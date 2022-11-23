Colorado Sunshine: Coloradans take center stage at 2022 World Triathlon Para World Championships

Photo by Focal Frame photography Clint Thayer

The 2022 World Triathlon Para World Championships are this week in Abu Dhabi.

To no one’s surprise, Colorado is well-repped.

Denver’s Howie Sanborn, Golden’s Adam Popp and Colorado Springs’ Melissa Stockwell and Kyle Coon are part of the 19-athlete roster set to compete in the international competition.

Popp is in the PTS2 event, as is Stockwell. Sanborn is racing in the PTWC classification.

Coon is the top seed in the PTVI division on the men’s side, having won titles this year in Yokohama and Montreal. He’s also the reigning national champ in search of his first world title.

The first race kicks off Wednesday, and you can follow the action at TriathlonLIVE.com.

(“Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com.)