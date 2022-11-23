Be safe: More cooking, more fires on Thanksgiving
If you are tackling a home-cooked meal this Thanksgiving, take note:
- Never use your turkey fryer in the kitchen . Don't get distracted with a bunch of burners and the oven going at the same time. Keep mitts, wrappers, towels and loose sleeves away from the stovetop.
Driving the news : Thanksgiving is the most fire-prone day of the year and the peak day for home cooking fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).
- More than three times the number of daily average house fires are reported on Thanksgiving, the NFPA reports.
- Other common causes for turkey day fires are faulty wiring or outlets and dirty fireplaces and chimneys, according to Travelers .
- Overall, unattended cooking causes half of all reported home fires, NFPA reports.
- It is the second leading cause of home fire deaths (20%).
- Christmas Day and Christmas Eve ranked second and third respectively, NFPA says, with both having nearly twice the daily average of reported fires.
Be smart: Here are tips for cooking safe from the Washington state Fire Marshal's Office and the NFPA:
- Stay in the kitchen while cooking on the stovetop. Stay at home when cooking in the oven. Set a timer and check on things regularly.
- Keep lids or a metal cookie sheet handy to smother the fire should one erupt on the range. Turn off the burner, and let the pan cool completely.
- For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed until cool.
- Keep a fire extinguisher in the kitchen.
- Keep children and pets at least 3 feet away from the stove and areas where hot food is being prepared.
- Make sure your smoke alarms are working. Test them by pushing the test button.
