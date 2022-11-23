Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement prepares students for the field

NELSONVILLE — “I was always the good cop, okay?” said Commander Mike Collins, the instructor for Tri-County Career Center’s Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement program. “Because they would expect the big guy to be the bad cop, right?”

His bad cop at the time, a 62-year-old man named Brock Harman, was much smaller than Collins, who stands 6-4.

Collins shared personal experiences from the two decades he worked at the Licking County Sheriff’s Office, as he taught his class their newest concept; interviews and interrogation. His juniors sat at their desks in respectful silence, and gave him their full attention. Just minutes before class began, they were all laughing and messing around. When Collins spoke, the class listened.

In the Criminal Justice program, students can potentially get certified in every entity of law enforcement other than being an official law enforcement officer, because students must be 18 or older to go to a police academy. They can learn corrections, 911 operations, dispatching and more. Collins also said a lot of his kids join the military by 17 through the Ohio National Guard.

There are a number of certifications available to students who complete the program. These include National Emergency Communications Certification (NECC, 911 education), Custom Protection Officer (CPO, a private security certification), taser, baton, pepper spray (OC), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and National Incident Management System (NIMS), CPR/First Aid, as well as roughly 43 credential certification points from the Ohio Department of Education.

According to Collins, a lot of the curriculum is college preparation. College Credit Plus (CCP) students can complete two-thirds of their associate’s degree just by completing the program. If students would like to pursue further education at Hocking College, Collins’ program offers articulated credits towards a degree in Criminal Justice.

“It’s such a great program that offers many credentials,” said Tom McGreevy, Co-Director at Tri-County. “It’s such a great headstart for anyone that wants to be in the Criminal Justice field. There are many different avenues that you can pick from. Normally when you think of Criminal Justice, you only think of the local police or the local sheriff’s department, but there’s so much more in that field.”

The program is constantly changing to adapt to society’s challenges and best prepare students for the job field. A possible addition to the program that Collins has considered is Crisis Intervention Team (CIT). According to CIT International, CIT deals with mental health and addiction related issues. It is a valuable skill for this current day and age, and Collins wants his students to be as marketable as possible.

Criminal Justice is also a physically demanding program. Collins said it’s a militant-driven and focused course. Students work with Sports Medicine seniors at Tri-County to train their bodies for resilience and stamina. These days are referred to as physical training (PT) days. Students run laps around the parking lot or perform an assisted workout regimen in the Sports Medicine lab.

In the commander’s opinion, the most important skills a student can take away from the course are discipline and motivation, as well as how to be confident in their role. Collins has his students get up and talk in front of their peers, because if they lack confidence in that line of work, they cannot be successful.

“It’s strict, because it’s more of a law enforcement program,” said Ryan Mathena, a 16-year-old Criminal Justice junior. “But I mean, that’s what’s good about it, is that you kinda have to watch what you’re doing. You can’t cuss or anything like that. You have to be more strict about yourself.”

Mathena initially learned about the program during a visit to Tri-County when he was still a sophomore. There were a handful of courses Mathena considered, but ultimately, Criminal Justice won him over.

Out of all the material covered, Mathena wants to learn and master interviews and interrogations the most. He would enjoy being a crime scene investigator (CSI) one day, but he isn’t sure if he wants to work in law enforcement right out of high school.

Isaac Davis, 17, is also a Criminal Justice junior. He knew he wanted to work in the law enforcement field, so he came to Tri-County in order to get certified. Davis wants to learn basic law enforcement skills to use on patrol, room clearance, radio calling and corrections. He loves the program, and it’s his favorite part of the school day. His favorite subject they have covered is interrogation and interviews, but also finds enjoyment when he can exercise during the class’ PT days. Davis is from Logan and plans to work for the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office after graduation.

Right past the main entrance of the lab and to the right, there is a poster on the wall that reads, “When you feel like quitting, think about why you started.” As intense as the program can be, there could be days where quitting seems viable. However, it is a high school course, and mistakes may be made.

“If you mess up, he’ll try to help,” said Mathena, referring to Commander Collins. “He’ll be strict about it, but he’ll help you and like, understand what you meant.”

To learn more about the Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement program, go to tricountyhightech.com.

Luke Duncan is a student journalist with Tri-County Career Center and High School’s Sports Journalism and New Media program.