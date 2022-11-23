ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Norge Starr
3d ago

What a truly wonderful story Kwik Trip has been! Indeed, happy retirement for its founder on a remarkable job well done! Many happy days ahead!

voiceofalexandria.com

Schools struggling as illnesses surge in Minnesota

(Minneapolis, MN)--Minnesota schools are struggling to keep their classrooms staffed as respiratory sicknesses are surging statewide. The Minnesota Department of Health says flu-like outbreaks more than double last week compared to the week before. The outbreak is effecting staff and students alike. In one case, the Hinckley-Finlayson School District held...
MINNESOTA STATE
