Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
dailyhodl.com
Disgraced Crypto Trading Firm Alameda Research Moves $93,353,985 in Ethereum-Based Altcoins Into Single Wallet
Sam Bankman-Fried’s failed crypto trading firm Alameda Research appears to be consolidating crypto assets into a single wallet. The firm has steadily accumulated $93,353,985 worth of Ethereum-based altcoins into just one address in recent days, according to the on-chain analytics company Nansen. The bulk of the altcoins are denominated...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $280,000,000 in ETH – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Ethereum (ETH) whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of the top altcoin to an unknown wallet. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the high-net-worth trader moved 247,979 ETH worth about $280,000,000 at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another. Recently, whale and...
Billionaire Jack Dorsey to Investors: Trust No One in Crypto
Serial entrepreneur Jack Dorsey is an evangelist of bitcoin (BTC), the most popular cryptocurrency. Dorsey, who believes in the blockchain technology underpinning cryptocurrencies and the potential it offers, went so far as to change the name of his company Square to better reflect the strategic shift towards digital assets. The...
Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty
A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
cryptoglobe.com
Michael Saylor: ‘Bitcoin Must Be Understood As Something Outside This Crypto Industry’
On Tuesday (22 November 2022), Michael Saylor, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman at business intelligence software company MicroStrategy Inc. (Nasdaq: MSTR), made comments that suggested he believes Bitcoin should be judged on its own and not considered as a synonym for crypto. It is worth remembering that on 11 August 2020,...
A Winklevoss-run crypto operation has frozen $700 million in client withdrawals as it becomes ensnared in the FTX disaster
Genesis Global Capital also halted withdrawals and is the lending partner of Gemini Earn.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 130% in Matter of Days – Here’s the Catalyst According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
The crypto analytics firm Santiment is breaking down why one decentralized exchange (DEX) altcoin took off amid the broader crypto downturn. The governance token of the dYdX (DYDX) DEX hit a low of $1.19 on November 9th and a high of $2.78 on 14th November, a 133% increase. The 102nd-ranked...
u.today
Cardano Sees 90% Daily Increase in Active Addresses, Here's How It Affects Price
u.today
Bitcoin Might Reach $149K After Next Halving Cycle: Pantera Capital
u.today
Here's XRP's Value Proposition, According to John Deaton
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Accumulation Soars to Highest Rate in Two Years As ETH Bounces: Santiment
A prominent market intelligence firm finds that Ethereum (ETH) whales are gobbling up the leading smart contract platform at the highest rate seen since 2020. According to crypto analytics agency Santiment, deep-pocketed Ethereum investors are snapping up ETH at a significant rate. Santiment says the last accumulation event like this...
u.today
108,900 XRP Is New Record for XRPL NFT Sales: Details
u.today
Crypto Is Dead, Says Mizuho’s Senior Analyst
dailyhodl.com
Blockchain Analysis Firm Issues Alert, Says Over $60,000,000 in Crypto Stolen From FTX on the Move
Market intelligence firm Chainalysis warns that the bad actor responsible for draining funds from FTX is relocating $60 million worth of crypto assets. Chainalysis issued the alert over the weekend, encouraging crypto exchanges to be on the lookout should the hacker attempt to cash out. According to the blockchain analysis...
u.today
392 Million XRP Shifted As Coin Rises 16.6% in Past Week
u.today
Can Cardano Be Next Leading Blockchain for NFTs?
u.today
XT.COM Lists TRI in Its Main Zone
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of TRI on its platform in the Main Zone and the TRI/USDT trading pair has been opened for trading since 2022-11-23 10:00 (UTC). Users can deposit TRI for trading since 2022-11-22 10:00(UTC) Withdrawals for TRI...
u.today
U.Today Is Now Included as Top 3 News Outlet on CoinTracking
U.Today has been placed in the top three among the best cryptocurrency news outlets listed by CoinTracking portfolio tracker and tax reporting tool. The service is used by a variety of traders and investors, including institutional-grade clients, that manage or work with whale-tier portfolios. CoinTracking is the industry-leading taxing and...
