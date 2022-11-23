Washington then Philadelphia them Washington = 7 - 7 I have to wonder about the play calling. Too many times a Saquon run of length is next-played with an up the middle that goes nowhere - I wish they would pitch the guy outside more often! Too bad Jonesy could hit Barkley on 4 and 2, but easily the worst call was the 4th down and 2 at center field, down one point ,- that is one point in the 3rd quarter, and then NOT punt.....on the road where your defence has made 2 picks in the 1st half - a punt would have made a long field for Dallas!...Daboll what are you doing!!??

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO