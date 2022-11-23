ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Day Around the Bay: Bay Area Ranks Worst for Package Theft, According to Report

A new report shows that residents in the SF Bay Area are most likely to experience package theft. Findings from Safewise, a home security website, show that three out of every four Americans have experienced package theft, with the rate of this kind of thievery having increased over 23% this year; second to the Bay Area where "porch pirates" strike most is Seattle. [KRON4]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
postnewsgroup.com

COMMENTARY: U.S. Grant for New Waterfront Ballpark Would Help A’s Far More Than Oakland

Once in a generation — if we’re lucky — we see huge federal investment in infrastructure. Thanks to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Mega Grant program, communities across the country have been asked to identify their highest-priority projects in the first round of long-needed transportation investment funding to help make U.S. transit safer, more efficient and resilient to future challenges.
OAKLAND, CA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Santa Clara, CA

The city of Santa Clara, California, is well-known for its pleasant climate and a great standard of living. Still, it boasts a number of well-regarded dining establishments. The top 15 eateries in Santa Clara, as chosen by us. 1. Birk’s. $$$ | 408-980-6400 | WEBSITE. Birk’s is a restaurant...
SANTA CLARA, CA
TheAlmanac

A European winter wonderland arrives in East Palo Alto

Four Seasons transforms outdoor terrace into holiday pop-up with chalets, fondue, skating rink. On a recent Friday evening, a group of children skated around an ice rink surrounded by holiday lights and frosted Christmas trees as white flakes swirled around them overhead. Surrounding the rink, small groups of friends and family sipped mulled wine and dined on cheese fondue, enjoying the ambiance of wooden chalets where fire pits burned brightly.
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

2022 Bay Area Holiday Events Guide

Though snow is never part of the equation, the Bay Area still loves to celebrate the holidays. Many cities and towns have free events for the whole family. Joyful and triumphant revelers can roam from county to county to take part in the season's fealty, buy one-of-a-kind Christmas crafts, enjoy the Hanukkah Festival of Lights, or celebrate Kwanzaa. This is certainly not an exhaustive list, though most events listed are free.
BERKELEY, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Antioch: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Antioch, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Antioch California. Known as the gateway to the Delta, Antioch is a small town in California that is part of the San Francisco Bay Area. It is the third largest city in Contra Costa County. Antioch is home to a variety of different businesses and industries.
ANTIOCH, CA
hoodline.com

It’s possible that San Francisco’s Aquatic Park Municipal Pier may never reopen

The long, arching Aquatic Park Municipal Pier at the western end of San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf could be shut down for good. The pier, which shoots 1,400 feet out into the bay at Aquatic Park Cove, has been closed off since late last month. According to the Chronicle, a sign on the fence from officials with the San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park says, “the popular 60-foot-wide pier is ‘closed until further notice’ pending further inspection, but a two-sentence note on the park’s website declares it to be ‘unsafe for public use.’”
