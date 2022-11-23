Read full article on original website
Big Blue View
Giants-Cowboys ‘things I think’: Giants have strayed from their winning path
Before Thursday’s New York Giants-Dallas Cowboys game I laid out what I thought was the Giants’ narrow path to an upset of the heavily-favored Cowboys. How can the Giants pull an upset of the Cowboys on Thursday?. They have to play the game on their terms. They have...
Big Blue View
Odell Beckham rumors: Will he choose the Giants, Cowboys ... or Buffalo Bills?
We have reached Thanksgiving. Not only are the New York Giants facing the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, but that also means the ‘who will he sign with?’ drama surrounding free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. should soon come to an end. We have known for a while that...
Big Blue View
Giants-Cowboys: 5 plays that led to New York’s loss
The New York Giants lost to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving by a score of 28-20. The injury-riddled Giants’ defense made a key stop on fourth-and-1 and also intercepted quarterback Dak Prescott twice in the first half. Despite the early success, the Giants were only able to lead Dallas by six heading into halftime.
Big Blue View
The 5 most memorable games in the storied Giants-Cowboys rivalry
There’s one thing we all know for sure about the NFC East: These teams all hate each other. The Giants and Cowboys are no exception. As Big Blue gets ready to take on the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, let’s take a walk down memory lane with the five most memorable matchups between these division rivals.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 11/24: Offensive line, Thibodeaux, Barkley, Jones, more headlines
With question marks about the availability of several of their offensive lineman for Thursday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants are re-signing Devery Hamilton to the 53-man roster. With injuries in the secondary, the Giants are also signing rookie safety Trenton Thompson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
Big Blue View
Cowboys 28, Giants 20: Giants can’t keep up with Dallas, fall to 7-4 overall
The under-manned New York Giants lost to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, 28-20. The loss was the third in four games for the Giants. The Cowboys are 8-3. The Giants led 13-7 at the half, but Dallas scored touchdowns on three consecutive second-half possessions to pull away. “We let the...
Big Blue View
Some takeaways from Turkey Day
First of all, Happy Thanksgiving, guys! I hope your days were pleasant--other than the outcome of the Giants game, of course... There were some good things, and some not-so-good things that I took away from yesterday’s game. I’m curious how you guys feel about my takeaways. First, some...
Big Blue View
NFC playoff picture: Giants still in playoffs, but their odds are shrinking
The New York Giants are still a playoff team, but their margin for error is definitely shrinking after three losses in four games. After Thursday’s 28-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the 7-4 Giants sit as the No. 6 seed in the seven-team NFC playoff field. Before they lost games to the Detroit Lions and Cowboys in a four-day stretch, most playoff prognostications showed the Giants with a playoff chance somewhere in the 75-90 percent range.
Big Blue View
How to watch Thanksgiving Day games: Bills at Lions and Patriots at Vikings
The main event on Thanksgiving comes when the New York Giants take on the Dallas Cowboys, but there will be plenty more football to gobble up with your turkey. The Buffalo Bills visit the Detroit Lions at 12:30 p.m., and the New England Patriots take on the Minnesota Vikings at 8:20 p.m.
Big Blue View
4 downs: Takeaways from the Giants’ 28-20 loss to the Cowboys
The New York fell to the Dallas Cowboys 28-20 on Thanksgiving Day. It was a game the Giants were expected to lose, but that doesn’t make the loss any easier to take. The Giants were 10-point underdogs by the opening kickoff, thanks to the injuries suffered over the last couple weeks.
Big Blue View
Giants-Cowboys ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’: Too many missed opportunities doom Giants
The New York Giants came up short Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys. Let’s get to the ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ following the Giants’ third loss in four games. Darius Slayton — What a catch by Slayton to set up the Giants’ only touchdown. He...
Big Blue View
Big Blue View mailbag, part 2: What’s the deal with knee braces and offensive linemen?
This is a question that came to the Big Blue View Mailbag a few weeks ago. It piqued my curiosity, but I did not really know how to answer it. I wanted the opportunity to speak with some New York Giants offensive linemen about it, and I had that opportunity a couple of days before the Thanksgiving Day game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Big Blue View
What can we learn from NY Giants’ PFF grades, snap counts vs. Dallas Cowboys?
Let’s take a look at Thursday’s Pro Football Focus grade and official snap counts for the New York Giants vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Here is an interesting development. Nick Gates, making his first start of the season at center in place of the injured Jon Feliciano, graded far better than Feliciano did in any of the Giants’ first 10 games.
Big Blue View
Here we go
Washington then Philadelphia them Washington = 7 - 7 I have to wonder about the play calling. Too many times a Saquon run of length is next-played with an up the middle that goes nowhere - I wish they would pitch the guy outside more often! Too bad Jonesy could hit Barkley on 4 and 2, but easily the worst call was the 4th down and 2 at center field, down one point ,- that is one point in the 3rd quarter, and then NOT punt.....on the road where your defence has made 2 picks in the 1st half - a punt would have made a long field for Dallas!...Daboll what are you doing!!??
Big Blue View
The Chris and Nick Show - Previewing the Giants’ second game against the Cowboys
The New York Giants didn’t have long to turn the page to their Week 12 game against the Dallas Cowboys. The two teams seem to be heading in different directions after Week 11. The Giants suffered a disappointing, injury-riddled loss to the Detroit Lions, while the Cowboys cruised to a dominating win over the Minnesota Vikings.
