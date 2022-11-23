Read full article on original website
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Two Minnesota Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
Seven Steakhouse in downtown Minneapolis permanently closes
MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on Nov. 20, 2022. After a fit of stops and starts that began during the COVID-19 pandemic, downtown Minneapolis fixture Seven Steakhouse and Sushi has closed its doors for good. Managing partner Ken Sherman, who has long...
mprnews.org
40 years ago, massive Thanksgiving fire destroyed a block of downtown Minneapolis
It started late on Thanksgiving Day, 1982 — Nov. 25, to be exact. Forty years ago today. Flames erupted from the vacant former Donaldson's Department Store building in downtown Minneapolis and quickly spread to the upper floors of the adjacent 16-story Northwestern National Bank building. “It started in the...
Holiday things to do around Minnesota
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn — Thanksgiving is here, as are some fun happenings around Minnesota for you and your family to enjoy and kick off the holiday season!. Before you sit down for the holiday feast, grab your family, your running or walking shoes and come out to the Twin Cities Turkey Day 5K. The event starts at 8 a.m. on Nov. 24 and starts at 4 Street South and Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis. Kids 18 and under run free.
KARE
Flashback: the Minneapolis Thanksgiving fire
The fire broke in the vacant Donaldson's Dept. Store Nov. 25, 1982 and destroyed most of a city block. This story originally aired on the 25th anniversary in 2007.
biztimes.biz
Want takeout but don’t like containers? Here’s an answer
MINNEAPOLIS — Forever Ware’s pitch to Namaste Cafe was simple: Use our reusable containers for your customers and cut down on disposable containers going to landfills. So was the answer two years ago from Namaste owners Nadine Schaefer and Saujanya Shrestha. Sign us up. Schaefer said she has...
North Dakota man's stolen customized mobility van has been found
MINNEAPOLIS — *UPDATE: Minneapolis Police located the van Friday in north Minneapolis. Officials say the van appears to be operational. No arrests have been made. In this season of Thanksgiving, lifelong Minnesota Vikings fan Joel Zenker, has a lot to be thankful for. "They told me my life expectancy...
KIMT
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Minneapolis metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
fox9.com
George Floyd memorial future under discussion
The City of Minneapolis is developing plans for what to do with the George Floyd Memorial at 38th and Chicago in south Minneapolis. FOX 9’s Karen Scullin has the latest.
theoldmotor.com
Standard Motor Sales: Quality Used Cars Minneapolis Minnesota
The front of Standard Motor Sales at 728 East Hennepin Ave. in Minneapolis, MN. Below: side view of Standard Motors from SE 8th St.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Driver shortage forces more Metro Transit service cuts
Metro Transit is once again cutting service due to a lack of drivers. The changes include an 8% service reduction and involve suspending branches or reducing service to run as frequently as once every two hours. This will mostly affect routes serving St. Paul and take effect on Dec. 3.
mprnews.org
Hundreds of Minneapolis mourners come together to remember Colorado's Club Q shooting victims
Hundreds of people marked the mass shooting in Colorado Springs with a vigil Wednesday in downtown Minneapolis, and heard speakers both offer comfort and decry the violence that claimed more lives and affects LGBTQ people regularly. People mourned the killing of five and the shooting and injuring of 17 more...
5 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Hype over reselling sneakers alleged to have led to Plymouth teen's homicide
MINNEAPOLIS -- A line out the door and a scramble to get your hands on collector sneakers is the standard traffic inside Studiiyo23 off Hennepin Avenue in Lowry Hill."Anything that has value, people are going to want to covet," said Moh Habib, the owner of Studiiyo23, which focuses on selling luxury sneakers and other apparel. Habib succeeds because there is so much hype over sneakers right now, but it comes with setbacks owning a store like this."We actually got hit five times in the span of seven months," said Habib, who had to remodel his store and add tighter security after...
Minneapolis house fire displaces four adults
MINNEAPOLIS -- Four people were displaced on Thursday night after a house fire in north Minneapolis.Fire officials say crews responded to the home shortly after 7 p.m. They found smoke showing from the basement of a 1 1/2 story home. Everyone who lived in the home had evacuated, but the house was deemed uninhabitable. Red Cross was called for temporary shelter for the four adults who lived in the home.No one was injured in the fire, and the cause is under investigation.
Minneapolis community remembers John Turnipseed
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis community members are sharing an outpouring of love and sympathy following social media reports of the death of inspiring community leader John Turnipseed. "Rest in heaven John Turnipseed," Lisa Clemons, founder of "A Mother's Love," wrote on Facebook. "My prayers to the family of an amazing...
New Prague Times
New Prague actress looking forward to ‘A Holiday Spectacular’
On any holiday when she was home visiting, Larissa Schmitz might sit down and watch a movie with her family and this year would be no different. But this year, the New Prague High School graduate will be in the movie. Schmitz and her husband, Jake Klehr, will be watching...
Fire displaces family in Minnetonka on Thanksgiving
MINNETONKA, Minn. — An overnight fire has displaced a Minnetonka family on Thanksgiving. Firefighters responded to a fire in the Linner Ridge cul-de-sac early Thursday morning. Firefighters said the fire likely started in the garage and then spread to the attic. Three people were home at the time of...
