Santa Claus To Take To The Skies In A Different Ride In Maryland As Christmas Approaches

Santa Claus is coming to town … And he’s doing it in style.

Just in time for the holidays, Jolly Old St. Nick will be making an appearance at the Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum in Middle River this weekend beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 and he's being flown in on a helicopter.

Once he arrives, Father Christmas will be discussing holiday hopes and plans with children on Saturday, according to event planners with the museum.

Following his meet-and-greet with the children, Santa will then join members of the Middle River Volunteer Fire Department, who will take him on a special holiday sleigh to visit the museum's Hangar 5 Gallery, where he will be sticking around until approximately 1 p.m.

Organizers noted that families should plan to arrive ahead of the scheduled visit so they can park and get to the landing site in time. The event is free, but “donations are appreciated.”