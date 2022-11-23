Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Benton Harbor residents urged to test homes for lead as line replacement winds down
State officials are encouraging Benton Harbor residents to test their homes for lead as service line replacement concludes in the southwest Michigan city. The state is coordinating free home lead inspection and abatement services as part of an "all-hands-on-deck" response to city residents who for years have dealt with a lead crisis caused by elevated levels of the neurotoxin in the city's water system.
WNDU
WNDU Vault: Hidden pot farm bust
Dakota is a 6-month-old Husky and Shepard mix who is very energic and vibrant. The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.
WWMTCw
Portage Road, Sprinkle Road I-94 ramp reopens in Kalamazoo County
PORTAGE, Mich. — Drivers no longer need to find alternate routes to get to I-94 in Kalamazoo County. Portage Road at I-94 and the southbound Sprinkle Road ramp to westbound I-94 reopened to traffic Wednesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Portage Road: Construction on I-94 between Lovers...
WWMTCw
Garbage truck catches fire, clouds area near Gobles with smoke
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A garbage truck caught fire on 24th Avenue Friday, exploding smoke into the area at least 1/2 mile away from the incident. The driver of the truck said they heard a loud pop, saw smoke, and immediately pulled over around 1 p.m. near M-40. Court: Wrongful...
Former Central City Tap House To Be Replaced Soon in Kalamazoo
Central City Taphouse, at 359 S Kalamazoo Mall in Downtown Kalamazoo, has been temporarily closed for a couple of years. But, it looks like a new tavern is about to move in. Posted in the Facebook group, Kalamazoo Foodie, Hola Courtney shared a picture, which you can see here, along with the caption,
WNDU
State shuts down pumps at Phillips 66 in Warsaw after complaints of gas causing car damage
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - On Sunday, multiple customers said they filed complaints of car trouble after pumping gas at the Phillips 66 in Warsaw. On Monday, the State sent the county’s weights and measures inspector, who found 8 inches of water in one of the gas storage tanks and tagged the pumps to indicate they were shut down.
abc57.com
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. --Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened this afternoon on Cassopolis Street in Elkhart from Baldwin to Crawford. The call came in at 5:29pm, juveniles crossing Cassopolis Street in Elkhart when a Ford F-250 going north struck a 5-year-old girl. The girl died at the scene.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
28 inches of snow falls in county
Area snowfall from last week’s pre-Thanksgiving winter snowstorm saw approximately 28 inches of snow reported in Gobles, and more than 20 inches recorded in Paw Paw during the four-day storm that closed many area schools on Friday. By Monday, Nov. 21, the storm had passed, and blue skies returned to the area. However, Mother Nature left her mark, as shown in several photos, including a snow packed walkway near Briggs Pond, Paw Paw. As temperatures reached the mid-30s on Monday, water is shown spilling from the two tubes below the covered pedestrian bridge.
Longtime Kalamazoo company appoints new CEO
KALAMAZOO, MI – A new CEO will take the reins at Kalsec when Scott Nykaza retires Dec. 31 after 23 years with the company. Robert Wheeler was appointed as the new CEO of the spice company, Kalsec Inc., by its board of directors, a Wednesday news release said. The...
Times-Union Newspaper
State Shuts Down Phillips 66 Gas Pumps
The state shut down the gas pumps at the Phillips 66 gas station at 2518 E. Center St., Warsaw, on Monday until they’ve been remediated and the state performs another inspection on them. “They’re not allowed to sell gas there,” said Rob Barker, Kosciusko County weights and measures inspector,...
abc57.com
South Bend Motor Speedway to remain open for 2023 season
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- After months of discussing options with potential buyers, the owners of the South Bend Motor Speedway have decided to go ahead with another season, according to their Facebook page. The race track announced a reduced schedule throughout 2023 to better accommodate fans and drivers. April 8...
threeriversnews.com
2022 Three Rivers Media Football Picks Contest - Week 10 Open!
Think you know football both locally and nationally? Test your knowledge in Week 10 of the 2022 Three Rivers Media Football Picks Contest!. Each week, we'll pick 10 football games from the high school, college and pro ranks, and if you get them correct, you can win a weekly prize! For Week 10, the prize will once again be a $25 Meijer gift card!
abc57.com
The Butterfly Effect: An ABC57 News special
The Butterfly Effect: An ABC57 News 30-minute special on the 50-year saga of completing construction of U.S. 31 between South Bend, IN and Benton Harbor, MI and the role a rare, endangered butterfly played in the long-delayed project. For more information on the U.S. 31 project:
WNDU
Shooting leaves three people injured in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured three people Saturday Morning. Just before 1 a.m. police were called to the 2800 block of West Calvert Street on a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found three people who were injured with gunshot wounds.
WILX-TV
2 people dead in a single-car traffic crash in Augusta Township
AUGUSTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Two people are dead after a single-car crash in Augusta Township Tuesday afternoon, confirmed by Brighton troopers. Troopers investigated a single-car traffic crash on Willow Rd near the intersection of Butler Rd, Augusta Township around 3:23 pm. Officials confirmed that the crash resulted in the...
WNDU
19-year-old injured in Cass County car crash
PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old was injured after their car left the roadway on Tuesday night. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 12 and M-40 around 11:00 p.m. An initial investigation shows that the 19-year-old, a Union resident,...
WWMTCw
Suspended Harper Creek teacher had prior complaints about inappropriate conduct
EMMETT TOWNSHIP, MICH. — Police have yet to find evidence of a crime in the investigation of a Harper Creek High School art teacher accused of sending inappropriate Snapchat messages to high school students, according to detectives. The teacher, who was placed on paid non-disciplinary leave on November 17th,...
WNDU
5-year-old girl dies after getting hit by truck in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A 5-year-old is dead after getting hit by a truck Friday evening. Police say a Ford F-250 was headed north in the 900 block of Cassopolis Street around 5:30 p.m. when it hit the girl. She died at the scene. Her name has not been released.
2 teens arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle
Two teenagers are in custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle and leading police on a chase early Friday morning.
WWMTCw
Man wanted for assaulting three women arrested, charged in Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man wanted out of Ottawa County for two separate incidents of alleged assault was arrested in Barry County Monday. On Oct. 26, the suspect, 38-year-old Nicholas Linderman, approached a 41-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter at a Coopersville store, and allegedly assaulted them, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
