Patriots HC Bill Belichick gives Adam Thielen icy cold shoulder after Vikings loss
Thanksgiving season is upon us and yet New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will find it difficult to name things he’s grateful for in the immediate aftermath of the Patriots’ 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. In fact, instead of being thankful, feelings of vindictiveness may be the dominant emotion in Belichick’s mind, especially […] The post Patriots HC Bill Belichick gives Adam Thielen icy cold shoulder after Vikings loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson reveals the biggest issue with Broncos offense
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos have had a lot of issues plaguing them throughout what’s been a disappointing season. One glaring issue has been their efforts following the halftime break. The Broncos have been far and away the worst third quarter team in the NFL – and Wilson...
Packers HC Matt LaFleur drops ‘old school’ truth bomb on Aaron Rodgers’ thumb injury
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed Wednesday that he’s been playing with a broken thumb since Week 5, which is certainly not good news for this team’s aspirations in 2022. Rodgers himself said he never had any thought of sitting out and letting the injury recover and head coach Matt LaFleur isn’t considering it either, citing Rodgers’ “old school toughness” as a big factor.
Melvin Gordon sounds off on why Broncos cut him – and it’s not the fumbles
The Denver Broncos sent shockwaves throughout the NFL after they announced their decision to cut veteran running back Melvin Gordon from the squad. It wasn’t a very shocking decision considering how Gordon’s season has turned out, but the move still raised more than a few eyebrows. For his...
Jamaal Williams Thanksgiving TD proves how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is
As the Detroit Lions take on the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, running back Jamaal Williams has found his way into the endzone once again. JAMAAL WILLIAMS' 13TH TD. The NFL's touchdown scoring leader! @jswaggdaddy 📺: #BUFvsDET on CBS📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/rs1CGFUmVT pic.twitter.com/fRZpm6zapa — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2022 Jamaal Williams has been a touchdown […] The post Jamaal Williams Thanksgiving TD proves how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The massive Dodgers offer that Aaron Judge turned down
The Hot Stove season is starting to live up to its name, with Aaron Judge’s free agency expected to arrive at a resolution within the near future. In particular, Judge met with the San Francisco Giants this past Tuesday, and talks between the two parties were, reportedly “productive“. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers, with their unlimited resources, aim not to be outdone by their division rivals and have floated a considerable effort towards the 6’7 slugger.
2022 Fantasy Football Week 12 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
It’s Week 12 in fantasy football season, and fantasy managers find themselves staring down some difficult lineup decisions. That brings us to the fantasy football Week 12 start ’em sit ’em wide receivers. Which players are worth playing this week, and which should you keep on the...
Giants optimism soars after meeting with Yankees star Aaron Judge
Though the World Series is barely over, MLB fans are already clamoring to see where the biggest names on the free agency market will land and if their preferred team will either land a big fish or lose one to another pond. And this year, there isn’t a bigger fish than Aaron Judge, the New […] The post Giants optimism soars after meeting with Yankees star Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills’ plan for Von Miller after devastating knee injury
The Buffalo Bills suffered a major blow to this season after Von Miller was diagnosed with a knee injury. The edge rusher suffered this injury during their Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions. While Miller did not suffer an ACL tear, there’s still a lot of questions about his availability for the rest of the year.
