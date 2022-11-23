ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Five Phoenix Named 2022 Academic All-District

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men's soccer team had five players named to the 2022 Academic All-District teams as selected by the College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA). The CSC recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Graduate student Ryan...
Women's Basketball Visits NC Central Sunday

ELON, N.C. – Looking to extend its winning streak to four games, the Elon women's basketball team (3-2) travels to North Carolina Central on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. at McDougald-McLendon Arena. COVERAGE. Sunday's game will air on the NCCU Sports Network. Fans can also listen to...
Elon Welcomes Radford to Schar Center on Sunday

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men's basketball team is back on its home floor on Sunday, Nov. 27 taking on Radford at 2 p.m. at Schar Center. • Sunday's game will be streamed live on FloHoops. • Listen to the Elon Sports Network from Learfield on The Varsity...
Purcell, Williams Set For Third Playoff Game

ELON, N.C. — Standing on the Rhodes Stadium home sideline on Nov. 25, 2017, Michael Purcell and Torrence Williams could only watch as Elon fell just short of its first FCS playoff victory, losing 28-27 to Furman in the first round. Five years later, that defeat still stings. But...
