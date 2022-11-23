ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Takuma Asano Goal For Japan v Germany, FIFA World Cup 2022

By Alex Wallace
 3 days ago

Takuma Asano may have won it for Japan against Germany and you can watch it here.

A huge goal from Japan’s Takuma Asano as he may have given his side the win against Germany. The Germans have to win their opening game with their tie against Spain next on the agenda.

Japan have been great this afternoon and have taken the lead in what could be a crucial game for both sides here.

You can watch Asano’s goal for Japan below;

Germany will kick off their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign tomorrow against Japan . Germany will be looking to start the campaign with a victory to ensure they have a chance of winning the tournament.

Germany last won the World Cup in 2014 when the tournament was hosted in Brazil. They beat Argentina 1-0 thanks to a late winner from Mario Gotze who has been included in this year's World Cup squad.

Germany have a lot of promising talent in their squad for this World Cup as they have players such as Karim Adeyemi , Jamal Musiala , and Youssofua Moukoko .

View the original article to see embedded media.

Japan will be looking to pull off an incredible upset if they can beat Germany tomorrow afternoon. The World Cup is full of surprises and this could potentially be one of those.

Germany will be looking to make a name for themselves at this World Cup as in the previous one in 2018 they didn't make it past the group stages.

