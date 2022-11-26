Read full article on original website
Iconic 'New York New York' song was rewritten because Robert De Niro didn't think it was good enough
When John Kander and Fred Ebb first played their songs from New York, New York for Robert De Niro, his response provoked a 'you talkin' to me?' level of annoyance in them. In the midst of adapting the 1977 Martin Scorsese film for Broadway, Kander shares the story of how he and longtime writing partner, Fred Ebb, wrote the now iconic title song — and it involves some notes from the Oscar winner.
Zoe Saldaña Said a Producer Once Told Her ‘I Hired You to Look Good in Your Underwear Holding a Gun’
Here's a look at sexism Zoe Saldaña has dealt with in her acting career, including one standout moment where a producer only wanted her to 'look good in your underwear'.
Magic Mike’s Last Dance Looks Steamier And Sexier Than Ever. How The Channing Tatum Movie Will Up The Ante
Steven Soderbergh reveals to Empire his number one goal when returning to the Magic Mike franchise: bigger and sexier dance sequences.
Bradley Cooper to Star in Steven Spielberg’s Film Based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt
The movie won't be a remake; rather, the director plans a new take on the tough San Francisco cop that McQueen played in 1968's 'Bullitt.'. Bradley Cooper is set to star in Steven Spielberg’s next film, which will be based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt character, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
‘Causeway’ Producer Justine Ciarrocchi On Why Jennifer Lawrence Sparked To Film’s War Veteran Lead – Contenders New York
Jennifer Lawrence’s Excellent Cadaver producing partner Justine Ciarrocchi said the Oscar-winning actress was “itching to do something small and intimate” after years of doing bigger studio movies when she signed on to make Lila Neugebauer’s Causeway. “We were submitted the original draft of the [Causeway] script...
Elle
'Blonde' Star Ana De Armas To Star Alongside Keanu Reeves In 'John Wick' Spin-Off 'Ballerina'
Get ready for a new powerful duo to take over our screens: Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves. The 34-year-old Blonde star and The Matrix actor are teaming up for a new film titled Ballerina - a spin-off to the latter's hit action franchise John Wick, with de Armas in a leading role.
Phyllis Carlyle Dies: ‘Seven’ & ‘Accidental Tourist’ Producer Who Also Worked As Manager, Casting Director Was 80
Phyllis Carlyle, a casting director and manager who worked with such big names as Willem Dafoe, Jude Law and Geena Davis who later produced the hit films Seven and The Accidental Tourist, has died. She was 80. She died September 14 of lymphoma in Encino, CA, according to her family and the Neptune Society. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story 'Avatar: The Way Of Water' Getting China Release Related Story 'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu Slams Quentin Tarantino's Take On Marvel, Says Golden Age Of Hollywood "Was White As Hell" Born on August 22, 1942, in Cleveland, Carlyle attended the American Academy for...
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon launch film production company
Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are teaming to launch a film production company with a view toward offering content creators more financial upside for commercially successful projects. The studio's first project, directed by Affleck and starring Damon, is a feature film about the Air Jordan brand and is...
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Tim Allen's The Santa Clause Gets the Series Treatment, Finale Time for AHS: NYC
Nearly 30 years after Scott Calvin first brought holiday cheer to the big screen, Tim Allen reprises the iconic role in a sequel series for Disney+, The Santa Clauses. Elizabeth Mitchell, Eric Lloyd, and David Krumholtz will reprise their roles from the film series alongside newcomers Kal Penn and Laura San Giacomo.
Netflix unveils first look at Giancarlo Esposito's new show that can be watched in any order
Kaleidoscope boasts a "unique streaming experience"
Productivity Media Teams With Former Lucasfilm Exec Catherine Winder For Film & TV Slate Including ‘The Boy Sherlock’
EXCLUSIVE: U.S. film finance and production company Productivity Media Inc has entered an investment and first look distribution deal with Wind Sun Sky Entertainment, the Canada-based company led by former LucasFilm executive Catherine Winder, producer on Invincible, The Angry Birds Movie 1 & 2 and Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The companies have entered into a partnership to co-produce and finance original film and TV content for the family and adult market. Winder will introduce the slate at this week’s Content London, including new projects Sparrow and The Boy Sherlock. Sparrow is a one-hour live-action drama from Marie Clements (Red Snow), the Canadian indigenous creator, writer...
Edward Norton in Glass Onion brings to mind one man in particular – just say it
Did Edward Norton base his character in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Elon Musk? Probably.If you’ve read any entertainment news outlet in the past six months, you’ll know three things: Glass Onion is out on Netflix on 23 December; Daniel Craig’s Southern sleuth is confirmed queer (but Craig himself doesn’t “want to make a song and dance about it”) and Edward Norton’s character is very probably, most likely, almost definitely based on Elon Musk.The film stars Norton as Miles Bron (a brief, cursory name not unlike Ee-lon Muhsk), a billionaire tech bro CEO. Once a year, he...
The 30 Best TV Shows to Stream on HBO Max Right Now
‘The White Lotus,’ ‘Euphoria,’ ‘House of the Dragon,’ ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Succession’ ... HBO Max has all that and more.
Collider
Keanu Reeves to Talk 'John Wick: Chapter 4' at Brazilian Comic-Con Experience
As John Wick: Chapter 4 is one of the most anticipated theater releases from the first trimester of 2023, it makes perfect sense that the studio would want to tease fans for the upcoming installment in the franchise. More specifically, John Wick himself and gun-fu master Keanu Reeves will land in Brazil next week to be in a John Wick panel at the 2022 Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) in São Paulo.
7 Haruki Murakami Novels and Short Stories Named for Songs
Music plays a big role in his books, but the references are not always as obvious as they may appear.
Philo Farnsworth, Pioneer of Television, Appeared on TV Only Once
The man who made electronic television signals a reality made only one on-camera appearance. No one knew who he was.
