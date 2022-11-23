Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man accused of stealing, killing dog sentenced
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man accused of stealing a dog and killing it is sentenced in Chippewa County court. Nov. 23, 2022 court records show 40-year-old Joshua Erickson of Eau Claire is sentenced to five years in prison and two years extended supervision. Erickson pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including mistreatment of animals causing death.
WI State Patrol: Minnesota woman arrested for OWI in Jackson County had four children in vehicle
State troopers who arrested a Minnesota woman for an OWI Wednesday morning say four children under the age of 6 were in the vehicle.
x1071.com
After public outcry, Somalians in western Wisconsin withdraw request to broadcast call to prayer
BARRON, Wis. — After public outcry, the Somalian community in the small western Wisconsin city of Barron has withdrawn a request to city council to publicly broadcast their call to prayer from the area’s two mosques. Last Tuesday, more than a dozen spoke out against the agenda item...
WEAU-TV 13
Shoppers visit Menards for Black Friday deals, Enchanted Forest
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In the Chippewa Valley, Menards opened its doors at 6:00 a.m. Friday for its Black Friday sale. The General Manager for the store by Oakwood Mall, Mike Anderson, says the sale brought in a crowd comparable to what the store sees on a typical Saturday. He says operations ran smoothly with extra staff on hand to help out customers, adding the wide selection is what makes the store a consumer go-to.
Trempealeau family tree farm closing ahead of Christmas season, family hopeful for the future
TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WKBT) — For many families, cutting down your own Christmas tree is tradition. If its yours– you might be seeing fewer options. Lamke Tree Farm, a family business in Trempealeau, is closing its gates ahead of the season. “This would be our 58th year being open,” said Paul Lamke, a second generation tree farmer. “Every year that I...
wwisradio.com
Three Injured in Head on Crash in Eau Claire County
(Eau Claire, WI) — Three people are injured following a Friday night crash in Eau Claire County. Deputies say the wreck on Highway 93 was head-on. One of the people involved had to be cut-out of their car. But all three people who were injured went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The sheriff’s office says the investigation into the crash is on-going.
wwisradio.com
Possible Record Breaking Buck Bagged in Eau Claire
(Eau Claire, WI) — An Eau Claire hunter has bagged a ten-point buck that he thinks might be a new record in the county for a vertical bow. Bobby Pagel says he first spotted the buck on his father’s property last month and he has been chasing it ever since. He finally tracked down the buck November fifth. The buck had a 22-and-a-half inch antler spread. Wisconsin’s gun deer season starts this weekend.
WEAU-TV 13
3 people hurt in Pepin County head-on crash Tuesday evening
DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) - Three people are hurt after a head-on crash near Durand Tuesday evening. The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at 5:41 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 10 near the intersection with Highway 25. According to a release, a vehicle driven by a 36-year-old Durand...
Vehicles Heading in Opposite Directions Collide Near Winona
Goodview, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle crash near Winona sent three people to the hospital Thursday evening. The State Patrol incident report indicates a Ford Focus, driven by 18-year-old Jayden Jessie of Winona, was traveling south on Hwy. 61 and a GMC Terrain, operated by 53-year-old Melissa Markusen of St. Paul was traveling north on 61.
WEAU-TV 13
People identified in fatal Clark County crash
TOWNSHIP OF MAYVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities have released the names of people involved in a fatal crash in Clark County that left one dead, and others hurt. According to a media release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the name of the person who died at the scene was 25-year-old Tracy Anderson of Medford. The name of the driver is 32-year-old Patrick Davis and the other occupants were 25-year-old Susan Sherwood and 41-year-old Serapio V. Terrones III.
Lake City Man Avoids Prison For Death of Teenage Skateboarder
Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly Lake City man will not be headed to prison for causing the death of a teenage skateboarder last year. 86-year-old Bernard Quist today was given a stayed 57-month prison term and was ordered to spend 180 days in jail for his conviction on a criminal vehicular homicide charge. The judge in the case instructed Quist to serve the jail term in 10-day increments each year on the anniversary of the death of 16-year-old Adriana Simon.
Ars Technica
After renegade nurse chops off man’s foot, state finds heap of system failures
Officials in Wisconsin found a series of failures and federal violations at a nursing home where a renegade nurse cut off a man's foot without his consent and wanted to have it stuffed in her family's taxidermy shop and put on display to warn children to "wear your boots" in cold weather.
Comments / 0