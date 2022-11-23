ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bruins Announce Promotions for Black Friday Game, Pres. by The Black Dog

BOSTON - The Boston Bruins announced today a number of promotions as part of its Black Friday game vs. the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 25, presented by the Black Dog. The ProShop powered by '47 will host a special shopping event in-store from 8-10 a.m. on Black Friday (Nov. 25). For one hour beginning at 8 a.m., purchases will be discounted by 30 percent, followed by a 20 percent discount from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.* In addition, fans may enjoy 15% off all weekend long on BostonProShop.com.
Preview: Blues at Panthers

BLUES The St. Louis Blues fell behind early on Friday in Tampa, with mutliple penalties disrupting their first-period approach. Though the line of Pavel Buchnevich, Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou found success, the Blues came up short in Friday's first of two back-to-back games. The difficult first period proved too much to overcome, though they played a competitive game the rest of the way.
Projected Lineup: Nov. 26 at Florida

Thomas Greiss will be between the pipes tonight as the St. Louis Blues face off against the Florida Panthers at 5:30 p.m. CT (BSMW, 101 ESPN). Greiss' last start was in the Nov. 17 game vs. the Washington Capitals, where he recorded his first win as a Blue. He faced 51 shots in the team's 5-4 shootout win.
NHL Postpones Tomorrow's Columbus at Nashville Game

NEW YORK (Nov. 25, 2022) - Tomorrow's game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed due to the ongoing issues caused by a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level of the arena. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.
