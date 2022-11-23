Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
Related
The massive Dodgers offer that Aaron Judge turned down
The Hot Stove season is starting to live up to its name, with Aaron Judge’s free agency expected to arrive at a resolution within the near future. In particular, Judge met with the San Francisco Giants this past Tuesday, and talks between the two parties were, reportedly “productive“. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers, with their unlimited resources, aim not to be outdone by their division rivals and have floated a considerable effort towards the 6’7 slugger.
Rumor: Yankees linked to Cody Bellinger, former Mets star amid Aaron Judge race
The New York Yankees’ free agency wish list obviously includes retaining Aaron Judge. But the club’s outfielder shopping list doesn’t stop there, as they’ve been linked to Andrew Benintendi and Japanese slugger Masataka Yoshida. Now, fans can add two more names to that list. The Yankees...
batterypower.com
Braves News: Hot Stove remains quiet
As expected, it was a pretty quiet Thanksgiving Day for the Atlanta Braves and Major League Baseball. Despite the holiday, there were a few rumblings from around the league in the form of free agent rumors. The Yankees are reportedly doing their due diligence on a number of top line...
Report: Padres eyeing upgrade at surprising position
The San Diego Padres are at least looking into making a splash in free agency, which is not a huge surprise. What is a bit unique is the position they may be targeting. The Padres are in the market for free agent shortstops and have shown interest in Xander Bogaerts, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. This comes despite the team appearing well-stocked at the position, with Fernando Tatis Jr. and Ha-Seong Kim theoretically able to play there.
Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly eyeing trade target to replace Trea Turner
As the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare to lose shortstop Trea Turner to MLB free agency, the perennial World Series contender
Giants: 3 sneaky MLB free agents San Francisco must target
The San Francisco Giants finished with an 81-81 record last season and missed out on the playoffs. For a team with high expectations each and every year, it was far from ideal. But, now they look ahead at free agency with money to spend and no shortage of players to target. Aaron Judge remains the top name linked to the Giants and he did a formal visit this week.
Dodgers News: Aaron Judge recruitment, Cody Bellinger, Trea Turner
The Los Angeles Dodgers are entering the 2022-23 offseason with about $100 million to play with, pre-luxury tax threshold, and the Winter Meetings Dec. 5-7 represent the unofficial beginning to their big game hunting. Currently, the Dodgers’ market lacks clarity, which is surprising considering how much money there is to...
Yardbarker
Perry Minasian: Angels’ Work Is Not ‘Done’ After Early Offseason Deals
The Los Angeles Angels made a few solid additions to their roster following the signing of Tyler Anderson and the acquisitions of Gio Urshela & Hunter Renfroe. They’ve been the most active team in free agency thus far and general manager Perry Minasian reiterates the club’s stance on improving on the periphery.
Los Angeles Dodgers pursuing All-Star pitcher to add to 2023 starting rotation
The Los Angeles Dodgers will have one of the best MLB rotations in 2023 when the season begins. However, it
batterypower.com
Hot Stove open thread
With Thanksgiving out of the way, things should start to pick up on the free agent market around Major League Baseball. The Winter Meetings will get underway next weekend and we could start to see some activity. Here are the major headlines from around the league for Friday:. The Cubs...
MLB games today: MLB hot stove season underway
Our MLB games today schedule is now looking ahead to the key days in the MLB offseason. Save. Bookmark. Stay
Mets receive mixed bag of free agency updates on key pitchers
The New York Mets already locked up closer Edwin Diaz to a massive contract extension this offseason. With Diaz under contract, the Mets’ focus has shifted to developing a strong all-around bullpen. Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that the Mets are interested in re-signing reliever Adam Ottavino. However, Seth Lugo’s future in New York is in question.
MLB free agency: Colorado Rockies interested in former NL MVP outfielder
MLB free agency is only just beginning. We haven’t seen any blockbuster signings that have left the baseball community in
Former Dodgers Favorite Wins NL Comeback Player of the Year Award
The impact Albert Pujols made in his final season will be one to remember
Comments / 0