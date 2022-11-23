ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Rivers, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkzo.com

City of Kalamazoo Tree Lighting in Bronson Park tonight

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Parents who may have been reluctant to take the kids out to this year’s Holiday Parade because of last Friday’s blizzard on November 18 will get another chance to ignite their Christmas Spirit tonight. The City will hold their annual Tree Lighting...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

WNDU Vault: Hidden pot farm bust

Dakota is a 6-month-old Husky and Shepard mix who is very energic and vibrant. The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WWMTCw

Garbage truck catches fire, clouds area near Gobles with smoke

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A garbage truck caught fire on 24th Avenue Friday, exploding smoke into the area at least 1/2 mile away from the incident. The driver of the truck said they heard a loud pop, saw smoke, and immediately pulled over around 1 p.m. near M-40. Court: Wrongful...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

28 inches of snow falls in county

Area snowfall from last week’s pre-Thanksgiving winter snowstorm saw approximately 28 inches of snow reported in Gobles, and more than 20 inches recorded in Paw Paw during the four-day storm that closed many area schools on Friday. By Monday, Nov. 21, the storm had passed, and blue skies returned to the area. However, Mother Nature left her mark, as shown in several photos, including a snow packed walkway near Briggs Pond, Paw Paw. As temperatures reached the mid-30s on Monday, water is shown spilling from the two tubes below the covered pedestrian bridge.
GOBLES, MI
Detroit News

Benton Harbor residents urged to test homes for lead as line replacement winds down

State officials are encouraging Benton Harbor residents to test their homes for lead as service line replacement concludes in the southwest Michigan city. The state is coordinating free home lead inspection and abatement services as part of an "all-hands-on-deck" response to city residents who for years have dealt with a lead crisis caused by elevated levels of the neurotoxin in the city's water system.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Shooting leaves three people injured in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured three people Saturday Morning. Just before 1 a.m. police were called to the 2800 block of West Calvert Street on a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found three people who were injured with gunshot wounds.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Elkhart

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. --Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened this afternoon on Cassopolis Street in Elkhart from Baldwin to Crawford. The call came in at 5:29pm, juveniles crossing Cassopolis Street in Elkhart when a Ford F-250 going north struck a 5-year-old girl. The girl died at the scene.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

5-year-old girl dies after getting hit by truck in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A 5-year-old is dead after getting hit by a truck Friday evening. Police say a Ford F-250 was headed north in the 900 block of Cassopolis Street around 5:30 p.m. when it hit the girl. She died at the scene. Her name has not been released.
ELKHART, IN
WILX-TV

2 people dead in a single-car traffic crash in Augusta Township

AUGUSTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Two people are dead after a single-car crash in Augusta Township Tuesday afternoon, confirmed by Brighton troopers. Troopers investigated a single-car traffic crash on Willow Rd near the intersection of Butler Rd, Augusta Township around 3:23 pm. Officials confirmed that the crash resulted in the...
AUGUSTA, MI
WNDU

19-year-old injured in Cass County car crash

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old was injured after their car left the roadway on Tuesday night. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 12 and M-40 around 11:00 p.m. An initial investigation shows that the 19-year-old, a Union resident,...
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

The Butterfly Effect: An ABC57 News special

The Butterfly Effect: An ABC57 News 30-minute special on the 50-year saga of completing construction of U.S. 31 between South Bend, IN and Benton Harbor, MI and the role a rare, endangered butterfly played in the long-delayed project. For more information on the U.S. 31 project:
SOUTH BEND, IN
threeriversnews.com

2022 Three Rivers Media Football Picks Contest - Week 10 Open!

Think you know football both locally and nationally? Test your knowledge in Week 10 of the 2022 Three Rivers Media Football Picks Contest!. Each week, we'll pick 10 football games from the high school, college and pro ranks, and if you get them correct, you can win a weekly prize! For Week 10, the prize will once again be a $25 Meijer gift card!
THREE RIVERS, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo announces three finalists for city attorney job

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo announced Wednesday three finalists for the city attorney job. The finalists are William Kim, Julianne Pastula, and James Porter, according to the agenda for next week’s city commission meeting released Wednesday, Nov. 23. City Attorney Clyde Robinson, hired in 2008, announced in...
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy