartman
Larry Franklin Hartman, age 80, of Shippensburg, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022 at Green Ridge Village in Newvill…. For the complete obituary, please click here.
Adams honors long-time Carroll Valley Police Chief Richard Hileman
The Adams County Commissioners have proclaimed November 1, 2022 as Chief Richard Hileman Day in honor of the policeman who served Carroll Valley for 30 years. Hileman, who served Carrol Valley Police Department Chief since 1997, began his service as a patrol officer in 1992. In 1994 he was assigned the position of criminal investigator.
7th SpiriTrustTurkey Trot 5K Open To All
After trotting on their own for two years, Spirit Trust Lutheran – The Village At Gettysburg – is opening its Turkey Trot to the community again this year. On Saturday, November 19th, they will host a 5k “race” at 8:30 a.m, followed by a “waddle” at 9:00 am for those who just want to get out for a walk that morning.
Dedication Day and Remembrance Day events calendar
Dedication Day (ceremony in the Gettysburg National Cemetery) and Remembrance Day (parade and Illumination) events all fall on Saturday Nov. 19, 2022. All events and shuttles are free to the public. Expect substantial road closures in the area. The David Wills House will be open for free on November 18-19.
Battlefield Preservation Association purchases land, will gift to Park Service
The Gettysburg National Military Park will soon have more land thanks to the Gettysburg Battlefield Preservation Association. The association recently purchased 50 acres of land across the road from the Historic Daniel Lady Farm on Route 116, Hanover Road, in Straban Township. Melvin Crouse, the land’s previous owner, valued preservation over development.
Salvation Army Needs Bell Ringers
Volunteer bell ringers for the Salvation Army Kettle at Walmart are still needed. Bell ringing starts after Thanksgiving and continues through December 24. Some days are filled, but there are plenty of openings still to go. It takes 90 minutes and helps to raise money to provide for emergencies for some of our less affluent neighbors in Adams County.
Game promotes shopping and fun in downtown Gettysburg
Shopping in downtown Gettysburg has been fun for years. Now, it can be fun and games. Strategy-minded employees of Nerd Herd Gifts and Games created the Gettysburg Collect-A-Deck so shoppers can have fun while enjoying the downtown’s many offerings. Anyone who wants to play should first start at Nerd...
It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas at the Eisenhower Home
Tis the season! Eisenhower National Historic Site is happy to share that once again, we will deck the halls, throw some tinsel on the tree, and bring the Eisenhower home alive with the spirit of the Christmas season! From Thursday, December 1, 2022, through Saturday, December 31, Eisenhower home tours will resume for the holiday season.
CVSD hires principal; honors students
The Conewago Valley school board approved hiring a new principal during the board’s meeting on Monday evening. Joshua Schaffer will begin working as the principal of New Oxford Middle School by Jan. 16, 2023 or once allowed by his previous employer, according to the board agenda. Schaffer will take...
Obituary: Donald R. Schneider
Donald Raymond Schneider, age 67 of Aspers, passed away November 14, 2022 at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle. He was born March …. For the complete obituary, please click here.
