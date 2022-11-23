Felzkowski receives first PIAW Legislative Excellence Award

The Professional Insurance Agents of Wisconsin (PIAW), a trade association representing thousands of independent agents from across the state, announced the creation of a new award to recognize the accomplishments of Wisconsin legislators working to protect the insurance industry and prosperity of small businesses in the state.

The Professional Insurance Agents of Wisconsin’s Legislative Excellence Award will be given annually to a Senate and Assembly recipient who demonstrate support for PIAW priority issues,. The PIAW Legislative Committee is responsible for selecting the award recipients. They consider the contributions of legislators over the session, as well as during their legislative career, when making their determination.

Sen. Mary Felzkowski, chair of the Senate Committee on Insurance, Licensing and Forestry, is the first recipient of the 2022 PIAW Legislative Excellence Award.

Tracy Oestreich, PIAW Legislative Committee co-chair and PIAW national director presented the award to Felzkowski at the State Capitol with other PIAW Legislative Committee members.

“What Sen. Felzkowski has done and continues to do for the insurance industry cannot be overstated,” said Oestreich. “She knows the issues important to independent agents and works hard to ensure Wisconsin’s economic. environment is strong for our businesses. We are so grateful for her efforts and are excited to present her with the first installment of our award.”