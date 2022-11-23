Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Samsung’s 55-inch Q70A QLED 4K TV just got a rare discount
Walmart has been chock full of TV deals lately, with Samsung’s 55-inch Q70A QLED 4K TV being the latest to see a significantly lower price. Right now you can get this TV for just $898, a savings of greater than 10% off the typical price of $1,000. That’s a total savings of $102, enough to stuff more than one stocking if you’re getting on your holiday shopping early this year. However, and as with most Walmart deals, we aren’t sure how long this special price will last. If you’re enticed, act now.
TechRadar
Black Friday TV deals: Amazon's best-selling TV is on sale for just $79.99
If you're looking to pick up cheap TV ahead of the official Black Friday TV deals event, then you're in luck. We've just spotted the 2022 Insignia 24-inch Fire HD TV on sale for just $79.99 (opens in new tab) - a price unheard of for a smart display. The...
This 85-inch LG 4K TV just hit lowest price ever in Black Friday deal
Amazon just won all Black Friday TV deals with a massive 86-inch 4K TV on sale for just $996.
Digital Trends
This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last
It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
CNET
11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon
As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
10 Best Buy Black Friday deals now — 65-inch 4K TV for $349, $65 Sony headphones and more
Black Friday deals are happening now at Best Buy. Here are the top sales across all categories you can shop today.
Walmart’s Black Friday 2022 ad has leaked online: These are the top deals
Walmart is giving shoppers a sneak peak at the deals ahead of its first “Black Friday Deal for Days 2022” sale. The retail giant has leaked its Black Friday ad online with all the price drops it will release on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET online. In-store deals will start on Nov. 9 at 6 a.m. local time.
Samsung Galaxy users just got a brilliant free upgrade
Users of Samsung's Android phones can utilise a brilliant iPhone feature
LG's best OLED TV just dropped to its cheapest ever price
Grab the LG C2 OLED now with a 39% discount
TechRadar
Get a 75-inch Samsung TV for less than $600 with this early Black Friday deal
The holiday season is the best time of year to snag yourself a great bargain on a 4K TV thanks to Black Friday deals and retailers slashing their prices. And if you want to go really cheap, then look no further than this Samsung 4K TV. Right now, you can...
Phone Arena
Best Buy's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Black Friday deal is here and it's pretty spectacular
Instead of waiting until the end of November as tradition dictates and disturbing your Thanksgiving dinner digestion by dropping a sudden avalanche of deals on thousands of popular products across dozens of different categories, Best Buy has started a slow and gradual drip of Black Friday 2022 promotions last week.
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
Following their respective stock splits, these companies look cheaper than ever.
TechRadar
Black Friday smartwatch deals make the Apple Watch 8 an easy pick
The Apple Watch Series 8 may be Apple’s newest smartwatch, but its reveal was somewhat overshadowed by the Apple Watch Ultra. With Black Friday fast approaching and last year’s watch on sale, do the new features in the Watch 8 make it worth buying over the Apple Watch Series 7?
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
Apple Watch owners just got an exciting free upgrade
WatchOS 9 brings a new feature that should make the Apple Watch much more appealing
Is It True That TVs Sold on Black Friday Are Lower Quality?
Even though shoppers may no longer jostle each other at store entrances early on Black Friday, people still want their Black Friday TV deals. From major cell phone deals to Black Friday stocking stuffers, sales are fun to watch — and TVs are always a hot item. But are...
TechRadar
25 brilliant Black Friday deals from Best Buy: TVs, laptops, Apple, Xbox and more
The Black Friday deals are coming in thick and fast, and Best Buy is getting in on the action with record-low prices on TVs, laptops, appliances, Apple devices, Xbox consoles, and much more. To help you find the absolute best deals amid the flurry of offers, we've rounded up the top Best Buy Black Friday deals that you can shop right now.
Digital Trends
Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long
It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.
Digital Trends
Get it while you can: Walmart’s $99 Windows laptop is selling fast
Walmart has started its Black Friday event. With that, shoppers have the chance to beat the rush and buy the ideal products for less right now rather than needing to wait a bit longer. In particular, we’re loving that you can buy a Windows-based laptop for just $99. Right now, the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is $99, reduced from $229 so if you need a new laptop and you can’t afford to spend a lot, this is the ideal for you. One of the best Black Friday laptop deals so far, it’s selling fast with many shoppers keen to embrace such a huge bargain. Here’s a quick look at why you need it in your life.
Digital Trends
Walmart shoppers are loving this $99 laptop – get it while you can
Here’s an offer from the early Walmart Black Friday deals that’s getting a lot of attention — a $130 discount for the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to just $99 from its original price of $229. If you were looking forward to this year’s Black Friday laptop deals, you could avoid the chaos that’s expected from the shopping holiday by taking advantage of this bargain right now. However, you need to hurry in finalizing your purchase because we’re not sure if the price cut will still be available tomorrow.
