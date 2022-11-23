Read full article on original website
Will Asa and Denji End Up Together in Chainsaw Man? Our Predictions
Asa Mitaka surprised both Denji and the readers when she asked him out on a date in Chainsaw Man Chapter 112. But will this unpredictable move come to mean more, and will Asa and Denji end up together? Here are our predictions:. Why Did Asa Ask Denji on a Date?
Chainsaw Man: Every Main Character’s Age and Birthday
Chainsaw Man Episode 7 features a scene where the main characters all go out for drinks together and try to get to know each other's ages, interests, and, of course, devils. So, here are the birthdays and ages of all Chainsaw Man main characters:. How Old Is Denji?. Denji is...
The Eminence in Shadow Episode 9 Release Date and Time, Where to Watch Online
The Eminence in Shadow returned this week, revealing that Cid (unsurprisingly) survived the last episode's ordeal. The episode's events also shed more light on other interesting characters. So, get ready for The Eminence in Shadow Episode 9 with all the information you need right here!. Table of contents. Here's What...
Lycoris Recoil Director Shares Moment He Knew It Was a Hit
It’s been two months now since the end of Lycoris Recoil, one of Summer 2022’s surprise hits. But recently, Lycoris Recoil director Shingo Adachi talked about the moment when he knew the anime was a major hit. When the series aired, Febri released a series of interviews with...
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Finale Pays Tribute to Foo Fighters in New Art
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is returning next week and the anime is looking back at one of its fallen Stands. A new key visual celebrates the final episodes of Part 6 and it pays tribute to the extraterrestrial Foo Fighters aka F.F. Foo Fighters Gets New Key Visual For...
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Will Be 'Slaughtered' For Netflix Docuseries? Experts Warn Sussexes Of Massive Backlash
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries will drop next month. However, many believed it would only subject them to a massive backlash. Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Will Be 'Absolutely Slaughtered' Over Netflix Docuseries?. Royal commentator Calvin Robinson weighed in on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's anticipated docuseries...
Cobra Kai Season 6: Can Tory, Samantha Become Friends?
Peyton List has finally addressed the long-standing question about her character, Tory, and Samantha (Mary Mouser) in Cobra Kai. After the previous season finale saw the two settling their differences, would they finally be friends in Cobra Kai Season 6?. Tory and Sam are known for being former enemies, but...
Akiba Maid War Announces Red Baseball Bat Lottery to Honor Manami’s Death
Following Episode 7’s release last week, Akiba Maid War announced that it is giving away a red baseball bat in a lottery to a lucky fan to honor Manami’s death. In case you missed it, Episode 7 of the anime saw Manami’s gruesome death. Manami is a...
Virgin River Season 5: Cast Hints at Characters' Future After Filming Wraps
The Virgin River Season 5 production has officially wrapped, and its stars are now teasing what's next for their characters. The show's cast has been posting on social media to bid their goodbyes to their Vancouver set after wrapping up Virgin River Season 5 filming. So, what's next for these small-town favorites?
The Walking Dead Spinoffs: EP Scott Gimple Hints More TWD Stories Coming
The Walking Dead has ended with 11 seasons, with no hopes for a 12th season, but fans don't have to worry. They will continuously see The Walking Dead universe with the three spinoffs coming, and there will be more. The show's executive producer and chief content officer Scott Gimple revealed...
Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Was Terrified To Make The Margot Robbie Movie; Realizes The Actor Was Perfect For Titular Role
There is no doubt that Margot Robbie has proven herself to be very versatile when it comes to shaping up for her roles. From Harley Quinn to Barbie, the actress gets transformed in a different light, matched with Greta Gerwig putting her own twist into the character and storyline. However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing, as the director admits she was initially terrified of making Margot Robbie’s Barbie movie.
Prince Harry Lacks a ‘True Family Ally’? Princess Diana Would Have Been of Great Value to Prince William’s Brother, Ex-bodyguard Claims
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been strained from the royal family after they left their royal duties in 2020. According to a former royal protection officer, Princess Diana, would be of "great value" to them if she were alive. Prince Harry Wouldn't Move To The US With Meghan Markle...
Where to Watch and Stream Bright Free Online
Best sites to watch Bright - Last updated on Nov 24, 2022. Best sites to stream: Netflix ,Netflix basic with Ads. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Bright online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Bright on this page.
Prince William May Find Prince Harry’s Book Spare ‘Malicious’, Memoir May Affect Their ‘Healing’, Astrologist Claims
Prince Harry's upcoming book might not be taken well by his brother, Prince William. But before the release of his anticipated memoir, Spare, an astrologist, saw in their charts some healing. Prince William And Prince Harry's Healing Will Begin Ahead Of Spare's Release?. Astrologist Joy Yascone– Elms weighed in on...
James Gunn Reveals Reason Why Kevin Bacon is Perfect for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
For years, his name is always mentioned by Star-Lord for his role in Footloose and finally, Kevin Bacon makes his very own MCU debut in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special as himself. James Gunn reveals why the actor is perfect in the Marvel Special Presentation. Since Guardians of...
Aquaman Star Amber Heard Earns New Accolade Because of Johnny Depp Trial
2022 has proven to be a pivotal year for both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp who finally ended their years-long feud. Last June, the Aquaman star lost the multi-million defamation lawsuit the Pirates of the Caribbean actor filed against her, and although Amber is determined to reappeal the verdict, the 59-year-old Hollywood icon has undoubtedly gained the majority of the public's sympathy.
Gwendoline Christie Gushes About Tim Burton Casting Her On Wednesday: “I’ve Wanted To Work With Him My Entire Life”
You may know Gwendoline Christie for her pivotal roles as Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones and as Lucifer in The Sandman, and recently, she has debuted as Principal Larissa Weems of Nevermore Academy in the Netflix show Wednesday. Amid her growing fame, the actress gushes about the time Tim Burton called her to be cast on Wednesday.
The Batman Faces Copyright Infringement Lawsuit from DC Comics Writer
The critical and box office success of Matt Reeves' The Batman pretty much proves that the Dark Knight will always be one of those characters fans won't ever get tired of watching, despite already having seen multiple live-action iterations of the character the last decade alone. While the reinforced DC...
Image From Scream 6 Trailer Apparently Leaks Online
Scream 6 (2023) is only a few months away, and now the first image from the film has reportedly leaked online!. Scream 6 has certainly been making headlines this year, ever since Neve Campbell's shocking exit from the project. The actress, best known for playing Sidney Prescott in the Scream films, announced her departure over a salary dispute. Since then, however, we've learned a lot about the film.
Frasier Reboot: Kelsey Grammer Reveals Real Reason Why David Hyde Pierce Won’t Reprise Role as Niles Crane
Fans will see the return of Kelsey Grammer as the much-loved Dr. Frasier Crane in the upcoming Frasier reboot on Paramount+. However, not all of the series’ original characters will return, like David Hyde Pierce. Pierce played the role of Frasier’s brother, Dr. Niles Crane, for 11 seasons. So,...
