Minneapolis, MN

Listing for $2.88M in Edina, MN, This is an Extraordinary Property in Every Sense of the Word

The Property in Edina is Thoughtfully nicknamed “Little Tuscany” the combination of luscious landscaping, golf course views and entertainment area, now available for sale. This home located at 27 Circle W, Edina, Minnesota; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 6,418 square feet of living spaces. Call Nicoli Holm – Keller Williams Integrity Realty – (Phone: (612) 286-6813) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Edina.
EDINA, MN
KARE 11

Holiday things to do around Minnesota

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn — Thanksgiving is here, as are some fun happenings around Minnesota for you and your family to enjoy and kick off the holiday season!. Before you sit down for the holiday feast, grab your family, your running or walking shoes and come out to the Twin Cities Turkey Day 5K. The event starts at 8 a.m. on Nov. 24 and starts at 4 Street South and Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis. Kids 18 and under run free.
MINNESOTA STATE
biztimes.biz

Want takeout but don’t like containers? Here’s an answer

MINNEAPOLIS — Forever Ware’s pitch to Namaste Cafe was simple: Use our reusable containers for your customers and cut down on disposable containers going to landfills. So was the answer two years ago from Namaste owners Nadine Schaefer and Saujanya Shrestha. Sign us up. Schaefer said she has...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Driver shortage forces more Metro Transit service cuts

Metro Transit is once again cutting service due to a lack of drivers. The changes include an 8% service reduction and involve suspending branches or reducing service to run as frequently as once every two hours. This will mostly affect routes serving St. Paul and take effect on Dec. 3.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hype over reselling sneakers alleged to have led to Plymouth teen's homicide

MINNEAPOLIS -- A line out the door and a scramble to get your hands on collector sneakers is the standard traffic inside Studiiyo23 off Hennepin Avenue in Lowry Hill."Anything that has value, people are going to want to covet," said Moh Habib, the owner of Studiiyo23, which focuses on selling luxury sneakers and other apparel. Habib succeeds because there is so much hype over sneakers right now, but it comes with setbacks owning a store like this."We actually got hit five times in the span of seven months," said Habib, who had to remodel his store and add tighter security after...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis house fire displaces four adults

MINNEAPOLIS -- Four people were displaced on Thursday night after a house fire in north Minneapolis.Fire officials say crews responded to the home shortly after 7 p.m. They found smoke showing from the basement of a 1 1/2 story home. Everyone who lived in the home had evacuated, but the house was deemed uninhabitable. Red Cross was called for temporary shelter for the four adults who lived in the home.No one was injured in the fire, and the cause is under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Minneapolis community remembers John Turnipseed

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis community members are sharing an outpouring of love and sympathy following social media reports of the death of inspiring community leader John Turnipseed. "Rest in heaven John Turnipseed," Lisa Clemons, founder of "A Mother's Love," wrote on Facebook. "My prayers to the family of an amazing...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
New Prague Times

New Prague actress looking forward to ‘A Holiday Spectacular’

On any holiday when she was home visiting, Larissa Schmitz might sit down and watch a movie with her family and this year would be no different. But this year, the New Prague High School graduate will be in the movie. Schmitz and her husband, Jake Klehr, will be watching...
NEW PRAGUE, MN
KARE 11

Fire displaces family in Minnetonka on Thanksgiving

MINNETONKA, Minn. — An overnight fire has displaced a Minnetonka family on Thanksgiving. Firefighters responded to a fire in the Linner Ridge cul-de-sac early Thursday morning. Firefighters said the fire likely started in the garage and then spread to the attic. Three people were home at the time of...
MINNETONKA, MN

