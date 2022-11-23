The annual Victorian Christmas at the Dewey Motel Museum will take you back several generations to enjoy the holiday in an old-fashioned way. On December 3, beginning at 11 am, the Dewey Hotel Museum in downtown Dewey will offer a new way to celebrate Christmas with old traditions and stories. Master storyteller, Dianne Fallis, will share Oklahoma history and lore, as well as several stories sure to entertain all ages. There will also be photo opportunities among the artfully decorated grounds so dress Victorian or festive to get in those family photos. Children can participate in a scavenger hunt usig pine cone clues then collect a prize when finsihed.

