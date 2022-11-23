Read full article on original website
NW Natural: A 200-acre grass farm in McMinnville becomes a center for bee conservation in Oregon
For Michael O’Loughlin, his interest in bees started with snakes. Specifically, the North American ring-necked snake Diadophis punctatus, and their voracious appetite for slugs. A Master Gardner and deeply curious person, he incorporated a habitat for the snakes into his pollinator garden at O’Loughlin Farms in McMinnville, Oregon. By...
Six findings from study on spending big to address homelessness
Taxpayer-funded programs to address homelessness might not have worked for the LA area, and the local plan is similar. Many reforms are needed to effectively reduce homelessness, according to a new study by the Portland-based ECONorthwest consulting firm. The study, commissioned by newly formed local Homeless Strategies and Solutions Initiative, looked at Measure H, a multi-billion dollar supportive services tax and spending measure approved by Los Angeles County voters in March 2017. It found that the vast majority of LA voters believe homelessness have gotten worse since the measure approved, despite the $1.8 billion it has raised and spent...
Precision Castparts: Largest pollution payout in Oregon history
DEQ could not confirm neighbors' fears they'd been exposed to noxious substances; Precision Castparts pays anywayIn late October, thousands of Inner Southeast Portland residents received checks from a class action pollution settlement. The lawsuit alleged that Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC) had emitted hazardous metals across a large swath of local neighborhoods including Brentwood-Darlington, Woodstock, Ardenwald, and Eastmoreland. The average household payout was $1,787 after Castparts settled the lawsuit, agreeing to pay a total of $22.5 million. The irony is that the Oregon DEQ never was able to establish if any harmful pollution had actually been emitted, although the company subsequently...
Hike to the smallest lighthouse in Oregon, at the tip of Sauvie Island
Drive out to Sauvie Island, take Reeder Road all the way to the end, and hike the Warrior Point Trail three miles until it emerges from the forest onto the beach. There you’ll see it: Warrior Rock Lighthouse, the smallest lighthouse in Oregon. The journey to reach the tiny...
Tours, signings and workshops to add to your fall calendar
Events are free unless noted. Please email calendar submissions at least two weeks in advance to events@oregonian.com. Guided Nature Walks - Tryon Creek: Various dates and times through December. Join Oregon State Parks rangers and volunteer naturalists to explore the forest and learn about the plants and animals that call this natural area home. Tryon Creek State Natural Area, 11321 S.W. Terwilliger Blvd; tryonfriends.org.
PacificSource: How a hospital aided wildfire recovery in the Santiam Canyon
Twelve miles southwest of Salem, in the small city of Stayton, Santiam Hospital cares for its community with a team that is willing to go the extra mile. There’s no better example of this than the hospital’s Santiam Service Integration program, which has faced an abundance of challenges head-on in recent years. It’s evolved into a program that can serve the local community through very hard times. Santiam’s Service Integration program began in 2017 to help area residents who needed a safety net to fall back on during tough times. The program facilitated connections between service providers across the Santiam Canyon and the surrounding communities to make it easier for people to access the resources they need.
Clackamas County, West Linn police seek suspect in school robberies
Sarah Rebecca Solo is a suspect in thefts at four schools in West Linn, Wilsonville and Milwaukie. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office and the West Linn Police Department are seeking a suspect in the robberies of four local schools. Sarah Rebecca Solo, 44, is suspected in thefts at West Linn High School and Alder Creek Middle School (located in Milwaukie) on Nov. 9, and Meridian Creek Middle School and Willamette Primary School on Nov. 14. In each incident, Solo is alleged to have visited the main office of the school claiming to want to enroll a student. She then allegedly asked to use the restroom and left the office to take items from unoccupied rooms. Solo is believed to drive a gray Nissan sedan with "Nissan of Portland" plate cards. Solo also is wanted on a felony warrant for burglary in Multnomah County for similar incidents in Portland. Law enforcement has asked anyone with information about the case to call the sheriff's office tip line at 503-723-4949. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Pulling from extremist playbook, Oregon sheriffs refuse to enforce gun laws
A growing list of Oregon sheriffs are telling their constituents they won’t enforce voter-approved gun restrictions despite not yet knowing how some aspects of the law will work and not having a clear role in enforcing others. In a Nov. 9 Facebook post, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan said...
