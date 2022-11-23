Read full article on original website
Related
A guy and his friends shared their travel plans. The results perfectly explain the wealth gap.
This article originally appeared on 08.20.21 Sometimes you see something so mind-boggling you have to take a minute to digest what just happened in your brain. Be prepared to take that moment while watching these videos. Real estate investor and TikTok user Tom Cruz shared two videos explaining the spreadsheets he and his friends use to plan vacations and it's...well...something. Watch the first one:
Comments / 0