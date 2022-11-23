ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Rihanna Reportedly Filming A Documentary About Her Super Bowl Performance

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Everyone is looking forward to Rihanna 's return to the stage. In February, the pop icon will hit the Super Bowl halftime stage , marking her first nationally televised performance in four years. According to the Sun , she'll be documenting the lead-up to the momentous occasion in a film deal with Apple. The outlet got their information from a music insider who said, "She will be recorded during rehearsals and meetings in the lead-up to the big night and give an insight into what her life is really like now she is returning to pop as a mum."

The source added, " There is a massive appetite for everything to do with Rihanna , especially as this will be her major return to the stage for the first time in years. Rihanna is a massive force to be reckoned with when it comes to music and so Apple has paid millions."

Rihanna announced in September that she would be headling the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show with a teaser photo that showed her holding up a football. The news comes after the singer initially turned down the offer in 2020 due to the NFL's treatment of Colin Kaepernick at the time. The sporting event will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona with a capacity of 63,000.

"The Super Bowl is one of, if not the, biggest stages in the world, so her show was always going to be huge. Add on top of that it’s a live comeback and the pressure is immense," the source continued. "She is keen for the world to remember why she is one of the greatest performers of all time.”

