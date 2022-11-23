Read full article on original website
Exxon, PipeChina Cooperating On O&G, Low Carbon Solutions
ExxonMobil has signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with PipeChina to work on several business opportunities. — US energy supermajor ExxonMobil has signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with China Oil and Gas Pipeline Network Corporation (PipeChina) to work on several business opportunities. According to the agreement, the companies...
Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
The global oil market keeps sending up flares on the outlook for weaker demand. In the latest, a closely-watched gauge of Asian crude consumption tumbled to a seven-month low as surging virus cases in China trigger lockdown-like restrictions in the world’s biggest importer. The premium of Oman futures over...
Shell Starts Drilling High-Impact Gas Well Off UK
Shell has started drilling operations on a high-impact gas prospect in the North Sea using a Noble-owned rig. Supermajor Shell has started drilling operations on a high-impact gas prospect in the North Sea using a Noble-owned rig. The Pensacola prospect is operated by Shell with Deltic Energy as a partner....
The USA Did Not Run Out of Diesel Last Monday
The U.S. didn’t run out of diesel last Monday, analysts at Standard Chartered stated in a new report sent to Rigzone. In the report, the analysts outlined that, on October 27, Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson warned that by the Monday of Thanksgiving week, or in 25 days’ time, there would be no more diesel according to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). The analysts highlighted in the report that Carlson was correct in one point - dividing U.S. distillate (mainly diesel) inventories by demand in late-October did return the result 25 days. Where he was wrong, they said, is that having 25 days of demand in inventory is not the same as running out in 25 days, unless no fuel is refined or imported.
EnQuest Year-To-Date Production Right on Point
EnQuest has reported higher production for the first 10 months of 2022 when compared to the corresponding period in 2021. — The UK-based oil and gas company EnQuest has seen its average net production in the first ten months of 2022 reach 46,593 Boepd, an increase of 5.2 percent against the same period last year. The company expects the 2022 average net production to be around the mid-point of the existing guidance range of 44,000 Boepd to 51,000 Boepd.
EU Aims for Russian Oil Price Cap Deal
European Union diplomats are optimistic they can reach a deal as early as Thursday on a price cap level for Russian oil exports despite sharp splits over the plan, according to people familiar with the matter. Poland on Wednesday rejected the EU’s executive arm’s proposed price of $65 per barrel...
Deepwater Oil And Gas Production To Rise 60pct By 2030
Deepwater production is set to increase by over 60 percent between 2022 and 2030, growing from 6 to 8 percent of overall upstream production. — Deepwater production is set to increase by over 60% between 2022 and 2030, growing from 6% to 8% of overall upstream production. Ultra-deepwater production – from depths of 5,000 feet and above is growing fastest – by 2024 it will account for more than half of all deepwater production.
UK's Ofgem Updates Energy Price Cap
UK energy regulator Ofgem has announced its update to the energy price cap from January 1 to March 31, 2023. The cap is set to rise to an annual level of GBP 4,279 ($5,185) in January 2023, but Ofgem highlighted that bill-payers remain protected under the government’s Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) until the end of March 2024. The energy price cap level indicates how much consumers on their energy supplier’s basic tariff would pay if the EPG were not in place, Ofgem stated.
Aquadrill Finds Work For Capella Drillship In Indonesia
Aquadrill and a Vantage subsidiary have agreed to provide a 6th generation drillship for operations in Indonesia. — Offshore driller Aquadrill and a Vantage subsidiary have agreed to provide a 6th generation drillship for operations in Indonesia. Aquadrill, formerly known as Seadrill Partners, said that the Capella 6th generation...
Keppel Delivers First Of Three Jack-Ups To ADNOC Drilling
Keppel Offshore & Marine, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Keppel FELS, has delivered the first of three jack-up rigs to ADNOC Drilling. The three rigs were part of a series of five rigs that Keppel FELS had been building for Borr Drilling. Keppel O&M agreed with Borr Drilling to accelerate the delivery of three jack-up rigs to Borr Drilling or a third party to whom Borr Drilling intends to sell the rigs between October 2022 and July 2023.
North Sea Authority Launches Another Investigation
The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has revealed that an investigation has been launched into an unnamed oil and gas company “for flaring and venting in the North Sea without consent”. The NSTA outlined that its probe could result in action being taken, including a fine for the...
Valaris Drillship Gets $136MM Deal For Work Off Egypt
Valaris has won a new deal for one of its drillships with supermajor BP for drilling operations offshore Egypt. — Offshore driller Valaris has won a new deal for one of its drillships with supermajor BP for drilling operations offshore Egypt. Valaris said that its drillship Valaris DS-12 was...
Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve. In a letter outlining President Biden’s request for 2023 emergency supplemental funding “for critical assistance to Ukraine and critical response activities to address Covid-19”, a sum of $500 million was earmarked for the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).
How Are the World's Top Oil Producers Doing at the World Cup?
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is well under way in Qatar, but how are the top oil producers faring?. Well, the U.S. - which BP’s latest statistical review of world energy categorized as the top oil producer in the world in 2021 with 16.58 million barrels per day of output - got off to a less than perfect start with a 1-1 draw against Wales. The U.S. started explosively in the first half, going into the break 1-0 up, but Wales went on to equalize late in the second half through a penalty.
Oil Declines for Third Consecutive Week
Oil posted a third weekly loss as the European Union suspended talks over a Russian oil price cap amid disagreements between member states. West Texas Intermediate futures fell 2.1% to settle at $76.28 a barrel after trading in a more than $3 range on Friday. European diplomats remain locked in talks over how strict the cap should be, having previously proposed a range of $65-$70. Poland and the Baltics felt the cap was too generous to Russia and now diplomats have postponed discussions until Monday.
Fitch Solutions Lowers Gasoline Price Forecast
Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has lowered its NYMEX RBOB gasoline price forecasts for 2022 and 2023. — Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has lowered its NYMEX RBOB gasoline price forecasts for 2022 and 2023, a new report sent to Rigzone by the company has revealed.
