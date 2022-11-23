Read full article on original website
Planning Board Recap: Lake Street “Breeze” apartments hit some turbulence
ITHACA, N.Y. — Compared to the past few months, it was a fairly short Planning Board meeting for the city of Ithaca this month. One project was approved, several others advanced, but at least one project appears to be facing some tricky questions as it tries to move forward.
localsyr.com
$2 million planned investment in Legends Fields Complex in Oswego
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two million dollars plan to be invested into the Legends Fields Complex for a premier destination for baseball and softball in Oswego County, according to Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup. The Legends Fields Complex is currently the only six-field, lighted complex in Central New...
urbancny.com
City of Syracuse Files Motion to Join State Defense of Lawsuit Blocking Interstate 81 Project
Mayor Walsh says focus should be on “proceeding with the project for the benefit of the City and its residents – not impeding progress”. Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the City of Syracuse is seeking to join New York State’s defense of a lawsuit blocking the Interstate 81 viaduct project. City lawyers filed a Motion to Intervene Wednesday in a State Supreme Court suit commenced by Renew 81 For All, as well as four individuals and three suburban towns against the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) challenging the environmental findings of the State of New York with respect to the I-81 project.
ithaca.com
Ithaca‘s Last Real Mayor
Fifth Ward Common Council member, Laura Lewis, was appointed to the position of Acting Mayor by former Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick at the start of 2022 and was recently elected to carry out the final year of the former Mayor’s four-year term. Mayor-Elect Lewis will be the city's last full-time mayor since the public approved a referendum to establish the position of City Manager by a margin of nearly 80 percent on Election Day. There will still be a part-time Mayor that is elected, but administrative responsibilities will be transferred to the City Manager.
Vera House executive director placed on administrative leave; board appoints interim
Syracuse, N.Y. — Angela Douglas, Vera House’s executive director, has been placed on paid administrative leave, the agency’s treasurer said. Vera House’s board of directors appointed Sheri Rodriguez as interim director Monday, Treasurer Carolina Cordero Dyer said. The board on Monday also approved an outside investigation,...
mylittlefalls.com
Road Work Report for the Week Beginning November 28, 2022
Town of Frankfort: Route 5S, Route 5 at Dyke Road. Motorists will encounter eastbound lane closures due to utility work. City of Rome: (D#264604) Route 26 between Route 365 and Erie Blvd. Motorists will encounter a new traffic pattern. There will be lane closures in both directions with flaggers in place due to the demolition of the old project ramps, and striping.
Kentucky Company Guilty of Dumping Contaminated Railroad Ties in Chenango County
New York State Attorney General Letitia James says a Kentucky-based freight shipping and trucking company will have to pay the consequences for illegally dumping contaminated railroad ties with hazardous materials in Chenango County and trying to cover it up with fake receipts. James and New York State Department of Environmental...
John Copanas, longtime Syracuse city clerk, dies: ‘He loved this city’
Syracuse, N.Y. – John Copanas, who served as Syracuse city clerk for nearly three decades and helped shape the Democratic Party here for more than a generation, has died, two close friends told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard. Copanas, 65, was found unresponsive in his home on Thanksgiving morning, said...
waer.org
A small step to better prepare Onondaga County for Micron's arrival
Micron's upcoming chip manufacturing facility, plus the region's aging infrastructure and anticipated community growth, has Onondaga County officials seeking another worker to lead its capital projects. The Onondaga County Department of Water Environment Protection, which manages and treats the county's waste water, is asking county legislators to set the salary...
tompkinsweekly.com
GrassRoots faces fines from Environmental Division
The GrassRoots Festival organization, which puts on Trumansburg’s annual GrassRoots Festival of Music and Dance, has been hit with fines from the Environmental Division of the Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) and the Town of Ulysses — for $22,000 and $17,000, respectively. The fines are because the festival...
Binghamton Restaurant Developer Installs Sign Without City’s OK
A sign for a new downtown Binghamton restaurant has been put in place after a city commission delayed given its approval. Mark Yonaty said he "never thought there'd be a problem" with the sign he had designed and made for the business planned for the Lackawanna Train Station. Members of...
WKTV
Multiple crews called to barn fire in Fly Creek
FLY CREEK, N.Y. – Multiple fire departments were called to the scene after a barn caught fire in Fly Creek Friday morning. Firefighters arrived at the barn on County Route 26 shortly after 9 a.m. When the first fire crews arrived they immediately asked other departments for help with...
wxhc.com
Guthrie Cortland Medical Center Recognized Nationally
U.S. News and World Report has rated Guthrie Cortland Medical Center a 2022-2023 High Performer for the treatment of pneumonia. The score for Guthrie came from data on multiple categories including patient survival, discharging patients to home, nursing staff, ICU specialists and more. There were over 4,000 hospitals that were qualified in this category, with Guthrie Cortland Medical Center among the 12% that received a rating of High Performing.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland’s ‘Visions of Christmas’ event is next Friday
The City of Cortland will hold a “Visions of Christmas” tree-lighting event 6:30 p.m. next Friday at Courthouse Park on Court Street. Following the tree-lighting ceremony, those interested can visit the city’s firehouse on Court Street to meet Santa and enjoy cookies. Children will receive an ornament to decorate, which will be placed on the tree once it is complete.
cnycentral.com
Onondaga Co. Sheriff Elect Toby Shelley says 3 captains have resigned following election
Sheriff-elect Toby Shelley says he has been inundated with calls since election night, from family members congratulating him to officials like the Mayor of Syracuse and the Onondaga County Executive reaching out to meet before he takes the helm at the Sheriff's Office. Missing from the call list, according to...
DeWitt’s opposition to I-81 community grid is pure self-interest (Your Letters)
In response to Ed Michalenko’s commentary in the Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, Post-Standard regarding the Interstate 81 project (”Why DeWitt is suing to stop I-81 community grid”):. I am really tired of people who think they know more than the DOT about building highways. Michalenko claims to...
iheart.com
The 8th annual Parade of Lights to Feature Over 163 Vehicles and Fireworks!
The 8th annual Parade of Lights is presented by the Baldwinsville Vol. Fire Company in conjunction with the Village of Baldwinsville Tree Lighting celebration. Listen to North West Fire District Assistant Chief Jeff Belczak on Syracuse's Morning News with Dave Allen!. LISTEN LIVE!
Lancaster Farming
Finger Lakes Plant to Add Extended-Shelf-Life Milk Processing
A farmer-owned dairy plant in New York plans to branch into extended-shelf-life milk as part of a 130,000-square-foot expansion. Cayuga Milk Ingredients expects to start construction on the aseptic processing line next spring at its Auburn plant, the company said in a Nov. 4 announcement. The high-speed bottling line will...
These Low Gas Prices are the Lowest Around, and 5th Lowest in NYS
The Utica-Rome Mohawk Valley average gas price this Thanksgiving weekend is $3.84 for regular unleaded, according to AAA. However, there's one local gas station that's been busting the trend since their grand re-opening on October 28th. Stewarts on East Clark Street in Ilion has had significantly lower gas prices all...
uncoveringnewyork.com
Hiking in Robert V. Riddell State Park in Otsego County, NY
On a recent visit to Cooperstown to visit the National Baseball Hall of Fame, I noticed a sign for Robert V. Riddell State Park. So, one evening during my visit, I decided to head to the park for a hike. Robert V. Riddell State Park is a 2,100-acre state park...
