ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVU's Top Players Will Receive Portal Interest: 'They're Going to Have Options'

By Schuyler Callihan
Huskies Report
Huskies Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xdh4Z_0jLMkQed00

There could be a lot of changes to WVU's roster over the coming weeks.

There's a lot of uncertainty with the future of the West Virginia football program and because of that, there could be several players who enter their name in the NCAA transfer portal over the next handful of weeks.

Student-athletes can't enter the portal officially until the window opens to do so. That 45-day window begins the day after championship selections are made. The NCAA also implemented a dead period so that coaches can have honest conversations about their role, future playing time, etc.

WVU head coach Neal Brown does his best to block out the outside noise, but he isn't blind to the noise inside the building.

"You got to be ready," Brown said when asked about the portal. "So, what we'll do next week is - there's a lot of things that have to be decided but we'll try to get in front of it. There's the new dead period where the portal opens Thursday or Friday and there's a period there where it's dead recruiting. Coaches can't leave campus. And that dead period is in there so you can have conversations with your players. I'm quite sure that our best players are and the guy that we have to put a premium on retaining - yeah, they're going to have options. I can get up here and gripe and complain about it but that's the world we live in."

Now, does this mean that Brown knows his days are numbered at WVU and that's why he says the top players are "going to have options"? More than likely. It didn't come across as he and his staff were going to put forth maximum effort to keep those "top players". It also, however, could mean that he knows that some of them are either frustrated with their role or believe they have a better chance of winning somewhere else.

As disappointing as the Neal Brown era has been, it's not 100% his fault. When players are leaving the program left and right to chase money, you have to realize that as a university and find ways to keep those players rather than letting them walk.

Christopher Hall did a really good job of breaking down WVU's issues with NIL back in the spring. Click here to check it out.

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofmotown.com

Rumors of Brown Returning in 2023 Must be a Cruel Joke

I have always considered myself a friend of Mountaineer football. I make no secret that I’m a Mountaineer partisan, that I am biased. I have done what I can to defend the Mountaineers reputation. I’ve done my best to remind the national media the Mountaineers are the little program...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

The Next Few Days Will Tell Us A Lot About the Future of West Virginia Football

Morgantown, West Virginia – Nothing has changed. Neal Brown still deserves to be fired. A win against an average Oklahoma State team with a terrible freshman quarterback doesn’t change the fact that West Virginia has three losing seasons in the past four years. It doesn’t change the fact that Neal Brown is 22-25 in four seasons. And it doesn’t change the fact that Neal Brown has been out-coached over and over again during his time with the Mountaineers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Top 5 WVU Players Who Will Draw A Lot of Attention From Other Schools

Morgantown, West Virginia – There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the West Virginia football program and the coaching staff in particular. With so many unknowns, several players will look elsewhere during the offseason. Neal Brown was asked recently about players potentially entering the portal and here’s what he had to say:
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

End of a season or end of a chapter for WVU football?

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — How to approach West Virginia’s Saturday game at Oklahoma State, as the end of a disappointing season or the end of a disappointing era?. Certainly, you can’t be sure. Just as certainly the Mountaineer players can’t be sure, either.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

A Fan’s Letter to Neal Brown

It seems like yesterday you were being announced as the head coach of my childhood team, the West Virginia Mountaineers. Coming in with so much momentum from Troy, you were undoubtedly the perfect fit in Morgantown. You said all of the right things, you have represented this great state and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Nester undecided on future with uncertainties surrounding program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It remains to be seen whether or not Saturday’s season finale at Oklahoma State is Doug Nester’s last game at West Virginia or last college football game altogether. The junior and Virginia Tech transfer opted to walk during pregame festivities on Senior Day before...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia to Play Florida on Sunday For PK85 Fifth Place Game

PORTLAND — With West Virginia’s 89-71 win over Portland State, the Mountaineers will take on Florida on Sunday at the Chiles Center, the University of Portland’s gym. Time is set for 8:30 p.m. est. with ESPNU taking the coverage. Florida lost to Xavier in the first round...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wvsportsnow.com

Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Loss to No. 24 Purdue in Portland

PORTLAND — Following West Virginia’s first loss of the season to No. 24 Purdue, WVU head coach Bob Huggins spoke about what all went wrong. “We were 4-0 because we were better [than the opposition],” Huggins said. “Still didn’t execute the way we needed to execute. We’ve turned the ball over at an alarming rate.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Basketball to Play Portland State on Friday

In the last game of the first day at the PK85 event, No. 6 Gonzaga defeated Portland State 102-78. This means that West Virginia will match up with the Vikings on Friday at 9 p.m. est. at the Moda Center on ESPN News. Portland State (2-3) comes from the Big...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Purdue

Spread: Purdue -1.5 4-star play on Purdue covering: This West Virginia team has a lot of potential and will win some games this year that they should have no business winning. Unfortunately, tonight is not one of those nights. The Boilermakers size and length, Zach Edey in particular, will give WVU fits inside and that's where this game will be won. Strong play on Purdue.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: WVU Suffers First Loss of Season

To watch future episodes of the Mountaineers Now Postgame Show and the other shows we have available on DVN TV, click here to subscribe to our YouTube channel. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @MountaineersNow. Twitter - @MountaineersNow...
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Hummel resigns as West Virginia circuit court judge

A Northern Panhandle circuit court judge has resigned his position. According to the West Virginia Governor's Office, David Hummel has resigned his position. Hummel has been the judge for the 2nd Judicial Circuit, which includes Marshall, Wetzel and Tyler counties since 2009. We are working to learn more details on...
TYLER COUNTY, WV
Huskies Report

Huskies Report

Connecticut State
716
Followers
799
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on UCONN athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/uconn

Comments / 0

Community Policy