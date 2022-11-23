Read full article on original website
alreporter.com
Gidley extends ministry as District 29 representative
For Pastor Mark Gidley, representing District 29 in the Alabama House of Representatives is just an extension of his ministry. Gidley spent 21 years in the insurance business before committing full-time to the ministry, leading the flock as pastor at Faith Worship Center in Glencoe. He earned his master’s degree from Pentecostal theological Seminary in Cleveland, Tennessee.
wtvy.com
Alabama women make history in midterm elections
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Progress toward gender-balanced governance is dangerously slow in the United States, according to the group Represent Women, which tracks equality for women in politics. According to their 2022 gender parity index, Alabama earned a D. “Having women at the table, the decision-making table in politics, has...
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Thanksgiving Special
This Thanksgiving, WAAY 31 is looking back at some of the most memorable "Alabama Originals" from 2022. These stories are all about the people, places, groups and organizations that make North Alabama unique. From retired monster truck drivers to a blind seamstress, there are plenty of stories to tell. To...
WALA-TV FOX10
Lt. governor addresses Alabama’s interstate issues
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s roadways are busier than ever with holiday travel that includes Iron Bowl weekend. But this is a year-round issue that Alabama Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth says he’s prioritizing during the next legislative session. Freeways turning into parking lots is the reality for drivers...
WAAY-TV
Celebrate the Christmas season at one of these North Alabama parades
Christmastime is here! Cities and towns across North Alabama are celebrating the return of the winter holiday with a parade of lights, music, floats and the jolly man himself, Santa Claus. Find a parade near you on the list below. Some listings include links to additional information about the parade.
Slavery’s ghost haunts Alabama cotton gin factory’s transformation
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — There’s no painless way to explain the history of a massive brick structure being renovated into apartments in this central Alabama city — a factory that played a key role in the expansion of slavery before the Civil War. Dating back to the 1830s, the labor of enslaved Black people helped […]
TWRA: ‘Don’t veer for a deer’ when driving on Tennessee roadways
TWRA spokesman Officer Matt Cameron took to social media this week to remind drivers "don't veer for a deer."
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Somerville woman identified as Priceville bomb caller suspect
UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Lizzie Marie Ann Phillips of Somerville. She is charged with making a terrorist threat. Phillips is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond. From earlier:. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says a caller who made a bomb threat...
Alabama church files restraining order against its own denomination
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Houston County judge has sided with Harvest Church-Dothan and ordered a temporary restraining order against the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. The church is concerned that the conference could try to confiscate church property if it votes to leave the denomination. While the temporary court order is […]
Why is a Yellow-hammer called a Yellow-hammer?
Alabama's State Bird is officially the Yellow-hammer, also known as the Northern Flicker, but the bird's name doesn't actually have much to do with how it looks but it does have something to do with North Alabama.
Dollar General stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia face $2.77 million more fines over safety
Pointing to the workplace safety violations found at Dollar General stores over the last five years — and the most recent $2.77 million in proposed fines — the U.S. Department of Labor’s OSHA arm said the chain puts “profits over their employees safety and well-being.”. Also,...
gadsdenmessenger.com
Koch Foods manager recognized by state
Photo: Dot Lane poses for a photo outside Koch Foods of Gadsden. (Courtesy of the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association) Koch Foods of Gadsden Purchasing Manager Dot Lane was recently awarded by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill for her 55 years of dedicated service in the poultry industry. Since...
wvtm13.com
Impact Weather Overnight, wet weather in Alabama and warmer days coming
IMPACT DAY: A classic November storm system cranking up west of Alabama sends in more rain and some storms for Saturday Check the video forecast for the latest. The free WVTM 13 app shows the advisory and always alerts you when a watch, warning or advisory is in effect for your specific location.
thebamabuzz.com
32 New & Coming Soon Homes across Alabama—Nov. 25-27
Are you looking for a new home across Alabama? We’ve got 32 new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. 5100 sq. ft. For more info, contact Miller Dark at 256-750-3030 or...
WSFA
The Iron Bowl and its weather history
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The biggest football game in the state of Alabama goes way back. All the way back to 1893. The Iron Bowl has been played 86 times since then, and has featured some wild games between the Crimson Tide and Tigers. Alabama has 48 wins, Auburn has...
Alabama roadbuilders push changes to liability law, absolving them of most liability
For the last couple of years, Alabama roadbuilders have been pushing to change the state’s liability regulations for contractors who work on road and bridge projects, reducing the instances that contractors could be held liable. Though this issue comes up often, this most recent push has county governments, responsible for the majority of roads in the state, concerned.
Isolated severe storms possible in south Alabama on Saturday
A few strong storms may be in the mix for part of Alabama on Saturday, according to forecasters. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather in place across part of south Alabama for Saturday. Forecasters expanded the Level 1 risk area to include more of south Alabama in their latest update.
Alabama officials open probe into crypto lender
The director of the Alabama Securities Commission said the state is part of a wide-ranging probe into the practices of crypto lending firms following the collapse of FTX, according to a report in business publication Barron’s. The report cited Joseph Borg, director of the Alabama Securities Commission. He said...
wvtm13.com
Impact Weather Saturday: windy, occasionally wet weather likely across Alabama
IMPACT DAY: Saturday sets up with a stiff breeze and occasional showers through the afternoon, and heavier rain and storms move in Saturday night. Check the video forecast for the latest. WET WEEKEND WEATHER. The National Weather Service in Birmingham posted a Dense Fog Advisory for Friday night and Saturday...
6 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Double patty burgerPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and your are big fan of burgers, here is a list of six amazing burger places in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
