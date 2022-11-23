Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Chain Restaurant Closed After 8 YearsGreyson FMesa, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Arizona Dept. of Transportation Says State Route 143 Will Narrow to One Lane on Monday Nov. 28 through ThursdayMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Grandma and young man she accidentally texted for Thanksgiving reunite for 7th yearB.R. ShenoyMesa, AZ
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Related
birchrestaurant.com
17 Best Restaurants in Surprise, AZ
Surprise, Arizona, is a wonderful place to live and work. The city has a diverse population and offers many amenities, including shopping centers, hospitals, and golf courses. Surprise also has many restaurants that serve delicious food at reasonable prices. Here are the 15 best restaurants in Surprise, Arizona. Nicks Diner...
Phoenix New Times
Metro Phoenix's Best Weekend Things to Do: Die Hard, Fantasy of Lights Parade
We’re officially in the holiday season in the Valley, which means bright lights and shopping events will both be in abundance. This weekend’s best things to do around town includes a bit of both, as you can check out the Fantasy of Lights street parade in Tempe or pick up gifts at Phoenix Flea or the Heard Museum’s Annual Ornament Marketplace. And if you’re in the mood for something fun, All Puppet Players is launching its annual staging of Die Hard: A Christmas Story.
KTAR.com
Scottsdale 1 of 8 US cities hosting ‘Enchant’ holiday light maze
PHOENIX — People can see one of the world’s largest holiday-themed light events from right here in the Valley as “Enchant” is taking place at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale. The 10-acre spectacle began Friday and runs through Jan. 1 with ticket prices...
10 places to shop local on Small Business Saturday in the Valley
PHOENIX — Thanksgiving is over, and that means Small Business Saturday is upon us. Small shops across the Valley are getting ready to dish out deals and discounts for customers Saturday. Businesses like Frances near Central Avenue and Camelback Road are offering 20% off their inventory Saturday, ranging from...
AZFamily
Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations
Ex-porn star accused of profiting from PPP loans while running Scottsdale gym. Duane Bell says John “Jay” Grdina used his name to take out a $60,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan for the Scottsdale business. Tempe boba shop, Arizona Grand Resort hit with health code violations. Updated: Nov. 16,...
Fast-Casual Pizza Restaurant Opening New Location in Town
Grab yourself a slice of Italian pizza.Photo byAurélien Lemasson-Théobald/UnsplashonUnsplash. Fast-casual restaurants have been growing in popularity for years now. The combination of eat-in dining rooms combined with quickly obtained food blended together has been one of the few bright spots in an industry plagued with all kinds of problems. From wage issues with employees, all the way to the rising cost of food, not to mention the mandated shutdown throughout the country due to the pandemic, very little has gone right for the food and hospitality industry of late. Fast-casual though continues to grow and spread its pizza and salad-shaped wings. That is especially true with one particular chain, which recently announced it would be opening its second Arizona location in the coming weeks.
travelawaits.com
The Unique Holiday Experience That Lights Up The Arizona Desert
As dusk approaches, the glow of the candles magnifies along the paths. The sound of music wafts through the air from various parts of the garden. Las Noches de Las Luminarias marks the beginning of another holiday season. At multiple locations throughout the Desert Botanical Garden, musicians of various genres celebrate living in the desert during this festive time of year.
Popular Chain Restaurant Closed After 8 Years
A popular burger and beer restaurant has closed.Photo byEdward Franklin/UnsplashonUnsplash. There is now one fewer destinations to go to for a cool, refreshing beer in metro Phoenix. A popular restaurant and beer chain that sprung out of Tampa, Florida, and opened up in Mesa eight years ago has closed its doors for good. However, it doesn’t mark the end of the brand’s presence in the Valley.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Surprise, AZ
Located less than an hour from Phoenix, Surprise in Maricopa County is a quaint city with small-town vibes and excellent amenities. It's a hub for attractions and activities with many things to see and do that will keep the entire family entertained. Surprise has the right mix of outdoor adventure,...
