Buffalo, NY

Matt Milano claims title of AFC Defensive Player of the Week

By Evan Anstey
 3 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following the team’s 31-23 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Detroit this past Sunday, Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

In Sunday’s game, Milano had 12 tackles and a sack, including three tackles for loss. He also recovered a fumble. The 28-year-old is in his sixth year with the Bills after being drafted in the fifth round in 2017.

This is Milano’s second time winning the award. He also won in September 2018 after a Bills win against the Vikings in Josh Allen’s first career win.

According to the team , Milano was the first player since 2015 with at least 10 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and a fumble recovery in a single game.

Detroit Bills Backer talks two games in one week

The Bills will be back in Detroit on Thanksgiving, this time to take on the Lions in their home stadium. That game will air on CBS at 12:30 p.m.

