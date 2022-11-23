Read full article on original website
Route 66 Village Holding Lights On Ceremony Saturday Night
The Route 66 Village in Tulsa is holding its lights on ceremony Saturday evening. The lights are set to be switched on by Santa and Mrs. Claus at 6 p.m. The ceremony will feature music pictures with Santa, hot chocolate and lighting the only full-size Christmas train in Tulsa. The...
10th Annual Jingle Bell Treasure Hunt Underway
The Tenth Annual Great Jingle Bell Treasure Hunt began this week with two treasures hidden somewhere in Dewey or Bartlesville. This winner-take-all treasure hunt is a combined effort of businesses in both cities so it gives everyone a chance to hunt for Christmas gifts as well as the treasure. Clues...
Spend Christmas in 1899
The annual Victorian Christmas at the Dewey Motel Museum will take you back several generations to enjoy the holiday in an old-fashioned way. On December 3, beginning at 11 am, the Dewey Hotel Museum in downtown Dewey will offer a new way to celebrate Christmas with old traditions and stories. Master storyteller, Dianne Fallis, will share Oklahoma history and lore, as well as several stories sure to entertain all ages. There will also be photo opportunities among the artfully decorated grounds so dress Victorian or festive to get in those family photos. Children can participate in a scavenger hunt usig pine cone clues then collect a prize when finsihed.
Humane Society of Tulsa offers $50 adoptions on Black Friday
TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa is hosting a Black Friday event. All adoptions from Nov. 25 through Nov. 30th will be $50. In a Facebook post, the organization says that their shelters are full. They have dogs of all sizes and ages. The event starts at...
How indigenous chefs observe Thanksgiving, or don’t
Thanksgiving is a complicated time for Taelor Barton. The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Cherokee chef is gathering with family to share a meal on the holiday, but the history of how the US has treated Native Americans hangs heavy in the air. While the conventional narrative around Thanksgiving has been one of...
Owasso Apple Barrel Cafe offers free Thanksgiving meals
OWASSO, Okla. — On Thanksgiving, the Apple Barrel Cafe in Owasso offered free Thanksgiving meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jad Alkhatib, the son of Apple Barrel Cafe’s founder, said they fed more than 200 people today. He also said one Apple Barrel Cafe location does a...
Christmas Parade Entry Deadline Approaches
If you are still considering whether or not to be part of the upcoming Bartlesville Christmas Parade you only have a few more days to commit. Entry to the parade closes on Thursday, December 1. Entries are open to all businesses, community groups and individuals. The cost to enter is...
Lions Club Opens Christmas Tree Lot
The Bartlesville Lions Club Christmas Tree lot officially opens Friday, November 25 at 11 am and remains open until 7 pm that evening for people anxious to get their tree set up before heading back to work on Monday. The annual offering of trees is located at 2900 SE Tuxedo...
This Tulsa billionaire is giving away his fortune
I have been writing a series of articles on entrepreneurs and business leaders who are being charitable with their wealth and giving back to their local communities. Today I wanted to write about George Kaiser- a Tulsa billionaire who promised to give away most of his fortune.
French Bulldog From Bixby Wins 'Best In Show' At 2022 National Dog Show
A familiar dog from Green County is taking home another win, this time at the 2022 National Dog Show. Winston, a French bulldog from Bixby, is the Best in Show winner. He competed against hundreds of other dogs for the prize and this isn't his first win either. Winston also...
Downtown Bixby Transforms Into Winter Wonderland
Families can enjoy hot chocolate and toasted marshmallows, but that’s not all the village has to offer. Paisley Currier says she loves Christmas. She received some great news from Santa Thursday at the Bixby Christmas Village. “I asked Santa if I’ve been a good girl and he said I’ve...
Pawhuska's More Lit Up Than the Griswold's House for Christmas
As Clark Grislwod once said, "I dedicate this parade to the city of Pawhuska." OK, maybe Griswold did not say that but the spirit of Christmas and the Clark's Christmas Vaction will be live and well in Pawhuska. Pawhuska’s annual Parade of Lights will take place Dec. 3 at 5:30...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
15 Best Restaurants in Bartlesville, OK
Bartlesville, a diverse city with a long business and art history, is tucked in northeast Oklahoma in Washington County. Home to more than 37,000 people, according to the 2020 census, this small city is a gold mine full of hidden gems waiting to be discovered. If you're looking for a...
OKLAHOMA WATCH: Forced out: Skyrocketing rent, evictions pushing thousands out of their homes | News
TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The relaxation stand or pack the corridor. It’s acquainted territory for Amy Forsythe. In her earlier job, she helped discover housing for the homeless and eviction courtroom was an everyday cease. Today, Forsythe, 45, is right here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her house.
Woolaroc Wonderland of Lights Starts This Weekend
Woolaroc Museum & Preserve's annual Wonderland of Lights will begin on the Friday after Thanksgiving with a weekend of food, fun and fantasy. Each Friday through Sunday from this weekend through Christmas, visitors can take a driving tour through the historic ranch between 5 and 9 pm. There are 750,000 lights in this year's Wonderland, which includes a unique lighting of Clyde Lake.
Tulsans share concern, anger over butane transload facility near BMX headquarters
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are concerned about a recent decision made by members of City Council. A business is currently transloading butane next to BMX National Headquarters. Transloading is when a shipment is transferred from one method of transportation to another. In this case, butane is being moved from...
Bartlesville TikTok Star Talks About His Popular Channel
A young man from Bartlesville has racked up more than 730,000 followers on TikTok filming videos of his reaction to sporting events. We told you about James Droz a few weeks ago during Something to Talk About and on Wednesday he joined us to talk about his TikTok popularity. You...
Tulsa mother lays 2-year-old son to rest after October collision
As many families get together to celebrate Thanksgiving this week, one Tulsa family is marking the holiday in a different way.
REMINDER: Free Leaf Collection Starts December 5
If you need some exercise today after stuffing your turkey or stuffing yourself, you can head out to your yard and start bagging leaves and debris for the upcoming FREE leaf collection in the Bartlesville to be held December 5 through the December 9. Bags can be either colored or...
