Three Rivers, MI

WNDU

WNDU Vault: Hidden pot farm bust

Dakota is a 6-month-old Husky and Shepard mix who is very energic and vibrant. The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WWMTCw

Deadly semi crash in Saugatuck Township, MSP investigating

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Saugatuck Township on Saturday. Smelly: Garbage truck catches fire, clouds area near Gobles with smoke. The crash happened near mile marker 39, south of Blue Star Highway on southbound I-196, according to state troopers.
SAUGATUCK, MI
WWMTCw

Garbage truck catches fire, clouds area near Gobles with smoke

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A garbage truck caught fire on 24th Avenue Friday, exploding smoke into the area at least 1/2 mile away from the incident. The driver of the truck said they heard a loud pop, saw smoke, and immediately pulled over around 1 p.m. near M-40. Court: Wrongful...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Hundreds of families fed Thanksgiving dinner in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Organizations across Michiana are partnering up to serve Thanksgiving dinner to people in need. From Noon to 1 p.m., Faith Mission of Michiana and The Salvation Army of Elkhart served up classic Thanksgiving foods at Faith Mission’s Benham Avenue location in Elkhart. Over 100 volunteers...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

5 year old killed in Elkhart crash

Elkhart, Ind. — A 5-year-old girl is dead after being hit by a truck in Elkhart. It happened around 5:30 Friday afternoon on Cassopolis Street, just north of Grove. Details are very limited, but investigators said the child was trying to cross the street and was with other juveniles at the time.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

WWMTCw

Portage Road, Sprinkle Road I-94 ramp reopens in Kalamazoo County

PORTAGE, Mich. — Drivers no longer need to find alternate routes to get to I-94 in Kalamazoo County. Portage Road at I-94 and the southbound Sprinkle Road ramp to westbound I-94 reopened to traffic Wednesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Portage Road: Construction on I-94 between Lovers...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Christmas events planned for Plainwell, Otsego

With all the snow that fell recently, it certainly is beginning to look a lot like Christmas. And it will look even more like Christmas when Plainwell and Otsego host their respective tree-lighting ceremonies. Plainwell’s “Light Up the Night” holiday celebration is set for Friday, Dec. 2, with Otsego’s “Hometown...
PLAINWELL, MI
whtc.com

Missing Allegan County Man Sought; Vehicle Found on Holland’s North Side

LEIGHTON TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 23, 2022) – The Allegan County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 42-year-old Wayland area man. Avel T. Martinez hasn’t been seen since Monday, as his wife told authorities that he had been depressed recently. On Tuesday, his abandoned vehicle was found near Riley Street and Lakeshore Drive on Holland’s North Side, and despite an extensive search by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department, as well as Park Township fire department personnel, no trace of the man was discovered.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Colon elementary student becomes violently ill after taking "One Chip Challenge"

COLON, Mich. — A West Michigan school district is warning parents about a social media challenge that has landed kids in the hospital nationwide. A Colon elementary school student nearly ended up in the ER after taking what's called the "one chip challenge," according to Colon Community Schools superintendent Rachel Kowalski.
COLON, MI
abc57.com

WILX-TV

2 people dead in a single-car traffic crash in Augusta Township

AUGUSTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Two people are dead after a single-car crash in Augusta Township Tuesday afternoon, confirmed by Brighton troopers. Troopers investigated a single-car traffic crash on Willow Rd near the intersection of Butler Rd, Augusta Township around 3:23 pm. Officials confirmed that the crash resulted in the...
AUGUSTA, MI
WNDU

WNDU

19-year-old injured in Cass County car crash

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old was injured after their car left the roadway on Tuesday night. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 12 and M-40 around 11:00 p.m. An initial investigation shows that the 19-year-old, a Union resident,...
CASS COUNTY, MI

