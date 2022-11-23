ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Gettysburg Connection

Christmas 2022 comes to Gettysburg

The Christmas Tree on the Gettysburg Square was lighted this evening and Santa arrived at his shanty on the square. Our photographer Jim Bargas documented the event, which was sponsored by the Gettysburg Area Retail Merchants Association.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Toys for Tots in 75th Year

The Marine Corp League Toys for Tots celebrates its 75th Anniversary this Holiday Season. We continue to put smiles on thousands of children’s faces Christmas morning in the Adams County and Hanover Area. Last year, the Adams-Hanover campaign delivered more than 26,000 toys to 3,600 children. This year requests have increased, and the program is looking to increase donations by 20 to 25 percent, said Christopher Bunty, local coordinator of the Adams-Hanover Program. “Is this from inflation this year? We are not sure, but…we will continue our mission to make sure every child has a Christmas and smiles on their faces,” Bunty said. “Everyone has hard, difficult situations that they are going through.”
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Zachary T. “Zach” Robertson

Zachary T. "Zach" Robertson, 37, of Littlestown, died Monday, Nov 21, 2022 at UPMC Community Osteopathic Hospital, Harrisburg.
LITTLESTOWN, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Dedication Day ceremony celebrates 159th anniversary of Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address

A collection of Gettysburg royalty – Park Superintendent Steve Sims, Gettysburg College President Robert Iuliano, Gettysburg Foundation President Wayne Motts, Lincoln Fellowship President The Reverend Steve Herr, and Gettysburg Forum chair Harold Holzer – together with superstar historians John Meacham and Dr. Allen Guelzo, gathered in the National Cemetery today to celebrate the 159th anniversary of Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary To Sponsor Holiday Greens Sale

The Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary is happy to announce they are once again able to sponsor the Holiday Greens Sale. This event will take place on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm and Friday, December 2, from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm. The event will be held in Comm. Rooms B&C at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. Please see below and the attached flier for additional details.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Jodi Lynn Whistler

Jodi Lynn (Rose) Whistler, age 63 of Newburg, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022 at her residence.
NEWBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Margaret M. Eckrich

Margaret M. Eckrich, age 92, of Shippensburg, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Green Ridge Village, Newville.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Local nonprofits collaborate to reduce violence

Four community organizations in south-central Pennsylvania are teaming up with the national non-profit Urban Rural Action to launch ​Uniting to Prevent Targeted Violence, an 18-month program to build new relationships across divides, implement projects that reduce risks of targeted violence, and raise community members’ awareness of targeted violence. The participating organizations are CONTACT Helpline, Just for Today Recovery & Veteran’s Support Services, Mediation Services of Adams County, and Suicide Prevention of York.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Larry Franklin Hartman

Larry Franklin Hartman, age 80, of Shippensburg, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022 at Green Ridge Village in Newvill….
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

7th SpiriTrustTurkey Trot 5K Open To All

After trotting on their own for two years, Spirit Trust Lutheran – The Village At Gettysburg – is opening its Turkey Trot to the community again this year. On Saturday, November 19th, they will host a 5k “race” at 8:30 a.m, followed by a “waddle” at 9:00 am for those who just want to get out for a walk that morning.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Salvation Army Needs Bell Ringers

Volunteer bell ringers for the Salvation Army Kettle at Walmart are still needed. Bell ringing starts after Thanksgiving and continues through December 24. Some days are filled, but there are plenty of openings still to go. It takes 90 minutes and helps to raise money to provide for emergencies for some of our less affluent neighbors in Adams County.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

CVSD hires principal; honors students

The Conewago Valley school board approved hiring a new principal during the board's meeting on Monday evening. Joshua Schaffer will begin working as the principal of New Oxford Middle School by Jan. 16, 2023 or once allowed by his previous employer, according to the board agenda.
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Donald R. Schneider

Donald Raymond Schneider, age 67 of Aspers, passed away November 14, 2022 at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle.
ASPERS, PA
Gettysburg Connection

