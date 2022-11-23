ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Chemical materiel cleanup team has quarterly update

By ELIZABETH CANFIL Engineering, Support Center, Huntsville Public Affairs
theredstonerocket.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Government Technology

Aerojet Rocketdyne Plans Massive Defense Facility in Alabama

(TNS) — Aerojet Rocketdyne, which makes rocket engines and motors for the aerospace and defense industry, will expand its Huntsville operations with more jobs and a new 379,000-square foot manufacturing facility near Huntsville International Airport, the aerospace and defense contractor said today. The new building will begin operations in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wasteadvantagemag.com

Limestone County, AL Establishing Own Solid Waste Collection Service

The Limestone County Commission has decided to spend millions of dollars to establish its own solid waste collection service by April 1 rather than bidding out a new contract to replace the current collection service, which is going out of business. The commissioners unanimously voted to start their own garbage service in an effort to avoid raising the cost of residents’ bills. If they had contracted the service to a new company, Limestone County Engineer Marc Massey said, the cost for customers would have increased.
WAFF

Decatur man fulfils his late mother’s wishes by sending her ashes to space

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Morgan County teacher passed away and her son is sending her off in the most astronomical way ever. Kathy Joseph, who was a gifted students teacher for 25 years, died earlier this year at the age of 68. Her time teaching was spent educating youth on the excitement she felt growing up during the Space Race.
DECATUR, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

FIRST SOLAR TO OPEN $1.1 BILLION LAWRENCE COUNTY PLANT, TO HIRE 700

Arizona-based First Solar today announced plans to build a $1.1 billion plant in Lawrence County, creating more than 700 jobs. The factory, which will make photovoltaic (PV) solar modules, will be situated in Mallard Fox West Industrial Complex and should be running by 2025. First Solar is the only U.S.-headquartered...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
theredstonerocket.com

Engineer Soldiers match up well in marksmanship

The Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville’s Warrant Officer Shane Henry led the 375th Engineering Company team to a second-place finish in the Combined Arms competition at the Army Reserves Small Arms Championship at Camp Robinson, Arkansas,. The event was hosted by the Army Reserve Competitive Marksmanship Program. Henry, an...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Koch Foods manager recognized by state

Photo: Dot Lane poses for a photo outside Koch Foods of Gadsden. (Courtesy of the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association) Koch Foods of Gadsden Purchasing Manager Dot Lane was recently awarded by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill for her 55 years of dedicated service in the poultry industry. Since...
GADSDEN, AL
WHNT-TV

Iron Bowl Extremes

Meteorologist Aaron Ayers takes a look weather extremes for Iron Bowl games. Meteorologist Aaron Ayers takes a look weather extremes for Iron Bowl games. Muscle Shoals Mothers Open Area’s First Selfie Studio …. Two Muscle Shoals mothers have opened the area’s first Selfie Studio and Museum. Restaurant &...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
alreporter.com

Gadsden mayor appoints medical cannabis recruitment task force

The City of Gadsden is rolling out the red carpet for medical cannabis businesses interested in locating in Gadsden. To assist with managing the influx of inquiries pouring in, Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford has appointed a task team of individuals charged with assisting applicants seeking licenses to operate their medical cannabis business in Gadsden.
GADSDEN, AL
WAFF

Shooting in Huntsville lands one victim in hospital

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders were on the scene of a shooting shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday. According to an official with the Huntsville Police Department the shooting took place in the North Meadow Hills area. The victim of the shooting drove to Wells Fargo on North Memorial Parkway where he called police.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Lawyers in Darby Civil Case Say Settlement 'Impossible' Before Dec. 9

A resolution doesn't appear to be on the horizon in a federal lawsuit involving former Huntsville Police Officer William "Ben" Darby. Lawyers in Darby Civil Case Say Settlement ‘Impossible’ …. A resolution doesn't appear to be on the horizon in a federal lawsuit involving former Huntsville Police Officer...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

New Hope Police warn of Thanksgiving dangers

NASA MSFC workers walk in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Source: Brandon Hancock and NASA MSFC ) NASA MSFC workers walk in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Source: Brandon Hancock and NASA MSFC ) In-state rivals turned teammates are raising money to fight against ALS. Updated: 11 hours ago. In-state...
NEW HOPE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy