Westfield, WI

Go Valley Kids

The Best Christmas Lights Near The Fox Cities: Awesome Displays for 2022!

There is nothing quite like heading out for a tour of holiday light displays. Northeast Wisconsin is home to some of the best Christmas lights in Wisconsin! Whether you are looking for Christmas lights to music, unique displays or lots of eye candy, our handy guide will help you find the best Christmas lights near you. Grab the popcorn, fill the thermos with hot chocolate, and enjoy this free fun family tradition.
APPLETON, WI
wausharaargus.com

Felonies recorded in Waushara County

Jordan Sara Marie Boening, Berlin, was in court on Nov. 10 on a count of Substantial Battery-Intend Bodily Harm. Jury brought to courtroom, entire panel sworn. 8:34 a.m. Voir Dire begins. Juror #1394 excused for cause. Impaneled jury sworn. Recess taken by the court, case recalled outside presence of the jury. 9:48 a.m., Jury returned to courtroom. Court instructs the jury. Opening statements. The Court receives exhibit 1 and it is published to the jury. Witness testifies to exhibits 2 & 3. The Court receives exhibits 2 & 3 and they are published to the jury. Witness testifies to exhibit 4. The Court receives exhibit 4 and it is published to the jury. The State rests it’s case in chief. Jury excused from the courtroom. The Court denies the motion to dismiss. 11:20 a.m. Recess taken by the Court. 11:29 a.m. Case recalled outside of the presence of the jury. 11:36 a.m. Jury returned to courtroom. Exhibit 5 marked. Witness testifies to exhibit 5. The Court receives exhibit 5 and it is published to the jury. 12:43 p.m. Recess taken by the Court. 12:49 p.m. Case recalled outside of the presence of the jury. 12:52 p.m. Jury returned to the courtroom. The Court instructs the jury. Closing arguments. The Court further instructs the jury. Alternate juror excused. 1:45 p.m. Jury excused for deliberation. 1:47 p.m. Recess taken by the Court 2:16 p.m. Case recalled outside of the presence of the jury. The jury has reached a verdict. 2:18 p.m. Jury returned to the courtroom. The Court reads the verdict. Count 1 – Not Guilty. Count 2 – Not Guilty. The Court polls the jury. The Court discharges the jury and thanks them for their service. The Court orders judgment of dismissal with prejudice based on the verdict of the jury.
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Names Released in Medford Crash

MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – Names have been released in the fatal crash that took place in the Township of Mayville on November 14. The name of the occupant who died at the scene was Tracy M. Anderson, 25, from Medford. The name of the driver is Patrick G. Davis, 32, and the other occupants were: Susan M. Sherwood, 25, and Serapio V. Terrones III, 41.
MEDFORD, WI
cwbradio.com

Name of Individual Killed in One Vehicle Accident in Clark County Released

The name of the person killed in a crash on Highway 13 near Water Road in the Township of Mayville has been released. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash at about 3:13 pm, on Monday November 14th. An initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on Highway 13 when the operator, 32-year-old Patrick Davis, lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
WISCONSIN STATE
fox47.com

Crash closes multiple lanes on northbound interstate near Highway 151

MADISON, Wis. — The two right lanes of I-39/90 northbound are shut down due to a crash just south of the interchange with Highway 151. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash happened around 1:10 p.m. WisDOT officials said they expect the lane closures to last...
MADISON, WI
seehafernews.com

One Dead After Police Chase Crash In Dodge County

The sheriff in Dodge County says a young man is dead after crashing into a tree during a police chase. It happened at about 1:20 a.m. Thursday. Deputies tried to stop the 21-year-old driver for speeding along County Highway C about three miles outside of Waupun. The chase lasted all of a minute before the deputy saw the car smash into a tree.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin's well-represented in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

On this Thanksgiving Eve, the NBC15 team wondered what time most people eat their Thanksgiving meal. Veteran dedicates Ice Age Trail hikes to fallen Wisconsin service members. A retired Wisconsin Air Force veteran finished the Ice Age Trail in November, dedicating every mile to fallen Wisconsin service members through the decades.
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

Richland Center Man Arrested in Iowa County

An Iowa County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on Main Street near Industrial Drive in Highland on Monday around 11 am. As a result of the stop, 37 year old William Arndt-Carmody of Richland Center, was arrested for Operating with a Revoked License. Arndt-Carmody was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and later released after posting bond.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Madison, WI

Madison is Wisconsin's seat of power in Dane County, hosting the Wisconsin State Capitol. It's the fourth-largest city in the state and a treasure trove of exciting activities and attractions. This city's convenient location makes it an excellent place for an excursion and to take a break from the daily...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of driver killed in Village of Maple Bluff crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison man who died in a crash in the Village of Maple Bluff earlier this week. According to the medical examiner, 28-year-old Brandon Gulley died at a local hospital after the crash, which happened on the morning of Nov. 20 in the 300 block of Woodland Circle in the Village of Maple Bluff.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

9 new restaurants to try around Madison, and 5 opening soon

Several new restaurants have opened in and near Madison this fall, with a few businesses moving to new locations. More are opening soon, including a spot offering dooughnuts, coffee and fried chicken. In the Cap Times’ list of 14 places that either opened this fall or are coming in the...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac man dies after colliding with tree in southeast Wisconsin

TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Shortly after deputies in southeast Wisconsin tried to stop a speeding car, the vehicle crashed into a tree, killing a 21-year-old man from Fond du Lac. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on Thanksgiving day, just south of...
FOND DU LAC, WI