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in Town
A local seafood restaurant chain has opened another location.Photo bySunira Moses/Unsplash. Whether it is a low country boil, a steaming plate of crab legs, or just a mound of shrimp, topped off with corn and potatoes, sometimes there’s nothing better than diving into a plate of seafood with your fingers, the perfect seasoning mixed with butter dripping down your hands. It makes you feel like a kid again. The ability to ditch the silverware and instead pick up goodies with your fingers. However, unlike your childhood, there are no adults standing around to scold you for doing so (although your significant other might not be a big fan of it). So, if you’re a lover of seafood and the fun eating with your hands brings, you’re going to love the newest addition to a popular seafood and crab joint in metro Phoenix.
The Best Neighborhoods To Live In Phoenix, Arizona If You're LGBTQ+
Phoenix, Arizona, is a booming metropolis and the fifth most populated city in America. Here are the top LGBTG+-friendly neighborhoods in the Valley of the Sun.
5 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Madie Hamilton on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends or family as well as for a special occasion.
West Valley View
Christmas lights bring holiday cheer to the West Valley
Arizona’s inaugural Desert Farm Lights is bringing light, joy and holiday cheer to the West Valley this winter season. From Nov. 25 through Jan. 1, Monday to Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m., families can enjoy three acres of festive illuminated displays, a Christmas maze, bounce houses, countless photo opportunities and more.
SignalsAZ
City of Phoenix Announces Electric Light Parade
The lights and sounds of the APS Electric Light Parade are returning this holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 3. The City of Phoenix is excited to announce Super Bowl LVII official mascot Spike as Grand Marshal for the 35th annual parade. Arizona Public Service Co. (APS) and the City of...
'Hoofeels' generous? Valley pig rescue in need of blankets for cold winter months
PHOENIX — If you're feeling generous this holiday season, a Phoenix pig rescue is asking for as many blankets as possible to keep their rescue pigs warm during the winter months. Better Piggies Rescue needs small, medium, and large blankets plus comforters to provide much-needed comfort to all rescue...
Foster a dog for the Thanksgiving weekend!
Maricopa County Animal Care & Control offers a five-day fostering program, to give dogs a much-needed break from the shelter
citysuntimes.com
Find one-of-a-kind gifts, support local artists at Winter Artisan Market
On Dec. 2 and 3, the Holland Community Center and the Sonoran Arts League will join forces to present the Winter Artisan Market, a unique holiday shopping experience celebrating local artists and makers. This juried show will feature up to 75 regional fine artists exhibiting their original, handmade creations, which...
Family Owned Restaurant Closing
A family owned restaurant is closing for good.Photo byLisa Luminaire/UnsplashonUnsplash. Opening a business and going at it alone is a difficult, and terrifying, ordeal. Locally owned small businesses are often the backbone of so many communities around the country, despite all the stacked-up odds against success. Despite this, there is no denying the desire to follow someone’s dream and to test merits. One local husband and wife-run restaurant, located in the heart of midtown Phoenix, decided to roll the dice and open their own restaurant a decade ago. Through ups and downs, the restaurant thrived, connected with locals, and carved a niche for itself. However, despite the extended success, the restaurant will serve its final meal and close down for good this coming Wednesday, November 23.
luxury-houses.net
Rove House, Stunning Renovation Project in Arizona by The Ranch Mine
Rove House designed by The Ranch Mine, turns a “Dark and cramped with low ceilings” home into a stunning house with outdoor living connection. The architects focused the redesign to provide a new, indoor/ outdoor living area with ample natural light. Also, adding spaces that were lacking to accommodate their growing family, and reconfiguring the original home to make the most of the existing space.
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Cannabis Community Has Upcoming Industry Events
AZ Cannafriends, an Arizona-based cannabis community, is hosting monthly networking events in Phoenix and Tucson that are open to the general public. The community is focused on supporting the state’s medical and recreational cannabis industries and has a “goal of helping to connect patients to new brands, brands to new potential employees, and everyone to new friends.”
