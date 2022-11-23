ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Will Asa and Denji End Up Together in Chainsaw Man? Our Predictions

Asa Mitaka surprised both Denji and the readers when she asked him out on a date in Chainsaw Man Chapter 112. But will this unpredictable move come to mean more, and will Asa and Denji end up together? Here are our predictions:. Why Did Asa Ask Denji on a Date?
epicstream.com

Chainsaw Man: Every Main Character’s Age and Birthday

Chainsaw Man Episode 7 features a scene where the main characters all go out for drinks together and try to get to know each other's ages, interests, and, of course, devils. So, here are the birthdays and ages of all Chainsaw Man main characters:. How Old Is Denji?. Denji is...
epicstream.com

The Eminence in Shadow Episode 9 Release Date and Time, Where to Watch Online

The Eminence in Shadow returned this week, revealing that Cid (unsurprisingly) survived the last episode's ordeal. The episode's events also shed more light on other interesting characters. So, get ready for The Eminence in Shadow Episode 9 with all the information you need right here!. Table of contents. Here's What...
epicstream.com

Lycoris Recoil Director Shares Moment He Knew It Was a Hit

It’s been two months now since the end of Lycoris Recoil, one of Summer 2022’s surprise hits. But recently, Lycoris Recoil director Shingo Adachi talked about the moment when he knew the anime was a major hit. When the series aired, Febri released a series of interviews with...
epicstream.com

Cobra Kai Season 6: Can Tory, Samantha Become Friends?

Peyton List has finally addressed the long-standing question about her character, Tory, and Samantha (Mary Mouser) in Cobra Kai. After the previous season finale saw the two settling their differences, would they finally be friends in Cobra Kai Season 6?. Tory and Sam are known for being former enemies, but...
epicstream.com

Virgin River Season 5: Cast Hints at Characters' Future After Filming Wraps

The Virgin River Season 5 production has officially wrapped, and its stars are now teasing what's next for their characters. The show's cast has been posting on social media to bid their goodbyes to their Vancouver set after wrapping up Virgin River Season 5 filming. So, what's next for these small-town favorites?
epicstream.com

The Walking Dead Spinoffs: EP Scott Gimple Hints More TWD Stories Coming

The Walking Dead has ended with 11 seasons, with no hopes for a 12th season, but fans don't have to worry. They will continuously see The Walking Dead universe with the three spinoffs coming, and there will be more. The show's executive producer and chief content officer Scott Gimple revealed...
epicstream.com

Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Was Terrified To Make The Margot Robbie Movie; Realizes The Actor Was Perfect For Titular Role

There is no doubt that Margot Robbie has proven herself to be very versatile when it comes to shaping up for her roles. From Harley Quinn to Barbie, the actress gets transformed in a different light, matched with Greta Gerwig putting her own twist into the character and storyline. However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing, as the director admits she was initially terrified of making Margot Robbie’s Barbie movie.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Bright Free Online

Best sites to watch Bright - Last updated on Nov 24, 2022. Best sites to stream: Netflix ,Netflix basic with Ads. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Bright online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Bright on this page.
epicstream.com

Aquaman Star Amber Heard Earns New Accolade Because of Johnny Depp Trial

2022 has proven to be a pivotal year for both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp who finally ended their years-long feud. Last June, the Aquaman star lost the multi-million defamation lawsuit the Pirates of the Caribbean actor filed against her, and although Amber is determined to reappeal the verdict, the 59-year-old Hollywood icon has undoubtedly gained the majority of the public's sympathy.
NEW YORK STATE
epicstream.com

The Batman Faces Copyright Infringement Lawsuit from DC Comics Writer

The critical and box office success of Matt Reeves' The Batman pretty much proves that the Dark Knight will always be one of those characters fans won't ever get tired of watching, despite already having seen multiple live-action iterations of the character the last decade alone. While the reinforced DC...
NEW YORK STATE
epicstream.com

Image From Scream 6 Trailer Apparently Leaks Online

Scream 6 (2023) is only a few months away, and now the first image from the film has reportedly leaked online!. Scream 6 has certainly been making headlines this year, ever since Neve Campbell's shocking exit from the project. The actress, best known for playing Sidney Prescott in the Scream films, announced her departure over a salary dispute. Since then, however, we've learned a lot about the film.

Comments / 0

Community Policy