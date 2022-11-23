Read full article on original website
Bruins Announce Promotions for Black Friday Game, Pres. by The Black Dog
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins announced today a number of promotions as part of its Black Friday game vs. the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 25, presented by the Black Dog. The ProShop powered by '47 will host a special shopping event in-store from 8-10 a.m. on Black Friday (Nov. 25). For one hour beginning at 8 a.m., purchases will be discounted by 30 percent, followed by a 20 percent discount from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.* In addition, fans may enjoy 15% off all weekend long on BostonProShop.com.
Preview: Blues at Panthers
BLUES The St. Louis Blues fell behind early on Friday in Tampa, with mutliple penalties disrupting their first-period approach. Though the line of Pavel Buchnevich, Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou found success, the Blues came up short in Friday's first of two back-to-back games. The difficult first period proved too much to overcome, though they played a competitive game the rest of the way.
PREVIEW: Panthers host Blues in last game before long road trip
SUNRISE, Fla. -- With a big road trip coming up, the Florida Panthers will look to end their homestand on a high note when they host the St. Louis Blues at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. "It's the end of the homestand," Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg said. "We've got a...
Projected Lineup: Nov. 26 at Florida
Thomas Greiss will be between the pipes tonight as the St. Louis Blues face off against the Florida Panthers at 5:30 p.m. CT (BSMW, 101 ESPN). Greiss' last start was in the Nov. 17 game vs. the Washington Capitals, where he recorded his first win as a Blue. He faced 51 shots in the team's 5-4 shootout win.
NHL Postpones Tomorrow's Columbus at Nashville Game
NEW YORK (Nov. 25, 2022) - Tomorrow's game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed due to the ongoing issues caused by a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level of the arena. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.
