Huntsville Center shares unmanned aircraft safety skills

Read full article on original website
Related
Madison County donates $500,000 to Children’s Advocacy Center, approves fire truck purchase
The Madison County Commission is lending a hand to the National Children’s Advocacy Center. The Commission voted Wednesday to donate $500,000 from the chairman’s budget to the center, which is in Huntsville. The Commission also approved the purchase of a used fire truck for the Monrovia Volunteer Fire...
Government Technology
Aerojet Rocketdyne Plans Massive Defense Facility in Alabama
(TNS) — Aerojet Rocketdyne, which makes rocket engines and motors for the aerospace and defense industry, will expand its Huntsville operations with more jobs and a new 379,000-square foot manufacturing facility near Huntsville International Airport, the aerospace and defense contractor said today. The new building will begin operations in...
WAFF
Decatur man fulfils his late mother’s wishes by sending her ashes to space
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Morgan County teacher passed away and her son is sending her off in the most astronomical way ever. Kathy Joseph, who was a gifted students teacher for 25 years, died earlier this year at the age of 68. Her time teaching was spent educating youth on the excitement she felt growing up during the Space Race.
WAFF
NASA MSFC workers walk in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three NASA Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC) employees got to lead the Astronaut Snoopy balloon during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. Corrine Beckinger, a public affairs officer for NASA, said she, Brandon Hancock, and Whitney Sheppard were supposed to be balloon handlers, but...
Permits issued for $9.5 million Decatur 3M, $4 million Huntsville Hospital projects
Expansions at Decatur’s 3M plant and Huntsville Hospital are among the most expensive projects issued building permits in the last week. They are among four projects in the Huntsville area issued permits exceeding $1 million, according to Southern Exposure Information. The city of Decatur issued a permit for a...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Limestone County, AL Establishing Own Solid Waste Collection Service
The Limestone County Commission has decided to spend millions of dollars to establish its own solid waste collection service by April 1 rather than bidding out a new contract to replace the current collection service, which is going out of business. The commissioners unanimously voted to start their own garbage service in an effort to avoid raising the cost of residents’ bills. If they had contracted the service to a new company, Limestone County Engineer Marc Massey said, the cost for customers would have increased.
Huntsville Planning Commission approves hundreds of townhomes, new houses across city
The Huntsville Planning Commission gave preliminary approval for 305 townhomes to be built in the southwestern part of the city. But members of the Commission don’t want them worked on too early on a Sunday morning. That came in response to a concerned voiced by a resident who lives nearby.
speakinoutweeklynews.net
FIRST SOLAR TO OPEN $1.1 BILLION LAWRENCE COUNTY PLANT, TO HIRE 700
Arizona-based First Solar today announced plans to build a $1.1 billion plant in Lawrence County, creating more than 700 jobs. The factory, which will make photovoltaic (PV) solar modules, will be situated in Mallard Fox West Industrial Complex and should be running by 2025. First Solar is the only U.S.-headquartered...
doppleronline.ca
Huntsville OPP reports on RIDE checks
Festive R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) Program began across the Province of Ontario on Thursday November 17, 2022, and will end on Monday, January 2, 2023. Members of the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have worked extremely hard over the first week of Festive R.I.D.E. in the Huntsville and Lake of Bays township area.
WAFF
Holidays in Huntsville: What to do, where to go
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There are so many things to do in Huntsville around the holidays, it’s hard to keep up with everything. Our friend Jessica, also known as The Huntsville Mom, is sharing some of her favorite holiday traditions and new places to add to your bucket list this season!
gadsdenmessenger.com
Koch Foods manager recognized by state
Photo: Dot Lane poses for a photo outside Koch Foods of Gadsden. (Courtesy of the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association) Koch Foods of Gadsden Purchasing Manager Dot Lane was recently awarded by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill for her 55 years of dedicated service in the poultry industry. Since...
WHNT-TV
Lawyers in Darby Civil Case Say Settlement 'Impossible' Before Dec. 9
A resolution doesn't appear to be on the horizon in a federal lawsuit involving former Huntsville Police Officer William "Ben" Darby. Lawyers in Darby Civil Case Say Settlement ‘Impossible’ …. A resolution doesn't appear to be on the horizon in a federal lawsuit involving former Huntsville Police Officer...
doppleronline.ca
Huntsville Santa Claus parade tonight
Last night, community members and representatives of community organizations gathered to hear carolers and watch the lights go on at Kent Park’s Christmas Tree. The event was the official kick-off to a host of activities in downtown Huntsville this weekend, including the Santa Claus Parade tonight, starting at 7 p.m.
WAFF
Meet the teenager who started The Tree Lot in Rogersville
ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - “You never thought there would be a tree lot here in Rogersville, Alabama,” said Tanner Owens, the 16-year-old with a Christmas tree business. That’s because the small town outside of Florence only has about 1,300 people living there, according to the 2021...
WAFF
New Hope Police warn of Thanksgiving dangers
NASA MSFC workers walk in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Source: Brandon Hancock and NASA MSFC ) NASA MSFC workers walk in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Source: Brandon Hancock and NASA MSFC ) In-state rivals turned teammates are raising money to fight against ALS. Updated: 11 hours ago. In-state...
Why is a Yellow-hammer called a Yellow-hammer?
Alabama's State Bird is officially the Yellow-hammer, also known as the Northern Flicker, but the bird's name doesn't actually have much to do with how it looks but it does have something to do with North Alabama.
‘Person of interest’ detained after shooting on Ortega Circle in Huntsville
One person was detained after a shooting in Huntsville Friday evening.
WAFF
Manna House helps local families ahead of Thanksgiving
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With Thanksgiving right around the corner, inflation is that one annoying guest you’ll have to welcome to the table this year. Director of Manna House, Fran Fluher says that the rise in food prices has caused a surge in the need for food assistance. “They’re...
‘Tis the season: Watch out for these holiday scams in North Alabama
Scammers don't take Christmas off! That's the warning from the Madison County Sheriff's Office as we turn a corner into the holiday season.
WHNT-TV
Iron Bowl Extremes
Meteorologist Aaron Ayers takes a look weather extremes for Iron Bowl games. Meteorologist Aaron Ayers takes a look weather extremes for Iron Bowl games. Muscle Shoals Mothers Open Area’s First Selfie Studio …. Two Muscle Shoals mothers have opened the area’s first Selfie Studio and Museum. Restaurant &...
Comments / 0