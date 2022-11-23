ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

Billionaire Jack Dorsey to Investors: Trust No One in Crypto

Serial entrepreneur Jack Dorsey is an evangelist of bitcoin (BTC), the most popular cryptocurrency. Dorsey, who believes in the blockchain technology underpinning cryptocurrencies and the potential it offers, went so far as to change the name of his company Square to better reflect the strategic shift towards digital assets. The...
The Independent

Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty

A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
cryptoglobe.com

Michael Saylor: ‘Bitcoin Must Be Understood As Something Outside This Crypto Industry’

On Tuesday (22 November 2022), Michael Saylor, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman at business intelligence software company MicroStrategy Inc. (Nasdaq: MSTR), made comments that suggested he believes Bitcoin should be judged on its own and not considered as a synonym for crypto. It is worth remembering that on 11 August 2020,...
u.today

Cardano Sees 90% Daily Increase in Active Addresses, Here's How It Affects Price

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Bitcoin Might Reach $149K After Next Halving Cycle: Pantera Capital

u.today

Here's XRP's Value Proposition, According to John Deaton

dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Whale Accumulation Soars to Highest Rate in Two Years As ETH Bounces: Santiment

A prominent market intelligence firm finds that Ethereum (ETH) whales are gobbling up the leading smart contract platform at the highest rate seen since 2020. According to crypto analytics agency Santiment, deep-pocketed Ethereum investors are snapping up ETH at a significant rate. Santiment says the last accumulation event like this...
u.today

108,900 XRP Is New Record for XRPL NFT Sales: Details

u.today

Crypto Is Dead, Says Mizuho’s Senior Analyst

u.today

392 Million XRP Shifted As Coin Rises 16.6% in Past Week

u.today

Can Cardano Be Next Leading Blockchain for NFTs?

u.today

XT.COM Lists TRI in Its Main Zone

XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of TRI on its platform in the Main Zone and the TRI/USDT trading pair has been opened for trading since 2022-11-23 10:00 (UTC). Users can deposit TRI for trading since 2022-11-22 10:00(UTC) Withdrawals for TRI...
u.today

U.Today Is Now Included as Top 3 News Outlet on CoinTracking

U.Today has been placed in the top three among the best cryptocurrency news outlets listed by CoinTracking portfolio tracker and tax reporting tool. The service is used by a variety of traders and investors, including institutional-grade clients, that manage or work with whale-tier portfolios. CoinTracking is the industry-leading taxing and...