Dodgers, Giants prepared to duke it out for All-Star free agent, but its not Aaron Judge
The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants have been linked to a number of players so far in MLB free agency. One superstar that they have both been connected to is Aaron Judge. However, a certain Giants’ free agent is reportedly drawing both of their interests in free agency as well. According to Jon […] The post Dodgers, Giants prepared to duke it out for All-Star free agent, but its not Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja’Marr Chase’s Week 12 return for Bengals gets doused in cold water
Well, the Ja’Marr Chase comeback show for the Cincinnati Bengals will have to wait for one more week. Heading into their game against the Tennessee Titans, it seemed like the wide receiver was ready to return. Everyone, from Zac Taylor to Joe Burrow, was indicating that he’s going to come back in Week 12. Unfortunately, […] The post Ja’Marr Chase’s Week 12 return for Bengals gets doused in cold water appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Davante Adams gets slapped with bizarre fine after arguing dangerous play in Raiders vs. Broncos
Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams got a double whammy for arguing a rough no-call during their Week 11 game against the Denver Broncos. The NFL has fined Adams $29,785 for unsportsmanlike conduct, pointing out his abusive language towards an official after he complained about a no-call on a Justin Simmons hit on him. For those who missed it, Simmons collided with Adams’ head and neck area, resulting in an incomplete pass. No flag was thrown despite the obvious illegal hit, prompting the Raiders star to yell at back judge Dino Paganelli.
RUMOR: Yankees’ confidence level in signing Justin Verlander, revealed
Justin Verlander has hit the free-agent market after a phenomenal season for the Houston Astros. The New York Yankees are potentially in the mix for the superstar pitcher, along with other playoff teams. The Yankees have the resources to make a splash with Verlander but According to Jon Heyman of...
Kyle Shanahan drops worrying Deebo Samuel hamstring injury update ahead of 49ers’ Week 12
Deebo Samuel’s 2022 season has been tested by injury concerns. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan recently revealed that the current hamstring issue Samuel is dealing with is different than his prior injury, per NBC’s Pro Football Talk. “No, it was something different,” Shanahan said. “We got back at like seven in the morning, I’m […] The post Kyle Shanahan drops worrying Deebo Samuel hamstring injury update ahead of 49ers’ Week 12 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals make huge Hollywood Brown move ahead of Week 12
The Arizona Cardinals activated wide receiver Hollywood Brown ahead of their upcoming game against the Los Angeles Chargers, per Ian Rapoport. Arizona is expected to also have Kyler Murray back in action as well. The Cardinals’ passing attack could be in store for a strong performance with Brown, Murray, and DeAndre Hopkins together once again. It […] The post Cardinals make huge Hollywood Brown move ahead of Week 12 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill gets cheetah-esque praise from Buccaneers’ Mike Evans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ star receiver Mike Evans recently joined Von Miller’s podcast. A number of topics were discussed, including Miami Dolphins’ receiver Tyreek Hill. “Cheetah (Tyreek Hill), man, he’s doing his thing no matter who the quarterback is,” Evans told Miller. “He’s one of the best players, one of the best weapons in NFL history. Man, he’s doing his thing. Fastest player I’ve ever seen with my own two eyes.”
Matt Rhule’s reaction to Nebraska football hiring will make fans hyped
After weeks of speculation, it’s finally official: Matt Rhule is the next head coach of the Nebraska football program. The former NFL and college football coach will spearhead the Cornhuskers after Scott Frost’s dismissal from the team. Rhule’s track record in college make him a desirable candidate on paper. Matt Rhule’s reaction to being hired […] The post Matt Rhule’s reaction to Nebraska football hiring will make fans hyped appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears make concerning move amid Justin Fields’ injury
Justin Fields’ status is up in the air ahead of the Chicago Bears’ upcoming game against the New York Jets. Following a fairly optimistic Friday update, a more recent report from Saturday lessened the odds of Fields suiting up for Chicago against New York, per Mike Garafolo. “The #Bears are elevating QB Nathan Peterman to […] The post Bears make concerning move amid Justin Fields’ injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady rings in NFL Thanksgiving by trolling himself
Tom Brady poked fun at himself in a recent Thanksgiving video. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is seen sitting at a kids table. However, the kids continuously roast him for being old. It’s a truly a wholesome video that is a tremendous way to ring in Thanksgiving. During the...
NFL Odds: Falcons vs. Commanders prediction, odds and pick – 11/27/2022
The Atlanta Falcons will travel to take on the Washington Commanders in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at FedEx Field in our nation’s capital. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Falcons-Commanders prediction and pick, laid out below.
