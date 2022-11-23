Read full article on original website
Should a Dog Attempt a Thru-Hike?
The conclusion I have come to as to whether or not a dog “should” embark on a thru-hike is unsatisfying. It depends on the dog, and it depends on how responsible the owner of that dog is. I have some anecdotal experience of how people on trails respond...
Congratulations to these 2022 Appalachian Trail Thru-Hikers: Part 17
This is it. This is the moment. The moment these hikers have been working towards for months: The final steps of their Appalachian Trail thru-hike. 2,193 miles, 14 states, 515,000 feet of elevation gain, and a handful of months later, these hikers have officially completed their AT thru-hike. Thru-hikers are...
Hiker Intro: Expensive Lasagna and Signs from the Universe
My name is Margot (she/her), and in 2023, I’ll be hiking the Pacific Crest Trail going southbound. I’m hoping to be at the border with Canada on the first week of July, snow levels permitting. Us SOBOs apply for the PCTA permits in January, so I’ll have more of an idea of when I’m starting then.
Warmer Days- Happy Thanksgiving!
We awoke happy and warm enough. We laughed about the frozen few days we just had in SMNP. We had to remember what our routine used to look like before the cold snap had hit us. We no longer had to sleep with liters of water at the bottom of our sleeping bags. We didn’t need to sleep and hike in every piece of clothing we had. Our fingers didn’t hurt when packing away our gear. We even changed our clothes. It was like the frozen world of yesterday was a distant dream.
Bison Are the Latest Indigenous Conservation Success Story
Last year, an in-depth Vox report explored conservation efforts around the globe, and pointed to the importance of Indigenous-led efforts at keeping land preserved and endangered species thriving. A New York Times article from the same year cited multiple studies in reaching one conclusion: “Nature is healthier on the more than quarter of the world’s lands that Indigenous people manage or own.”
12 of the Best Backpacking Gear Deals from the REI Cyber Week Sale
This sponsored post is brought to you by REI. Head to REI.com to shop the Cyber Week Sale, which runs from 11/26 to 12/5 this year. Who says backpacking gear has to be expensive? Now through December 5th, you can save up to 40% on brands including REI Co-op, NEMO, La Sportiva, and Marmot during the REI Cyber Week Sale. There are some big-ticket items on sale for thru-hikers, so be sure to check them out. Here are some of our favorite deals from the sale.
Virginia part 2 – when the going gets freezing cold, the Aussie gets going
Before starting the AT, I did a lot of research and planning. One of the things I looked into was the average temperatures for each state I would be passing through, when I was meant to be passing through them. This research formed the basis of decisions I made on clothing and sleep gear. However, the temperature is of course not always average and my time in southern Virginia brought some unseasonably cold temperatures – lows of down to -8 Celsius (17 Fahrenheit) overnight and highs around or just over freezing for 10 days straight.
Week 7 on the Camino
I leave León with a light backpack, as I left most of my gear at the hostel. I have a bit of a hangover, but nothing too bad. After 7km I reach the junction with the alternate and decide to do the longest one, to get it out of the way while having a light back.
Lost Dogs, Lyme Disease, and Surviving the Cold Snap
Let’s start at the very beginning…. About a week after I wrote my last post I hiked into Shenandoah National Park. After a strenuous couple days going through the rollercoaster and surrounding mountains just north of the park, I was hit by Hurricane Ian in Front Royal, Virginia, just a few miles short of the park boundary. Initially, I had planned to hike through the Hurricane, but after a couple hours of non stop wind and rain I was tired and cold and looking for a place to crash for the night. And lo and behold, I opened up guthook (the AT guide app, now called FarOut by muggles) and discovered I was about 4 miles from a little hostel called the Wonderland Hiker Refuge.
Chicken Tramper Ultralight Gear Fanny Pack review
I used to be one of those snobby backpackers who swore up and down I’d never use a fanny pack. I have enough side pockets on my hip belt, I told myself. Even my pants have pockets! And besides, if I can’t figure out how to carry what I need in what I’ve got, I’m carrying too much.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
We awoke feeling cold and tired. The temperatures had plummeted overnight and we had woken frequently in response to the cold winds blowing into the shelter. We had seen a weather forecast showing a cold front coming during our time in the Smokies. This is when all those layers we had been carrying for weeks would finally be needed.
