Birds Found Dead on Minnesota Lake
(Waseca, MN) — More than 100 Canada geese and 25 mallard ducks were found dead on a Minnesota lake. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says since the more than 125 dead birds were found last Sunday in Waseca, several hundred geese continue to use the lake. The DNR is testing the dead birds for diseases. Results are pending.
One Dead In MN Restaurant Shooting
(Bloomington, MN) — Police in Minnesota are investigating a shooting at Vietnamese restaurant that left one dead and another person injured. A man reportedly wearing an old man Halloween mask walked into the restaurant in Bloomington, where he flashed a gun before being removed multiple times. He later entered a third time and started shooting, hitting a customer several times. The patron later died of his injuries, with a server also being transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The incident remains under investigation.
Oklahoma authorities arrest man wanted in fatal shooting at Bloomington restaurant
Law enforcement in Oklahoma early this morning (Thurs) arrested a 47-year-old man wanted in connection with yesterday afternoon’s shooting at a Vietnamese restaurant in Bloomington:. Police say the suspect pushed his way into the establishment, then shot multiple times, killing a 49-year-old “regular” at the restaurant and injuring a...
