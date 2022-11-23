Read full article on original website
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Christmas events planned for Plainwell, Otsego
With all the snow that fell recently, it certainly is beginning to look a lot like Christmas. And it will look even more like Christmas when Plainwell and Otsego host their respective tree-lighting ceremonies. Plainwell’s “Light Up the Night” holiday celebration is set for Friday, Dec. 2, with Otsego’s “Hometown...
wkzo.com
City of Kalamazoo Tree Lighting in Bronson Park tonight
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Parents who may have been reluctant to take the kids out to this year’s Holiday Parade because of last Friday’s blizzard on November 18 will get another chance to ignite their Christmas Spirit tonight. The City will hold their annual Tree Lighting...
WNDU
‘Small Business Saturday’ deals in St. Joseph this weekend
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Holiday shopping is underway for both Black Friday and Small Business Saturday!. Those who are looking to shop local this season in Berrien County have a lot of options!. “You will easily find gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list from our merchants, restaurants...
Museum Tour: Historic Adventist Village in Battle Creek
A 13-acre village in Battle Creek tells the story of a global church that was founded in the area.
Kalamazoo’s free Holly Jolly Trolley: See a map of the 2022 route around downtown
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The free Holly Jolly Trolley returns to downtown Kalamazoo Friday, Nov. 25 to help make getting around this holiday season easier. “It’s a tradition and it’s a ritual,” Deb Droppers, executive director of the Kalamazoo Experiential Learning Center said. Droppers is expecting the trolley will have a similar number of users compared to previous years.
Former Central City Tap House To Be Replaced Soon in Kalamazoo
Central City Taphouse, at 359 S Kalamazoo Mall in Downtown Kalamazoo, has been temporarily closed for a couple of years. But, it looks like a new tavern is about to move in. Posted in the Facebook group, Kalamazoo Foodie, Hola Courtney shared a picture, which you can see here, along with the caption,
WOOD
Experience Winter Wonderland at Gilmore Car Museum
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for something festive to do with the family this weekend or anytime during the holiday season, we’ve got the perfect place! Winter Wonderland is back for its second year at the Gilmore Car Museum, with an expanded drive-through and walk-through nighttime holiday lights experience on the museum’s beautiful 90-acre campus.
Love BBQ? New ‘Old School’ BBQ Restaurant and Tap House Opening Up in Caledonia
A new place for BBQ and brews is coming to Caledonia!. Good news, meat lovers! A new restaurant smoking and grilling up all the meats is opening up soon!. The owners of Wildwood Family Farm and Saladino Smoke are joining forces to bring a new restaurant and tap house, Butcher Block Social, to 9900 Cherry Valley Road in Caledonia.
abc57.com
'Shoot your shot,' Elkhart woman uses community Facebook group to find Thanksgiving date
ELKHART, Ind. --Many use community Facebook groups to inform, debate, or complain. But one Elkhart woman took to the platform to shoot her shot at finding love. Wendy Wells could be called a hopeful romantic. "Hey, let's just do something fun, something different, and see if we can find a...
WNDU
WNDU Vault: Hidden pot farm bust
Dakota is a 6-month-old Husky and Shepard mix who is very energic and vibrant. The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.
wkzo.com
Consumers Energy to provide free $10 Downtown Dollars gift certificates in Kalamazoo on Saturday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Small Business Saturday is an annual American holiday that celebrates local entrepreneurs and encourages shoppers to buy from small businesses in their area. And Consumers Energy is looking to help Kalamazoo residents take advantage by giving away free $10 Downtown Dollars Gift Certificates. Shoppers...
wtvbam.com
More Branch County dog licenses being sold thanks to online sales
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County Treasurer Steve Rutz told County Commissioners on Tuesday that more dog licenses are being sold through his office thanks to the purchases being available on line. The option of purchasing dog tags in Branch County online became available on June 1, 2022. There...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
28 inches of snow falls in county
Area snowfall from last week’s pre-Thanksgiving winter snowstorm saw approximately 28 inches of snow reported in Gobles, and more than 20 inches recorded in Paw Paw during the four-day storm that closed many area schools on Friday. By Monday, Nov. 21, the storm had passed, and blue skies returned to the area. However, Mother Nature left her mark, as shown in several photos, including a snow packed walkway near Briggs Pond, Paw Paw. As temperatures reached the mid-30s on Monday, water is shown spilling from the two tubes below the covered pedestrian bridge.
WNDU
Major stores open on Black Friday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking to spend some green this Black Friday?. University Park Mall - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Bath & Body Works - Opens at 6 a.m. Best Buy - 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Costco - 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. CVS - 8 a.m....
WNDU
Swiss Valley gears up for another winter on the slopes
JONES, Mich. (WNDU) - Last week’s blast of winter weather closed schools but did not lead to an early open to the ski season at Swiss Valley in Jones. “So, yes it’s been super tempting, this natural snow was perfect, it was amazing, it was a great event,” Swiss Valley GM Mike Panich told 16 News Now. “Were we ready? Not quite. We had some major projects that we’re working on at this point that we need to button up. They are all snow-making related at this point, trying to get our system up to snuff with everything.”
abc57.com
The Butterfly Effect: An ABC57 News special
The Butterfly Effect: An ABC57 News 30-minute special on the 50-year saga of completing construction of U.S. 31 between South Bend, IN and Benton Harbor, MI and the role a rare, endangered butterfly played in the long-delayed project. For more information on the U.S. 31 project:
wtvbam.com
With grants becoming available, Branch County sends out RFP’s for broadband project
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County has been looking at updating broadband service for over two years and now it’s ready to accept proposals from potential partners. County Administrator Bud Norman said during Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting that it looks like grants will soon become available.
wkzo.com
AUDIO: Some homeowners in Kalamazoo County to pay extra taxes this winter
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Commissioners held a special meeting on Tuesday, November 22 to make sure a small number of homeowners pay extra taxes this winter. Two voter approved millages; one for a library that serves Climax and a Plainwell Schools millage that affects a small...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Both sides elated with Corps findings
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a 57-page Section 106 memorandum on impacts of North Shore of Saugatuck’s planned north of the Kalamazoo River channel to Lake Michigan hailed by project backers as well as foes. David Swan, co-founder and president of the nonprofit Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance,...
whtc.com
Missing Allegan County Man Sought; Vehicle Found on Holland’s North Side
LEIGHTON TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 23, 2022) – The Allegan County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 42-year-old Wayland area man. Avel T. Martinez hasn’t been seen since Monday, as his wife told authorities that he had been depressed recently. On Tuesday, his abandoned vehicle was found near Riley Street and Lakeshore Drive on Holland’s North Side, and despite an extensive search by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department, as well as Park Township fire department personnel, no trace of the man was discovered.
