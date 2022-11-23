BOSTON (AP) — Garrett Shrader completed 21 of 27 passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns, and Syracuse scored 26 straight points to overcome an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit, snap a five-game losing streak and beat Boston College 32-23 on Saturday night. Oronde Gadsden II caught six passes for 106 yards, Devaughn Cooper caught seven for 80 and a touchdown and Damien Alford caught four for 83 yards and the go-ahead score for the Orange (7-5, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). Sean Tucker ran for 125 yards and two TDs for Syracuse, which won its first game since Oct. 15, when it improved to 6-0 and No. 14 in The Associated Press Top 25. Emmett Morehead completed 29 for 38 passes for 252 yards for BC (3-9, 2-6), but he also fumbled twice. Zay Flowers caught eight passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns, surpassing 3,000 yards in his career and setting a school record with his 11th and 12th TD catch of the season. BC took a two-score lead early in the fourth after Morehead found Flowers for 30 yards down the sideline to the Orange 28-yard line. A penalty and two Pat Garwo runs made it 17-6.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 28 MINUTES AGO