Be safe: More cooking, more fires on Thanksgiving

If you are tackling a home-cooked meal this Thanksgiving, take note:

Never use your turkey fryer in the kitchen . Don't get distracted with a bunch of burners and the oven going at the same time. Keep mitts, wrappers, towels and loose sleeves away from the stovetop.

Driving the news : Thanksgiving is the most fire-prone day of the year and the peak day for home cooking fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

More than three times the number of daily average house fires are reported on Thanksgiving, the NFPA reports.

Other common causes for turkey day fires are faulty wiring or outlets and dirty fireplaces and chimneys, according to Travelers .

Overall, unattended cooking causes half of all reported home fires, NFPA reports.

It is the second leading cause of home fire deaths (20%).

Christmas Day and Christmas Eve ranked second and third respectively, NFPA says, with both having nearly twice the daily average of reported fires.

Be smart: Here are tips for cooking safe from the Washington state Fire Marshal's Office and the NFPA: