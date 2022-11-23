Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo rings in the holidays with a Friday night full of festivities
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo is ringing in the holiday season with a evening packed full of cheer. Festivities at Bronson Park are anticipated from 5-7 p.m., and include music, crafts, a reindeer farm, live painting, visits with the Kalamazoo Husky Club, and more. The park will light up for...
wkzo.com
City of Kalamazoo Tree Lighting in Bronson Park tonight
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Parents who may have been reluctant to take the kids out to this year’s Holiday Parade because of last Friday’s blizzard on November 18 will get another chance to ignite their Christmas Spirit tonight. The City will hold their annual Tree Lighting...
Museum Tour: Historic Adventist Village in Battle Creek
A 13-acre village in Battle Creek tells the story of a global church that was founded in the area.
WNDU
Wortham Family Thanksgiving Dinner hands out more than 200 meals this Thanksgiving
NILES, MI. (WNDU) - The 4th annual Wortham Thanksgiving Family Dinner meal distribution took place at Niles High School Thursday afternoon. Cars lined up to receive meals that included ham, turkey, green beans, mashed potatoes, and more. Recipients said that it means the world to them, as some are without...
WNDU
WNDU Vault: Hidden pot farm bust
Dakota is a 6-month-old Husky and Shepard mix who is very energic and vibrant. The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.
Former Central City Tap House To Be Replaced Soon in Kalamazoo
Central City Taphouse, at 359 S Kalamazoo Mall in Downtown Kalamazoo, has been temporarily closed for a couple of years. But, it looks like a new tavern is about to move in. Posted in the Facebook group, Kalamazoo Foodie, Hola Courtney shared a picture, which you can see here, along with the caption,
WWMTCw
Garbage truck catches fire, clouds area near Gobles with smoke
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A garbage truck caught fire on 24th Avenue Friday, exploding smoke into the area at least 1/2 mile away from the incident. The driver of the truck said they heard a loud pop, saw smoke, and immediately pulled over around 1 p.m. near M-40. Court: Wrongful...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
28 inches of snow falls in county
Area snowfall from last week’s pre-Thanksgiving winter snowstorm saw approximately 28 inches of snow reported in Gobles, and more than 20 inches recorded in Paw Paw during the four-day storm that closed many area schools on Friday. By Monday, Nov. 21, the storm had passed, and blue skies returned to the area. However, Mother Nature left her mark, as shown in several photos, including a snow packed walkway near Briggs Pond, Paw Paw. As temperatures reached the mid-30s on Monday, water is shown spilling from the two tubes below the covered pedestrian bridge.
Detroit News
Benton Harbor residents urged to test homes for lead as line replacement winds down
State officials are encouraging Benton Harbor residents to test their homes for lead as service line replacement concludes in the southwest Michigan city. The state is coordinating free home lead inspection and abatement services as part of an "all-hands-on-deck" response to city residents who for years have dealt with a lead crisis caused by elevated levels of the neurotoxin in the city's water system.
wkzo.com
Consumers Energy to provide free $10 Downtown Dollars gift certificates in Kalamazoo on Saturday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Small Business Saturday is an annual American holiday that celebrates local entrepreneurs and encourages shoppers to buy from small businesses in their area. And Consumers Energy is looking to help Kalamazoo residents take advantage by giving away free $10 Downtown Dollars Gift Certificates. Shoppers...
WNDU
Shooting leaves three people injured in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured three people Saturday Morning. Just before 1 a.m. police were called to the 2800 block of West Calvert Street on a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found three people who were injured with gunshot wounds.
abc57.com
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. --Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened this afternoon on Cassopolis Street in Elkhart from Baldwin to Crawford. The call came in at 5:29pm, juveniles crossing Cassopolis Street in Elkhart when a Ford F-250 going north struck a 5-year-old girl. The girl died at the scene.
2 teens arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle
Two teenagers are in custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle and leading police on a chase early Friday morning.
WNDU
5-year-old girl dies after getting hit by truck in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A 5-year-old is dead after getting hit by a truck Friday evening. Police say a Ford F-250 was headed north in the 900 block of Cassopolis Street around 5:30 p.m. when it hit the girl. She died at the scene. Her name has not been released.
Two teens accused of stealing car in Kalamazoo arrested after short police chase
Two teens are in custody after police say they stole a vehicle at gunpoint in Kalamazoo before leading police on a chase.
WILX-TV
2 people dead in a single-car traffic crash in Augusta Township
AUGUSTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Two people are dead after a single-car crash in Augusta Township Tuesday afternoon, confirmed by Brighton troopers. Troopers investigated a single-car traffic crash on Willow Rd near the intersection of Butler Rd, Augusta Township around 3:23 pm. Officials confirmed that the crash resulted in the...
WNDU
19-year-old injured in Cass County car crash
PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old was injured after their car left the roadway on Tuesday night. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 12 and M-40 around 11:00 p.m. An initial investigation shows that the 19-year-old, a Union resident,...
abc57.com
The Butterfly Effect: An ABC57 News special
The Butterfly Effect: An ABC57 News 30-minute special on the 50-year saga of completing construction of U.S. 31 between South Bend, IN and Benton Harbor, MI and the role a rare, endangered butterfly played in the long-delayed project. For more information on the U.S. 31 project:
threeriversnews.com
2022 Three Rivers Media Football Picks Contest - Week 10 Open!
Think you know football both locally and nationally? Test your knowledge in Week 10 of the 2022 Three Rivers Media Football Picks Contest!. Each week, we'll pick 10 football games from the high school, college and pro ranks, and if you get them correct, you can win a weekly prize! For Week 10, the prize will once again be a $25 Meijer gift card!
Kalamazoo announces three finalists for city attorney job
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo announced Wednesday three finalists for the city attorney job. The finalists are William Kim, Julianne Pastula, and James Porter, according to the agenda for next week’s city commission meeting released Wednesday, Nov. 23. City Attorney Clyde Robinson, hired in 2008, announced in...
Comments / 0