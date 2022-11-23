UPDATE: Central PA Mom Charged After HS Students Involved In Armed Robbery, Police Say

A central Pennsylvania mom has been charged after a teenager committed "armed robbery and other offenses," using her gun, authorities state in a release on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

42-year-old Heidi Ann Wann, of Mount Joy, left her handgun "unlocked and unattended in her purse" and a teenager used it to commit the robbery causing "an incident in The Lakes Park," with four victims on Nov. 2, Mt. Joy Borough police state in the release and confirmed by court records obtained by Daily Voice.

"The same juvenile was assaulted when the victims of the robbery defended themselves while securing the firearm," the police say.

A safety officer at Donegal High School reached out to the police on Nov. 3 saying that "juveniles had been involved in a fight and a firearm was involved," as stated in the criminal complaint.

Wann later went to the victim's house to get her gun back and said "she did not want the police notified," according to court documents.

She was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 16 around 12:30 p.m. and was charged with Endangering the Welfare of Children and Recklessly Endangering Another Person, according to the police release.

She's been held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $50,000 in bail, and her preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Randall L. Miller on Dec. 12 at 2 p.m., according to her court docket.

Editor's Note: This article has been updated to include new details from court documents obtained by Daily Voice. No additional information was available about the incident itself as it involved a minor.