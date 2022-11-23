Read full article on original website
The massive Dodgers offer that Aaron Judge turned down
The Hot Stove season is starting to live up to its name, with Aaron Judge’s free agency expected to arrive at a resolution within the near future. In particular, Judge met with the San Francisco Giants this past Tuesday, and talks between the two parties were, reportedly “productive“. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers, with their unlimited resources, aim not to be outdone by their division rivals and have floated a considerable effort towards the 6’7 slugger.
Dodgers Rumors: Which Free Agents Have Been Linked to LA this Offseason?
Happy Thanksgiving! Chances are high that you’re probably looked at as “the Dodgers fan” around the family you see a few times a year. Chances are also high that, today at the dinner table you’re going to be asked plenty of questions about your Dodgers. Things...
Report: Yankees have major interest in 1 free agent pitcher
While the New York Yankees’ efforts to retain Aaron Judge are getting the bulk of the attention, the team has other significant targets as well. The Yankees appear likely to try to add a starting pitcher no matter what happens with Judge, and they may have one name in mind.
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
Yankees could solve shortstop position once and for all with Red Sox star free agent
The New York Yankees have big plans for the shortstop position, notably elevating Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe to compete in a position battle. However, it is a big risk depending on young talent without any established experience. If Peraza struggles and Volpe simply isn’t ready to make the transition to the MLB, the Yankees may have to suffer through a season of inadequate play at shortstop.
What happens if Yankees don’t re-sign Aaron Judge? MLB insider pitches Brian Cashman’s backup plan
As goes Aaron Judge, so go the New York Yankees. The free-agent outfielder is the linchpin to general manager Brian Cashman’s offseason plans. If he re-signs the slugger, Cashman won’t have much money left to address other needs like a third outfielder and help for the bullpen. BUY...
RUMOR: Yankees’ confidence level in signing Justin Verlander, revealed
Justin Verlander has hit the free-agent market after a phenomenal season for the Houston Astros. The New York Yankees are potentially in the mix for the superstar pitcher, along with other playoff teams. The Yankees have the resources to make a splash with Verlander but According to Jon Heyman of...
Brewers: These two players could be next to be traded away
After missing out on the playoffs last season, the Brewers off-season is off to a controversial start. Most recently, Hunter Renfroe was traded away to the Angles for three pitchers. This left a sour taste in the mouths of some fans for Renfroe was one of the team’s most productive hitters last season. It also raises the question as to which Brewers may be traded away next.
MLB Rumors: Angels ‘More Likely’ To Move Shohei Ohtani At 2023 MLB Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Angels endured another disappointing season and saw their playoff drought extend to eight years despite having two of the sport’s biggest stars in Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout on their roster. Since making his MLB debut in 2018, Ohtani has accomplished virtually everything on the field,...
Brian Cashman hints at good news on Yankees’ free agent Matt Blake
The New York Yankees seem to be making tangible progress on Aaron Judge, their most prominent free agent. But, if Hal Steinbrenner halted the team’s momentum right now and cut off all free agent spending, right field would only be one of two tremendous trouble spots. Judge revolutionized the...
Potential Black Friday Deals For Dodgers Roster In MLB Free Agency
After a day of giving thanks for all there is the Los Angeles Dodgers should be grateful for, it’s now time to turn the attention to the best Black Friday deals. Although the Dodgers still have one of the best rosters in baseball, they need to fill multiple holes on their team, which includes adding a starting shortstop and bolstering their outfield and pitching rotation.
Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly eyeing trade target to replace Trea Turner
As the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare to lose shortstop Trea Turner to MLB free agency, the perennial World Series contender
Here's Why Yankees Re-Signing Aaron Judge Would Be Great News For Red Sox
Boston fans should be keep a close eye on the Judge sweepstakes
MLB Insider: “Buyers Beware” of signing Dansby Swanson
Most of Braves Country would love for the club to re-sign Dansby Swanson, and it’s probably the most likely outcome for the Braves and Swanson. The former No. 1 overall pick cut his teeth in the organization; he’s a hometown kid and has quickly become one of the best players at his position. Swanson has been described as the sheriff of the clubhouse and a winner; those intangible qualities matter to the Braves.
Dodgers Confident In Gavin Lux As Option At Shortstop
With Trea Turner and Corey Seager reaching free agency in back-to-back seasons, the Los Angeles Dodgers are without an All-Star shortstop on their roster for the first time since the 2015 season. In addition to Turner, the free agent market has strong options, including Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa and Dansby...
Perry Minasian: Angels’ Work Is Not ‘Done’ After Early Offseason Deals
The Los Angeles Angels made a few solid additions to their roster following the signing of Tyler Anderson and the acquisitions of Gio Urshela & Hunter Renfroe. They’ve been the most active team in free agency thus far and general manager Perry Minasian reiterates the club’s stance on improving on the periphery.
Dansby Swanson has reportedly priced himself out of Atlanta Braves market
The Atlanta Braves would like to retain All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson during MLB free agency. He’s coming off a career-best season, is still only 28 years old, and fits into their long-term plans. Unfortunately for Atlanta, the market for Swanson’s services seems to be vast with numerous contending teams...
Latest on the Yankees’ free agent targets
The Yankees are certainly hoping they’ll be able to re-sign Aaron Judge, but until the AL MVP makes his decision, the Yankees are considering several other free agents and trade targets. In addition to some names already linked to New York in past reports, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman writes that the Yankees have checked in on the likes of Justin Verlander, Carlos Rodon, Brandon Nimmo, Cody Bellinger, Michael Conforto, and their own incumbent free agents Jameson Taillon and Andrew Benintendi.
Dodgers Rumors: Trea Turner Continues to Be Strongly Linked to Phillies
While the Dodgers cleared over $100 million in the books, it doesn’t directly correlate with bringing Trea Turner back to the Dodgers. The Dodgers can still possibly look to add Aaron Judge, but with the departures of Cody Bellinger and Tyler Anderson the team also needs to find replacements in their respective positions which only furthers the notion of Turner leaving.
Mets Reportedly Ink Free Agent Deal With Former Red Sox Relief Prospect
The Mets reportedly signed a former Red Sox pitching prospect Wednesday