Legacy Health notifies Portland area patients that former employee stole their personal data
Legacy Health, one of the largest hospital and clinical providers in the Portland area, said a former employee stole patients’ personal information. The health system, which learned of the data breach in July, says patients who had tests run at its Legacy Health Laboratory network in the Portland metro and southwest Washington areas were affected. The employee – who has since been fired -- transferred their files to a personal storage device via external drives and email.
'I drove to City Hall in tears': Salt & Straw considers moving its headquarters out-of-state due to crime
PORTLAND, Oregon — The head of Portland-based ice cream maker Salt & Straw is sending a message to local leaders: make Portland safer or say good-bye to the company’s headquarters. CEO and co-founder Kim Malek said she’s considering moving Salt & Straw's Southeast Portland kitchen and headquarters out-of-state,...
Card reader skimmers discovered in two Vancouver area 7-11 stores
Employees at two 7-11 stores said they discovered card reader skimmers, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
ODOT plans to toll Portland freeways, but first they want to hear from you
Like a road sign ahead of mountainous curves, the Oregon Department of Transportation is trying to flag what’s ahead. For drivers in Portland, it’s tolls. The transportation agency has recently opened a public comment period on a pair of tolling projects that could begin charging some drivers as soon as 2024, before growing elsewhere in the city in 2025.
Family thankful for blood donors as local father battles rare disorder
A local family says in 2022, they're thankful for those who give the gift of life through blood donations, after a young father was recently diagnosed with a rare and aggressive blood disorder. However, he still has a long road to recovery as Portland doctors are left stunned on what to do next.
Authorities search for missing, endangered Tigard man
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities seek the public’s help finding a missing and endangered man after he was last seen leaving his home in Tigard on Tuesday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 32-year-old Daniel Huth left his home, on Southwest McFarland Boulevard near Southwest Bull Mountain Road, around 2:30 a.m. Authorities […]
Won’t Word Get Out That Portland Is a Shangri-La for Those Without a Home?
WW that the city will be constructing villages capable of accommodating 1,500-plus houseless campers. That’s great, but won’t it be self-fulfilling? Won’t the word get out that Portland is a Shangri-La for those without a home, exacerbating the problem? —Perpetually Pursuing Paradise. I’ve heard plenty of...
Multnomah County health officials urge many families to reconsider Thanksgiving as RSV infections surge
Multnomah County Health officials are recommending families with children 3 and younger consider skipping Thanksgiving gatherings. They say anyone who feels sick, anyone in fragile health and anyone elderly should also consider making other plans to avoid the spread of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), a respiratory illness. The current surge...
Albany man’s dream to help houseless takes shape with ‘Sleep Trailers’
ALBANY, Ore. (KPTV) - An Albany man joined with a Salem business to create a special trailer designed to help people experiencing homelessness get off the streets and out of tents. The mobile trailer features eight small sleeping pods, four on the bottom row and four more on top, that...
‘An effort towards healing’: Hundreds gather at Portland Native American community garden for Un-Thanksgiving
The Native American Youth and Family Center community garden in Portland’s Cully neighborhood was bustling Thursday with volunteers who’d put traditional Thanksgiving plans aside to honor the Indigenous community. The Un-Thanksgiving event was established last year to offer an alternative to the colonist-centric holiday. “There’s a lot of...
How the West Linn-Wilsonville School District spent $7 million to amp up supportive services
The district uses annual funding from the Student Success Act to hire new staff, host mental health trainings and add learning specialists to schoolsOn Monday, Nov. 14, assistant superintendent Jennifer Spencer-Iiams outlined how the West Linn-Wilsonville School District spent over $7 million in state funding to uplift marginalized students and staff. Passed by the Legislature in 2019, the Student Success Act infuses an additional $1 billion into Oregon's education system each year. Specifically the act aimed to help students of color, students with learning differences, bilingual students and students navigating homelessness, poverty or foster care. About 50% of the Student...
