Jordan Sara Marie Boening, Berlin, was in court on Nov. 10 on a count of Substantial Battery-Intend Bodily Harm. Jury brought to courtroom, entire panel sworn. 8:34 a.m. Voir Dire begins. Juror #1394 excused for cause. Impaneled jury sworn. Recess taken by the court, case recalled outside presence of the jury. 9:48 a.m., Jury returned to courtroom. Court instructs the jury. Opening statements. The Court receives exhibit 1 and it is published to the jury. Witness testifies to exhibits 2 & 3. The Court receives exhibits 2 & 3 and they are published to the jury. Witness testifies to exhibit 4. The Court receives exhibit 4 and it is published to the jury. The State rests it’s case in chief. Jury excused from the courtroom. The Court denies the motion to dismiss. 11:20 a.m. Recess taken by the Court. 11:29 a.m. Case recalled outside of the presence of the jury. 11:36 a.m. Jury returned to courtroom. Exhibit 5 marked. Witness testifies to exhibit 5. The Court receives exhibit 5 and it is published to the jury. 12:43 p.m. Recess taken by the Court. 12:49 p.m. Case recalled outside of the presence of the jury. 12:52 p.m. Jury returned to the courtroom. The Court instructs the jury. Closing arguments. The Court further instructs the jury. Alternate juror excused. 1:45 p.m. Jury excused for deliberation. 1:47 p.m. Recess taken by the Court 2:16 p.m. Case recalled outside of the presence of the jury. The jury has reached a verdict. 2:18 p.m. Jury returned to the courtroom. The Court reads the verdict. Count 1 – Not Guilty. Count 2 – Not Guilty. The Court polls the jury. The Court discharges the jury and thanks them for their service. The Court orders judgment of dismissal with prejudice based on the verdict of the jury.

WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO