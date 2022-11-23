Report: Leandro Trossard Remains An Option For Chelsea In January

Brighton winger Leandro Trossard remains a real target for Chelsea in the January transfer window.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Leandro Trossard is a name that has been attached to Chelsea from the minute his former manager Graham Potter signed on the dotted line for Chelsea after leaving Brighton.

A winger is a target for Chelsea, and could be something they look to do in January according to the Telegraph. Leandro Trossard is a player on the list of wingers the club could sign.

Trossard has previously spoke about being open to a move to Chelsea.

Leandro Trossard remains a target for Chelsea in January. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to Simon Phillips, Brighton winger Leandro Trossard remains a real target for Chelsea in the January window.

Trossard remains a player that the club may do business with and look to sign, and they reportedly started talks with his agent regarding a move to Chelsea last week.

Brighton are expected to stand firm, but Trossard has made it clear in the past that he would be open to a move to Chelsea, and that may weaken the negotiating stand point for Brighton.

Leandro Trossard is currently at the World Cup with Belgium. IMAGO / Sipa USA

The Belgian winger is currently at the World Cup, and Chelsea may view how he performs in the tournament before deciding whether to make a move for him officially.

Interest is certainly there for Chelsea, with Graham Potter especially leading the charge to bring Trossard into the club. The Chelsea manager is aware of the quality the player possesses.

Nothing imminent yet, but certainly a deal to keep an eye on.

Read More Chelsea Stories