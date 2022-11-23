ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

The massive Dodgers offer that Aaron Judge turned down

The Hot Stove season is starting to live up to its name, with Aaron Judge’s free agency expected to arrive at a resolution within the near future. In particular, Judge met with the San Francisco Giants this past Tuesday, and talks between the two parties were, reportedly “productive“. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers, with their unlimited resources, aim not to be outdone by their division rivals and have floated a considerable effort towards the 6’7 slugger.
LOS ANGELES, CA
batterypower.com

Braves News: Hot Stove remains quiet

As expected, it was a pretty quiet Thanksgiving Day for the Atlanta Braves and Major League Baseball. Despite the holiday, there were a few rumblings from around the league in the form of free agent rumors. The Yankees are reportedly doing their due diligence on a number of top line...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Padres eyeing upgrade at surprising position

The San Diego Padres are at least looking into making a splash in free agency, which is not a huge surprise. What is a bit unique is the position they may be targeting. The Padres are in the market for free agent shortstops and have shown interest in Xander Bogaerts, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. This comes despite the team appearing well-stocked at the position, with Fernando Tatis Jr. and Ha-Seong Kim theoretically able to play there.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Giants: 3 sneaky MLB free agents San Francisco must target

The San Francisco Giants finished with an 81-81 record last season and missed out on the playoffs. For a team with high expectations each and every year, it was far from ideal. But, now they look ahead at free agency with money to spend and no shortage of players to target. Aaron Judge remains the top name linked to the Giants and he did a formal visit this week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Perry Minasian: Angels’ Work Is Not ‘Done’ After Early Offseason Deals

The Los Angeles Angels made a few solid additions to their roster following the signing of Tyler Anderson and the acquisitions of Gio Urshela & Hunter Renfroe. They’ve been the most active team in free agency thus far and general manager Perry Minasian reiterates the club’s stance on improving on the periphery.
batterypower.com

Hot Stove open thread

With Thanksgiving out of the way, things should start to pick up on the free agent market around Major League Baseball. The Winter Meetings will get underway next weekend and we could start to see some activity. Here are the major headlines from around the league for Friday:. The Cubs...
ClutchPoints

Mets receive mixed bag of free agency updates on key pitchers

The New York Mets already locked up closer Edwin Diaz to a massive contract extension this offseason. With Diaz under contract, the Mets’ focus has shifted to developing a strong all-around bullpen. Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that the Mets are interested in re-signing reliever Adam Ottavino. However, Seth Lugo’s future in New York is in question.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy