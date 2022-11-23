Read full article on original website
WNDU
WNDU Vault: Hidden pot farm bust
Dakota is a 6-month-old Husky and Shepard mix who is very energic and vibrant. The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.
Former Central City Tap House To Be Replaced Soon in Kalamazoo
Central City Taphouse, at 359 S Kalamazoo Mall in Downtown Kalamazoo, has been temporarily closed for a couple of years. But, it looks like a new tavern is about to move in. Posted in the Facebook group, Kalamazoo Foodie, Hola Courtney shared a picture, which you can see here, along with the caption,
WWMTCw
Deadly semi crash in Saugatuck Township, MSP investigating
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Saugatuck Township on Saturday. Smelly: Garbage truck catches fire, clouds area near Gobles with smoke. The crash happened near mile marker 39, south of Blue Star Highway on southbound I-196, according to state troopers.
WWMTCw
Garbage truck catches fire, clouds area near Gobles with smoke
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A garbage truck caught fire on 24th Avenue Friday, exploding smoke into the area at least 1/2 mile away from the incident. The driver of the truck said they heard a loud pop, saw smoke, and immediately pulled over around 1 p.m. near M-40. Court: Wrongful...
WNDU
Hundreds of families fed Thanksgiving dinner in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Organizations across Michiana are partnering up to serve Thanksgiving dinner to people in need. From Noon to 1 p.m., Faith Mission of Michiana and The Salvation Army of Elkhart served up classic Thanksgiving foods at Faith Mission’s Benham Avenue location in Elkhart. Over 100 volunteers...
abc57.com
'Shoot your shot,' Elkhart woman uses community Facebook group to find Thanksgiving date
ELKHART, Ind. --Many use community Facebook groups to inform, debate, or complain. But one Elkhart woman took to the platform to shoot her shot at finding love. Wendy Wells could be called a hopeful romantic. "Hey, let's just do something fun, something different, and see if we can find a...
22 WSBT
5 year old killed in Elkhart crash
Elkhart, Ind. — A 5-year-old girl is dead after being hit by a truck in Elkhart. It happened around 5:30 Friday afternoon on Cassopolis Street, just north of Grove. Details are very limited, but investigators said the child was trying to cross the street and was with other juveniles at the time.
2 teens arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle
Two teenagers are in custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle and leading police on a chase early Friday morning.
Benton Harbor Community Rallies Around Sinbad Following Heath Update
It was 2020 when comedian and Benton Harbor native Sinbad suffered a debilitating stroke. Now two years later the family has given an update on his condition and with it came an outpouring of love and support from his hometown. The family shared via a personal site and donation page:
abc57.com
WWMTCw
Portage Road, Sprinkle Road I-94 ramp reopens in Kalamazoo County
PORTAGE, Mich. — Drivers no longer need to find alternate routes to get to I-94 in Kalamazoo County. Portage Road at I-94 and the southbound Sprinkle Road ramp to westbound I-94 reopened to traffic Wednesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Portage Road: Construction on I-94 between Lovers...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Christmas events planned for Plainwell, Otsego
With all the snow that fell recently, it certainly is beginning to look a lot like Christmas. And it will look even more like Christmas when Plainwell and Otsego host their respective tree-lighting ceremonies. Plainwell’s “Light Up the Night” holiday celebration is set for Friday, Dec. 2, with Otsego’s “Hometown...
whtc.com
Missing Allegan County Man Sought; Vehicle Found on Holland’s North Side
LEIGHTON TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 23, 2022) – The Allegan County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 42-year-old Wayland area man. Avel T. Martinez hasn’t been seen since Monday, as his wife told authorities that he had been depressed recently. On Tuesday, his abandoned vehicle was found near Riley Street and Lakeshore Drive on Holland’s North Side, and despite an extensive search by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department, as well as Park Township fire department personnel, no trace of the man was discovered.
WWMTCw
Colon elementary student becomes violently ill after taking "One Chip Challenge"
COLON, Mich. — A West Michigan school district is warning parents about a social media challenge that has landed kids in the hospital nationwide. A Colon elementary school student nearly ended up in the ER after taking what's called the "one chip challenge," according to Colon Community Schools superintendent Rachel Kowalski.
abc57.com
One person injured in crash on U.S. 12 in Porter Township
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a single vehicle crash on U.S. 12 in Porter Township Tuesday night, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 11:03 p.m., deputies were called to the intersection of U.S. 12 and M-40 for a personal injury crash. According to the...
WNDU
State shuts down pumps at Phillips 66 in Warsaw after complaints of gas causing car damage
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - On Sunday, multiple customers said they filed complaints of car trouble after pumping gas at the Phillips 66 in Warsaw. On Monday, the State sent the county’s weights and measures inspector, who found 8 inches of water in one of the gas storage tanks and tagged the pumps to indicate they were shut down.
WILX-TV
2 people dead in a single-car traffic crash in Augusta Township
AUGUSTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Two people are dead after a single-car crash in Augusta Township Tuesday afternoon, confirmed by Brighton troopers. Troopers investigated a single-car traffic crash on Willow Rd near the intersection of Butler Rd, Augusta Township around 3:23 pm. Officials confirmed that the crash resulted in the...
WNDU
WNDU
19-year-old injured in Cass County car crash
PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old was injured after their car left the roadway on Tuesday night. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 12 and M-40 around 11:00 p.m. An initial investigation shows that the 19-year-old, a Union resident,...
