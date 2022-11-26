ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Entertainment Weekly

Iconic 'New York New York' song was rewritten because Robert De Niro didn't think it was good enough

When John Kander and Fred Ebb first played their songs from New York, New York for Robert De Niro, his response provoked a 'you talkin' to me?' level of annoyance in them. In the midst of adapting the 1977 Martin Scorsese film for Broadway, Kander shares the story of how he and longtime writing partner, Fred Ebb, wrote the now iconic title song — and it involves some notes from the Oscar winner.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

‘Causeway’ Producer Justine Ciarrocchi On Why Jennifer Lawrence Sparked To Film’s War Veteran Lead – Contenders New York

Jennifer Lawrence’s Excellent Cadaver producing partner Justine Ciarrocchi said the Oscar-winning actress was “itching to do something small and intimate” after years of doing bigger studio movies when she signed on to make Lila Neugebauer’s Causeway. “We were submitted the original draft of the [Causeway] script...
NEW YORK STATE
Deadline

Phyllis Carlyle Dies: ‘Seven’ & ‘Accidental Tourist’ Producer Who Also Worked As Manager, Casting Director Was 80

Phyllis Carlyle, a casting director and manager who worked with such big names as Willem Dafoe, Jude Law and Geena Davis who later produced the hit films Seven and The Accidental Tourist, has died. She was 80. She died September 14 of lymphoma in Encino, CA, according to her family and the Neptune Society. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story 'Avatar: The Way Of Water' Getting China Release Related Story 'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu Slams Quentin Tarantino's Take On Marvel, Says Golden Age Of Hollywood "Was White As Hell" Born on August 22, 1942, in Cleveland, Carlyle attended the American Academy for...
CBS News

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon launch film production company

Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are teaming to launch a film production company with a view toward offering content creators more financial upside for commercially successful projects. The studio's first project, directed by Affleck and starring Damon, is a feature film about the Air Jordan brand and is...
ComicBook

New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Deadline

Productivity Media Teams With Former Lucasfilm Exec Catherine Winder For Film & TV Slate Including ‘The Boy Sherlock’

EXCLUSIVE: U.S. film finance and production company Productivity Media Inc has entered an investment and first look distribution deal with Wind Sun Sky Entertainment, the Canada-based company led by former LucasFilm executive Catherine Winder, producer on Invincible, The Angry Birds Movie 1 & 2 and Star Wars: The Clone Wars.  The companies have entered into a partnership to co-produce and finance original film and TV content for the family and adult market. Winder will introduce the slate at this week’s Content London, including new projects Sparrow and The Boy Sherlock.  Sparrow is a one-hour live-action drama from Marie Clements (Red Snow), the Canadian indigenous creator, writer...
The Independent

Edward Norton in Glass Onion brings to mind one man in particular – just say it

Did Edward Norton base his character in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Elon Musk? Probably.If you’ve read any entertainment news outlet in the past six months, you’ll know three things: Glass Onion is out on Netflix on 23 December; Daniel Craig’s Southern sleuth is confirmed queer (but Craig himself doesn’t “want to make a song and dance about it”) and Edward Norton’s character is very probably, most likely, almost definitely based on Elon Musk.The film stars Norton as Miles Bron (a brief, cursory name not unlike Ee-lon Muhsk), a billionaire tech bro CEO. Once a year, he...
Collider

Keanu Reeves to Talk 'John Wick: Chapter 4' at Brazilian Comic-Con Experience

As John Wick: Chapter 4 is one of the most anticipated theater releases from the first trimester of 2023, it makes perfect sense that the studio would want to tease fans for the upcoming installment in the franchise. More specifically, John Wick himself and gun-fu master Keanu Reeves will land in Brazil next week to be in a John Wick panel at the 2022 Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) in São Paulo.
