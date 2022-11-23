Read full article on original website
One of the World's Largest Outdoor Swimming Pools Was in San Francisco and Now is DestroyedDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994Diana RusOakland, CA
San Francisco To Vote On The Use of War Technology And RobotsAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
This Is the Oldest House in San FranciscoDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay QuestionGeorge J. ZiogasStanford, CA
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Bay Area Ranks Worst for Package Theft, According to Report
A new report shows that residents in the SF Bay Area are most likely to experience package theft. Findings from Safewise, a home security website, show that three out of every four Americans have experienced package theft, with the rate of this kind of thievery having increased over 23% this year; second to the Bay Area where "porch pirates" strike most is Seattle. [KRON4]
A hike to Pigeon Point state park, one of the tallest lighthouses in California
More than $18 million in state funds is being spent to make the landmark shine.
postnewsgroup.com
COMMENTARY: U.S. Grant for New Waterfront Ballpark Would Help A’s Far More Than Oakland
Once in a generation — if we’re lucky — we see huge federal investment in infrastructure. Thanks to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Mega Grant program, communities across the country have been asked to identify their highest-priority projects in the first round of long-needed transportation investment funding to help make U.S. transit safer, more efficient and resilient to future challenges.
Airport officials debunk myth about the busiest Thanksgiving travel day
"The bottom line ... expect it to be busy."
Bay Area restaurateurs behind world best pizzeria prep for new Spanish concept
"It will be a place to go where somebody can have a couple of little dishes and a cocktail."
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Santa Clara, CA
The city of Santa Clara, California, is well-known for its pleasant climate and a great standard of living. Still, it boasts a number of well-regarded dining establishments. The top 15 eateries in Santa Clara, as chosen by us. 1. Birk’s. $$$ | 408-980-6400 | WEBSITE. Birk’s is a restaurant...
A European winter wonderland arrives in East Palo Alto
Four Seasons transforms outdoor terrace into holiday pop-up with chalets, fondue, skating rink. On a recent Friday evening, a group of children skated around an ice rink surrounded by holiday lights and frosted Christmas trees as white flakes swirled around them overhead. Surrounding the rink, small groups of friends and family sipped mulled wine and dined on cheese fondue, enjoying the ambiance of wooden chalets where fire pits burned brightly.
Routes: How SFO ended up ranked as America's best airport; a stark warning for regional airlines
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
One dead in Caltrain collision in San Francisco tunnel
One person was struck by a Caltrain and died in San Francisco on Saturday morning, according to a Caltrain official.
Wild turkeys flock to California neighborhood
Residents in Alameda, California, have found themselves sharing sidewalks and their yards with wild turkeys as the birds have become more common in the Bay Area city. KNTV’s Pete Suratos reports.Nov. 25, 2022.
Fisherman's Wharf Applebee's is the worst bar in San Francisco with the best view
Postcard-worthy views of San Francisco in an unexpected place.
Food access gets worse in this Bay Area county as inflation hits 40-year high
An analysis by the ABC7 News I-Team identified 600 neighborhoods across the San Francisco metro area with low food access, also referred to as a "food desert."
Christmas in the Park returns to San Jose, with sentimental meaning for some
"It's an honor to do this tree and to see my parents' memories on this tree," says San Jose native Cecilia Acosta, who decorated one to remember her late parents.
NBC Bay Area
2022 Bay Area Holiday Events Guide
Though snow is never part of the equation, the Bay Area still loves to celebrate the holidays. Many cities and towns have free events for the whole family. Joyful and triumphant revelers can roam from county to county to take part in the season's fealty, buy one-of-a-kind Christmas crafts, enjoy the Hanukkah Festival of Lights, or celebrate Kwanzaa. This is certainly not an exhaustive list, though most events listed are free.
nomadlawyer.org
Antioch: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Antioch, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Antioch California. Known as the gateway to the Delta, Antioch is a small town in California that is part of the San Francisco Bay Area. It is the third largest city in Contra Costa County. Antioch is home to a variety of different businesses and industries.
18 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Francisco (San Francisco, CA)
The San Francisco Fire Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred in the eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge. According to the officials, there were multiple vehicles involved in the crash.
foxla.com
California's newest lottery millionaires bought Scratchers at these locations
LOS ANGELES - Four people in California are giving some extra thanks this Thanksgiving as they celebrate being the lottery's newest millionaires!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the winners purchased their lucky scratchers in Riverside, Lake Forest, El Cajon, and Los Banos. The biggest winner was Simon Maida, who...
California Inflation Relief: Here’s When You’ll Get Paid in November
To help California residents battle inflation, the state started sending Middle-Class Tax Refund (MCTR) payments early October. However, some residents are still waiting for the one-time payments, and...
hoodline.com
It’s possible that San Francisco’s Aquatic Park Municipal Pier may never reopen
The long, arching Aquatic Park Municipal Pier at the western end of San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf could be shut down for good. The pier, which shoots 1,400 feet out into the bay at Aquatic Park Cove, has been closed off since late last month. According to the Chronicle, a sign on the fence from officials with the San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park says, “the popular 60-foot-wide pier is ‘closed until further notice’ pending further inspection, but a two-sentence note on the park’s website declares it to be ‘unsafe for public use.’”
Three California Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
