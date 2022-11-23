BOSTON - The Boston Bruins announced today a number of promotions as part of its Black Friday game vs. the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 25, presented by the Black Dog. The ProShop powered by '47 will host a special shopping event in-store from 8-10 a.m. on Black Friday (Nov. 25). For one hour beginning at 8 a.m., purchases will be discounted by 30 percent, followed by a 20 percent discount from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.* In addition, fans may enjoy 15% off all weekend long on BostonProShop.com.

