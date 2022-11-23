ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

ClutchPoints

The massive Dodgers offer that Aaron Judge turned down

The Hot Stove season is starting to live up to its name, with Aaron Judge’s free agency expected to arrive at a resolution within the near future. In particular, Judge met with the San Francisco Giants this past Tuesday, and talks between the two parties were, reportedly “productive“. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers, with their unlimited resources, aim not to be outdone by their division rivals and have floated a considerable effort towards the 6’7 slugger.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart

At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Yankees could solve shortstop position once and for all with Red Sox star free agent

The New York Yankees have big plans for the shortstop position, notably elevating Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe to compete in a position battle. However, it is a big risk depending on young talent without any established experience. If Peraza struggles and Volpe simply isn’t ready to make the transition to the MLB, the Yankees may have to suffer through a season of inadequate play at shortstop.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Brewers: These two players could be next to be traded away

After missing out on the playoffs last season, the Brewers off-season is off to a controversial start. Most recently, Hunter Renfroe was traded away to the Angles for three pitchers. This left a sour taste in the mouths of some fans for Renfroe was one of the team’s most productive hitters last season. It also raises the question as to which Brewers may be traded away next.
dodgerblue.com

Potential Black Friday Deals For Dodgers Roster In MLB Free Agency

After a day of giving thanks for all there is the Los Angeles Dodgers should be grateful for, it’s now time to turn the attention to the best Black Friday deals. Although the Dodgers still have one of the best rosters in baseball, they need to fill multiple holes on their team, which includes adding a starting shortstop and bolstering their outfield and pitching rotation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

MLB Insider: “Buyers Beware” of signing Dansby Swanson

Most of Braves Country would love for the club to re-sign Dansby Swanson, and it’s probably the most likely outcome for the Braves and Swanson. The former No. 1 overall pick cut his teeth in the organization; he’s a hometown kid and has quickly become one of the best players at his position. Swanson has been described as the sheriff of the clubhouse and a winner; those intangible qualities matter to the Braves.
Yardbarker

Dodgers Confident In Gavin Lux As Option At Shortstop

With Trea Turner and Corey Seager reaching free agency in back-to-back seasons, the Los Angeles Dodgers are without an All-Star shortstop on their roster for the first time since the 2015 season. In addition to Turner, the free agent market has strong options, including Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa and Dansby...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Perry Minasian: Angels’ Work Is Not ‘Done’ After Early Offseason Deals

The Los Angeles Angels made a few solid additions to their roster following the signing of Tyler Anderson and the acquisitions of Gio Urshela & Hunter Renfroe. They’ve been the most active team in free agency thus far and general manager Perry Minasian reiterates the club’s stance on improving on the periphery.
Yardbarker

Dansby Swanson has reportedly priced himself out of Atlanta Braves market

The Atlanta Braves would like to retain All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson during MLB free agency. He’s coming off a career-best season, is still only 28 years old, and fits into their long-term plans. Unfortunately for Atlanta, the market for Swanson’s services seems to be vast with numerous contending teams...
ATLANTA, GA
MLB Trade Rumors

Latest on the Yankees’ free agent targets

The Yankees are certainly hoping they’ll be able to re-sign Aaron Judge, but until the AL MVP makes his decision, the Yankees are considering several other free agents and trade targets. In addition to some names already linked to New York in past reports, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman writes that the Yankees have checked in on the likes of Justin Verlander, Carlos Rodon, Brandon Nimmo, Cody Bellinger, Michael Conforto, and their own incumbent free agents Jameson Taillon and Andrew Benintendi.

