hubcityradio.com
Board of Regents to review their policies following a drag show done at SDSU
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- A student sponsored drag show at South Dakota State University got a lot of attention on campus and off. Board of Regents President Pam Roberts says there will be a review of policies and procedures. Roberts says they got numerous calls and emails to the Board central office.
kelo.com
Sioux Falls adds new cops
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls will soon have more cops hitting the beat. The city had 8 officers graduate from the Law Enforcement Certification Course after 13 weeks of training. They will have several more weeks of in-house training before hitting the streets with a training officer.
Vermillion Plain Talk
Heikes Family Farm Selected As 2022 Specialty Crop Producer Of The Year
YANKTON — Fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs, delicious jams and other value-added products, flower bouquet and other specialty crops are readily available across South Dakota. Access to these high-quality products has grown from farmers markets to farm stores, to online food hubs and more. In 2022, S.D. the Specialty...
Vermillion Plain Talk
Study: 65 & Older Will Drive Vermillion’s Future Housing Demand
Vermillion may be a university town, but housing needs in the near future will be the strongest for people 65 years old and older. That’s according to a housing study conducted this year by Community Partners Research, Inc. of Faribault, Minnesota. Findings of the study were presented to the Vermillion City Council earlier this summer by Steve Griesert, a representative of the research firm.
KELOLAND TV
Grab and Go! Sioux Falls business celebrates 2 years on Black Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — A Sioux Falls business celebrated its two year anniversary with a fun throwback event. Cole and Alisa Schantz have always been on the hunt for a good bargain. “We’ve just always been kind of- the kind of scavengers looking for treasures ourselves,” said Cole...
Declining use of mobile crisis team is good and bad news for Sioux Falls area
Just over a decade ago, police in Sioux Falls began a partnership with Southeastern Behavioral Health that allowed counselors to take over for officers during mental health crisis calls. The goal of that mobile crisis team (MCT) was to de-escalate situations where a caller had expressed thoughts of suicide or self-harm by working through the […] The post Declining use of mobile crisis team is good and bad news for Sioux Falls area appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Sioux Falls author finishes filming movie based on her romance novel
A popular romance novel by a Sioux Falls author is now being made into a movie.
Possible Data Breach Reported in South Dakota
As we head into the holiday shopping season, keeping tabs on our personal information is more important than ever. That's especially true now after details of a possible massive local data breach are coming to light. Dakota News Now is reporting that Sioux Falls-based AAA Collections has reached out to...
KELOLAND TV
New 2-story furniture store opens in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Now that the turkey dinner is over, many people are counting down the hours until Black Friday sales begin. In Sioux Falls, a brand new massive furniture store is open just in time for some big Black Friday deals; a look at the new store attached to the Furniture Mart USA headquarters in tonight’s Your Money Matters.
dakotanewsnow.com
The story behind the only Lakota drumming group in Sioux Falls
The annual Jingle Bell Run is a benefit for the Arthritis Foundation. Taylor Van Emmerik joined Dakota News Now on Thursday morning to talk about the event.
kelo.com
Friday fire ruins Thanksgiving for Sioux Falls family
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Friday afternoon fire ruined the holiday weekend for a Sioux Falls family. At 2:45 pm Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire in the 2900 block of N. Highland Ave. The shed was on fire, as well as the exterior...
KELOLAND TV
WATCH: Sioux Falls Jingle Bell Run
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday was a beautiful day to maybe go out for a run or a walk… which is what a crowd of people did at Fawick Park for the annual Jingle Bell Run. The annual 5K and 1-mile walk helps raise awareness about arthritis...
wnax.com
KELOLAND TV
Pride of the Dakotas homecoming
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Members of the South Dakota State University march band returned home Friday exhausted, yet exhilarated, from their appearance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Their time in New York City was a whirlwind of music and site-seeing for the Pride of the Dakotas.
KELOLAND TV
Bread & Circus Kitchen to close temporarily
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local restaurant will be closing its doors temporarily for a remodel starting next week. In a Facebook post, Bread & Circus Kitchen said they are replacing their kitchen floor, which will require them to be closed until the project is complete. They will...
swineweb.com
Widow of Smithfield victim of COVID appeals for benefits
The widow of a Smithfield Foods’ employee who died of COVID-19 is appealing South Dakota’s decision to deny her worker’s compensation benefits related to his death. Lawyers for Karen Franken on Monday argued in a Minnehaha County courtroom that Craig Franken’s death on April 19, 2020, came about because of his work at Smithfield’s Sioux Falls, S.D. plant, the Argus Leader reported.
KELOLAND TV
Watch: Turkeys graze in Sioux Falls ahead of Thanksgiving
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several turkeys grazed around Sioux Falls in November, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. KELOLAND Photographer Kevin Kjergaard shot footage of wildlife around Sioux Falls, including several turkeys. The video highlights more than 100 seconds of nature around Sioux Falls from earlier in November.
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City has had more than 8 inches of snow already
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Someone in the storm center would be thankful for more snow. Meteorologist Scot Mundt looks at where he stands with his snowfall prediction. Even though temperatures have cooled for Thanksgiving, the snow stayed away. Don’t get me wrong, that’s great as it’s a big travel day as many spent the day with family and friends. But for this guy, he’s already behind when it comes to snow.
KELOLAND TV
Will it be a white Christmas this year?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With Thanksgiving behind us, plenty of shoppers today probably had thoughts of Christmas. But with the mild air in place on this Black Friday, it may have been hard to think of a white Christmas. Well, I did think of a white Christmas, and here’s a look at our historic chance for a white Christmas.
kelo.com
Sioux Falls Police Department looking for a few people who want to make a difference
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is looking for a few good individuals. Chief Jon Thum says there are openings for officers as well as animal control officers and a police application specialist. The department currently has 282 officers and are allowed 284. Mayor TenHaken and the City of Sioux Falls have authorized four more positions in 2023. While the next recruitment class is in February, Thum says they take applications and hire year-round. Chief Thum encourages people who want to serve their community and make a difference to apply.
